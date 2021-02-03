WATCH NOW: Bradford boys clamp down on Tremper for Southeast Conference win

Bradford boys basketball coach Greg Leech saw the potential in his young team this season. He just figured it would take a while for it to be realized.
Apparently, that's happening quicker than Leech expected.
Showing that they may be ahead of schedule, the Red Devils beat a crosstown rival for the second night in a row Wednesday, jumping ahead of Tremper early and squeezing the Trojans to the final buzzer defensively en route to an impressive 79-58 Southeast Conference victory at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
Bradford has won three of four to improve to 3-5 on its SEC-only schedule. On Tuesday night, the Red Devils won at Indian Trail, 62-49.
The common thread in both wins? Defense, where Leech said his team — which split the two-game regular-season series with Tremper — has made "a huge jump" from the start of the season.
"We've started to develop an identity," Leech said. "... I expected this to happen as we moved on and they get a chance to get out there and do it. I thought that we would see this progression. In a short season, I'm probably seeing it quicker than what I thought.
"It's very satisfying to see team defense and just being aggressive. ... Our energy level and our aggressiveness on defense has made a difference the last two nights (Tuesday and Wednesday)."
Jenkins dominates
The centerpiece of the Red Devils' defense on Wednesday was 6-foot-4 senior forward Trey Jenkins, who scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked or challenged almost anything the Trojans (4-2) tried to bring inside.
Six-foot-five junior forward Keviyon Price (12 points, seven rebounds) and 6-3 senior guard Tre'Vion Gordon (eight boards) also made life difficult inside for Tremper with their length.
The Red Devils mixed in a 2-3 zone defense that further clogged the middle and also protected their big men from foul trouble in a game that saw a staggering 47 infractions whistled among both teams.
"As a team, we had to stop their shooters," Jenkins said. "And when we stopped their shooters, they really didn't have anything but driving in down there.
"But they couldn't get anything down there. I was blocking everything."
Meanwhile, the lead on the perimeter defense fell to sophomore guard JD Young, who scored 14 of his team-high 24 points in the first half but most importantly was assigned to defend explosive Tremper senior guard Trey Cardona.
Cardona, a talented scorer, did wind up with a team-high 24 points to match Young, but he certainly had to work for it, scoring 10 of those points from the free-throw line.
Young defended two veteran guards in Cardona and Indian Trail senior Ezra Stargell on back-to-back nights. He held Stargell to four points Tuesday.
"He's done an unbelievable job the last two nights, back-to-back, on Cardona tonight (Wednesday) and on Ezra last night (Tuesday)," Leech said of his sophomore point guard. "For him as a sophomore to come out and do the things that he did and be the ignitor he has defensively for us — I mean, he's playing against two seniors.
"I can't say enough about his defense and how he sparked us."
Trojans have off night
Tremper, meanwhile, was coming off a 74-37 SEC victory over Racine Park on Tuesday night but just never seemed to get it together on Wednesday. Affected by Bradford's defense, the Trojans began to miss open shots inside when they got them and went just 3-of-11 from 3-point range.
"A little out of sync tonight," Tremper coach Brandon Morris said. "We played (well) in very small spurts. We just couldn't put enough stops and enough makes in a row to get ourselves back within the game. Them going up at nine (37-28) at halftime — we didn't come out with a sense of urgency.
"I think we just didn't give ourselves a chance."
Tremper's only leads Wednesday were 2-0, 4-2 and 4-3, as Bradford used an early 9-2 run to open up a 15-8 lead, an advantage that never dipped below four points the rest of the game.
The Trojans got within 40-35 on a putback by sophomore guard Will Starks (11 points, 11 rebounds) with plenty of time left in the second half, but Bradford took complete command with a 12-2 run to take a 52-37 lead with 7 minutes, 55 seconds to play.
The Trojans drew within 10 at 56-46 with 4:09 left and started using a full-court press, but the Red Devils were able to break it for a string of easy baskets on a 12-0 run, which was capped by Jenkins' right-handed jam on a fastbreak.
Junior guards Kameron Lakes and Jalen Carlino added nine and eight points, respectively, for Bradford, while senior guard Keondai Hamilton scored 12 points for Tremper.
Seeding meeting Saturday
Bradford hosts Racine Park and Tremper plays at Franklin on Friday. That's each team's last game before the WIAA regional seeding meeting on Saturday morning, then the postseason begins Feb. 16.
As Morris — whose team is on a jam-packed stretch of eight games in 11 days — pointed out, there's not much time to lick your wounds in this ultra-condensed season for SEC programs.
"It's such a short amount of time," Morris said. "If this was the (normal) regular season, this would probably be the second week of December (in terms of games played). We're kind of expecting players to produce like it's January or February in the season.
"I think all this is to be expected when you have those highs and lows. And now, players just have to produce within these last six games and get rolling into the playoffs and see if we can make a run."
BRADFORD 79, TREMPER 58
TREMPER (4-2)
Chamberlain 2 2-2 6, Hudnall 1 0-0 2, Hamilton 4 4-7 12, Cardona 6 10-11 24, Starks 4 3-5 11, Jass 1 0-0 3, Byrnes 0 0-0 0, Skendziel 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 19-25 58.
BRADFORD (3-5)
Price 5 2-3 12, Jenkins 8 6-7 23, Young 8 7-9 24, Carlino 4 0-1 8, Lakes 3 2-3 9, Rudden 1 0-0 2, Gordon 0 1-4 1, Harvey 0 0-0 0, Sauer 0 0-0 0, Kauffman 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 18-27 79.
Halftime—Bradford 37-28. 3-point goals—Tremp 3 (Cardona 2, Jass), Brad 3 (Jenkins, Young, Lakes). Rebounds—Tremp 39 (Starks 11), Brad 39 (Jenkins 9). Assists—Tremp 4 (4 with 1), Brad 10 (3 with 2). Total fouls—Tremp 25, Brad 22. Fouled out—Jass, Lakes.