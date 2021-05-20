WATCH NOW: Brooks wins Senior Men's Division for first Match Game title

Brooks only seemed to get stronger as the night went on Thursday. His worst game, a 206 in his fifth of the night, was mitigated by the fact that he still won the match. After that, Brooks seized the title, firing back-to-back games of 268 and 278, including a span of 16 consecutive strikes between the two matches, to go into the placement round with a commanding lead.

Dave Sjuggerud, the Senior Men's runner-up the last two times the tournament was held, turned in another great tournament, finishing third with a pinfall of 3,776 and a match record of 9-6-1 for 861 points.

Pobloski, meanwhile, slipped to fourth after leading through the first night of finals, finishing with a pinfall of 3,635 and a match record of 11-5 for 765 points. Dave Wildman rounded out the top five with a pinfall of 3,676 and a match record of 9-6-1 for 761 points.

For everyone, regardless of where they finished or whether they even qualified for the finals, it was just great to be back after last year was cancelled.

"It's great, isn't it?" said Wittkowske, a Kenosha resident. "You get so many people that come and watch. I love this tournament. I love the format. The match play is awesome, and you get everybody from Kenosha out here watching and cheering.

"It's great."