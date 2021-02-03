WATCH NOW: Bradford boys clamp down on Tremper for Southeast Conference win

Young defended two veteran guards in Cardona and Indian Trail senior Ezra Stargell on back-to-back nights. He held Stargell to four points Tuesday.

"He's done an unbelievable job the last two nights, back-to-back, on Cardona tonight (Wednesday) and on Ezra last night (Tuesday)," Leech said of his sophomore point guard. "For him as a sophomore to come out and do the things that he did and be the ignitor he has defensively for us — I mean, he's playing against two seniors.

"I can't say enough about his defense and how he sparked us."

Trojans have off night

Tremper, meanwhile, was coming off a 74-37 SEC victory over Racine Park on Tuesday night but just never seemed to get it together on Wednesday. Affected by Bradford's defense, the Trojans began to miss open shots inside when they got them and went just 3-of-11 from 3-point range.

"A little out of sync tonight," Tremper coach Brandon Morris said. "We played (well) in very small spurts. We just couldn't put enough stops and enough makes in a row to get ourselves back within the game. Them going up at nine (37-28) at halftime — we didn't come out with a sense of urgency.

"I think we just didn't give ourselves a chance."