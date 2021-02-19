WATCH NOW: Bradford boys grind out win over Tremper in D-1 regional semi, Indian Trail up next

"All the credit to Tremper defensively. They took us out of what we wanted to do early on," Leech said. "JD (Young) kind of turned the momentum for us with those three steals. ... We were able to put the ball on the floor and get fouled a little bit, get to the foul line.

"I came in at halftime and told the kids, 'We haven't played that well offensively in the first half, and yet we've got a one-point lead.'"

The Red Devils extended it to 31-24 after a Jenkins free throw with 13:49 left in the game, but Tremper responded with a 7-0 run to tie the game at 31-31 after Cardona drained a 3 from the left wing.

But Bradford didn't wilt and quickly went on a 6-0 run to build a 37-31 lead. The Trojans never got closer than four after that, as the Red Devils kept steadily building and maintaining their lead at the line, where they finished 29-of-40.

"We lost (the lead), and typically younger teams will lose it and not be able to get it back," Leech said. "But the other thing is, we have Jalen, who's been on varsity for three years, so he's a stabilizing factor. The kids, they were patient, they looked for things, they kept cool heads, which enabled us to expand that lead once we lost it."