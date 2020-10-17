WATCH NOW: Bradford stifles Indian Trail in shutout

As the old saying goes among golfers, they don't ask you how, they just ask you how many.
The Bradford football team didn't always play fairways to greens, if you want to extend the analogy, against crosstown rival Indian Trail on Friday night, but the Red Devils still managed to turn in a snappy scorecard with a 21-0 Southeast Conference shutout of the Hawks.
Bradford failed to score after starting its first two drives at Indian Trail's 35- and 42-yard lines and was incessantly flagged all night for 12 penalties that cost 115 yards. But the Red Devils generated their points with explosive plays, as junior quarterback Nate Olson found sophomore running back Keany Parks for a 60-yard touchdown pass and junior tight end Jarden Barden for a 42-yard score in the second quarter and ran in from five yards out in the fourth.
Of course, allowing no points helps cover up a lot mistakes, too, and Bradford's experienced, assignment-sure defense was as good as ever, holding Indian Trail to four first downs and 73 total yards.
"We were fortunate to hit a couple big plays in the first half there," Bradford coach Troy Bowe said. "... A couple big plays, one drive (in the second half). We had so many more chances, too. Our first two drives start at their 35 (and 42). We've got to get points on those. We've got to cut down on the penalties and execute.
"But we made enough plays to win. And when our defense is going to play like that, we definitely made enough plays to win."
Bradford, which was ranked No. 9 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll and received votes in the latest AP Large Division state poll, finished its four-game SEC regular season 3-1. The Red Devils have a bye next week before the conference playoffs and are assured of the No. 2 seed.
Bradford is one game back of first-place Franklin, which had a bye Friday, and one game ahead of Oak Creek, which beat Tremper on Friday. But since the Red Devils lost to the Sabers and beat the Knights, they're locked in at No. 2.
On the flip side of Friday's coin, meanwhile, is an Indian Trail team that's now 0-3 and has reached the absolute nadir of offensive futility.
With a wealth of talented and experienced players returning on offense this season, the Hawks expected to create big plays and put up points. Instead, they were shutout for the second time in three games and have scored just six points in 12 quarters this season, a garbage-time touchdown late in Week 2 against Franklin.
Indian Trail's biggest play Friday came on a total fluke at the end of the first quarter. Bradford blocked a punt deep inside Indian Trail territory, but senior lineman Gavin Powell managed to pry the ball from a scrum at his own 5 and proceed on a wild 75-yard run. He had the ball knocked out from behind at the end, but the Hawks recovered and had a see-it-to-believe-it first-and-goal at the Bradford 9.
But the Hawks just went backwards eight yards after that and had a field-goal attempt blocked. They didn't penetrate Bradford territory until their last two possessions of the game, and even then it was only as far as the 43 with mere seconds left.
When asked if the offensive struggles were just a matter of not being able to protect senior quarterback Argjent Ismaili, who's been under siege all season and was sacked four times Friday, Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman answered quickly.
"It's too simple," he said. "It's not on one certain part, one certain person, one certain group of people. It's just the whole thing coming together as one. It takes a snap to get there, it takes blocking to happen, it takes reads to happen, it takes good routes, it takes the ball being put where it's supposed to be, and it takes people catching the ball. There's a lot of parts there.
"A lot of people can sit there and point blame at, 'Oh, it's this, it's that.' Well, that's false. Those usually are people that don't understand the entire game of football."
As it has all season, Indian Trail's defense kept the Hawks in the game, which was scoreless through one quarter until Bradford hit some big plays.
On third-and-8 from the Bradford 40, the dynamic Parks ran a wheel route out of the backfield, and Olson threw a beautiful ball that Parks ran under while he was still accelerating past the defensive back and took down the left sideline for a 7-0 lead with 7 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
"We attacked the weak (side) safety," Parks said. "He bit hard. The play just developed. It was there. I've got to give all the credit to my quarterback. It was right there, on stride."
The Red Devils then employed bootlegs to take advantage of an Indian Trail defense that crowded the line of scrimmage on the next possession. Olson booted right and found senior fullback Brock Lampe for 15 yards then on the next play booted left and hit Barden in stride on a drag across the formation.
Barden did the rest, racing to the front left pylon and a 14-0 lead with 4:01 to go before halftime.
Olson (15 carries, 101 yards) later capped a six-play, 72-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown run over the right side on a read-option play with 10:05 left in the game.
Bradford's defense did more than enough for its offense, meanwhile, as Lampe — dominant as always at middle linebacker — had 8.5 tackles, senior defensive lineman Dan Rossman had eight tackles and 1.5 sacks, senior safety Cade Lafond had 4.5 tackles and half a sack and junior linebacker Mylan Smith added four tackles and a sack.
"Just as a team, we're all on the same page, getting pressure, getting to the ball," Rossman said. "We're all flying. The sky's the limit with us."
For the Hawks, the floor can't get much lower, as they'll try to start salvaging their season next week when they host Tremper.
"We've just got to come back and work and get better," Hoffman said. "We got beat by a good team. We know we've got to play better. That's a real easy thing to say, though, and I don't have all the reasons why right now.
"I've got the emotions of the game, but they'll lie to you. The film's like your mom. She won't lie to you. So let's watch the film and see what we've got to fix and move on from there."
