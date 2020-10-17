WATCH NOW: Bradford stifles Indian Trail in shutout

But the Hawks just went backwards eight yards after that and had a field-goal attempt blocked. They didn't penetrate Bradford territory until their last two possessions of the game, and even then it was only as far as the 43 with mere seconds left.

When asked if the offensive struggles were just a matter of not being able to protect senior quarterback Argjent Ismaili, who's been under siege all season and was sacked four times Friday, Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman answered quickly.

"It's too simple," he said. "It's not on one certain part, one certain person, one certain group of people. It's just the whole thing coming together as one. It takes a snap to get there, it takes blocking to happen, it takes reads to happen, it takes good routes, it takes the ball being put where it's supposed to be, and it takes people catching the ball. There's a lot of parts there.

"A lot of people can sit there and point blame at, 'Oh, it's this, it's that.' Well, that's false. Those usually are people that don't understand the entire game of football."

As it has all season, Indian Trail's defense kept the Hawks in the game, which was scoreless through one quarter until Bradford hit some big plays.