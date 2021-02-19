WATCH NOW: Bradford boys grind out win over Tremper in D-1 regional semi, Indian Trail up next

The Bradford boys basketball team had fallen behind by double digits to Tremper and needed a spark in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
Sophomore guard Jamisen Young provided the match.
Young snagged three steals in succession, racing in for a layup on the first two and drawing a foul on the third, as the second-seeded Red Devils rallied from a 10-point deficit late in the first half to a 60-50 win over the third-seeded Trojans.
The game, which featured a combined 47 fouls and 41 turnovers, was a grind the whole way through, but Bradford survived and advanced despite a rough start.
"It was a little frustrating in the beginning," Young said. "We weren't getting to our spots and running the plays fully through. But then when I got taken out, I took a breath, and then I got back in and I got three steals in a row.
"We came back after that, and we were ready to play."
Bradford improved to 8-6 and moved a win away from its second straight regional title by setting up another all-city showdown with top-seeded Indian Trail in a regional final Saturday night at Indian Trail.
The Hawks held off fourth-seeded Racine Case, 62-58, in the other regional semifinal Friday night.
The regional final between the Hawks and Red Devils ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News. For full coverage, visit kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Monday's print edition of the News.
Young Red Devils rolling
In the meantime, an inexperienced Bradford squad that had a lot of question marks going into this abbreviated season headed into Saturday's matchup with seven wins in its last eight games after a 1-5 start.
Bradford coach Greg Leech said his players started gaining confidence early on, despite the poor record.
"Our second game was against Oak Creek (on Jan. 15), and Oak Creek had practiced two-and-a-half months and we had two weeks," Leech said. "Even though the wins didn't follow, we gained a lot of confidence from that Oak Creek game, losing by five, and then the kids just continued to plug at it and work.
"Here we stand, and hopefully we can win regionals (for the) second year in a row."
The Red Devils had a nice mix in Friday's game, as Young and senior guard Trey Jenkins scored 17 points each to lead the team. Junior forward Keviyon Price totaled 10 points and nine rebounds, Jenkins grabbed eight boards and junior point guard Jalen Carlino — the team's steadying presence with two varsity seasons already under his belt before this one — went 11-of-14 from the free-throw line and scored 14 points.
Bradford used just six players, as senior guard Tre'Vion Gordon was lost for the season to a broken wrist suffered at Franklin on Feb. 8.
Cardona leads Trojans
Tremper, meanwhile, was led again by senior guard Trey Cardona, who scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the second half. Senior guard Preston Chamberlain and junior forward Jake Korbakes added 12 points each.
The Trojans, who finished their season 7-7 after reaching the sectional finals last year, took a 19-9 lead on Cardona's steal and coast-to-coast layup with about 4 minutes left in the first half. But too many turnovers — Tremper had 22 for the game — and Bradford's mix of man-to-man and zone defense halted any offensive flow for the Trojans.
"I think it was a little bit of them, and then I think it was a little bit of us being undisciplined," said Tremper coach Brandon Morris, who completed his first season in charge of the Trojans. "I think for many players, it's difficult to play with a lead, especially in the first half.
"I think if we were just a little more disciplined and a little more careful with the ball, I think that would've helped."
Instead, the Red Devils closed the half on a 14-3 run and took a 23-22 halftime lead after Price's three-point play on a putback with 22.1 seconds left. Bradford went 8-of-11 from the charity stripe during that stretch.
"All the credit to Tremper defensively. They took us out of what we wanted to do early on," Leech said. "JD (Young) kind of turned the momentum for us with those three steals. ... We were able to put the ball on the floor and get fouled a little bit, get to the foul line.
"I came in at halftime and told the kids, 'We haven't played that well offensively in the first half, and yet we've got a one-point lead.'"
The Red Devils extended it to 31-24 after a Jenkins free throw with 13:49 left in the game, but Tremper responded with a 7-0 run to tie the game at 31-31 after Cardona drained a 3 from the left wing.
But Bradford didn't wilt and quickly went on a 6-0 run to build a 37-31 lead. The Trojans never got closer than four after that, as the Red Devils kept steadily building and maintaining their lead at the line, where they finished 29-of-40.
"We lost (the lead), and typically younger teams will lose it and not be able to get it back," Leech said. "But the other thing is, we have Jalen, who's been on varsity for three years, so he's a stabilizing factor. The kids, they were patient, they looked for things, they kept cool heads, which enabled us to expand that lead once we lost it."
Which meant the end of the line for the Trojans, who, like all teams, were proud just to have some type of season. At one point, Tremper played eight games in 11 days.
"I appreciate the parents," Morris said. "I appreciate the educators over at Tremper, (KUSD Athletic Director) Bryan Mogensen, him working to let us have a season and make sure of that. And then, yeah, the players, they endured, I think, a lot.
"... There's a lot that plays into it, and I think these players did very well. Not to mention, our coaching staff is tough. We challenge our players, both on and off the court. So I think these kids did an excellent job."
BRADFORD 60, TREMPER 50
WIAA DIV.-1 REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
TREMPER (7-7)
Cardona 8 2-3 19, Chamberlain 4 4-5 12, Korbakes 4 1-2 12, Starks 2 0-1 4, Hudnall 1 0-0 3, Byrnes 0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Skendziel 0 0-0 0, Jass 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-11 50.
BRADFORD (8-6)
Carlino 1 11-14 14, Young 5 7-10 17, Jenkins 4 9-12 17, Price 4 2-2 10, Kales 1 0-2 2, Harvey 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 29-40 60.
Halftime—Bradford 23-22. 3-point goals—Tremp 5 (Korbakes 3, Cardona, Hudnall), Brad 1 (Carlino). Reboounds—Tremp 26 (Byrnes 5, Cardona 5), Brad 30 (Price 9). Assists—Tremp 9 (Cardona 4), Brad 4 (Jenkins 2). Total fouls—Tremp 31, Brad 16. Fouled out—Hudnall, Korbakes, Hamilton, Chamberlain.