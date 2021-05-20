WATCH NOW: Brooks wins Senior Men's Division for first Match Game title

John Brooks once bowled the highest series in Kenosha league history.
But what he accomplished Thursday night? Well, you could tell that meant more to him than anything he's done in bowling before.
Brooks, renowned for throwing a city-record 897 series in 2006, ascended to the top of the Senior Men's Division field with machine-like power and efficiency and never loosened his grip on first place Thursday at Sheridan Lanes in the second night of the Senior Men's finals of the 57th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament.
Brooks had the title locked up by the time Thursday's placement round arrived, giving him his first Match Game title in years of trying. And he said that was even better than that magical night in 2006 when he finished three pins shy of a perfect series.
"I didn't get as emotional that night, because I guess it was just another night of league, no big deal," Brooks said. "I went and got the city record, OK, fine. This, competing against your peers and beating them, it's just great. It's a great feeling."
Brooks got choked up immediately after notching a strike on his final throw Thursday. He said he was remembering those he's lost in his life along the way, including his parents and his late wife, Diane.
"Having all the people I lost not being here to watch, it was real emotional and real fun," Brooks said.
Brooks began the night in second place, just 11 points behind Gene Pobloski for first, after Monday's first night of finals. Brooks lost his first two matches Thursday but stayed in good position with games of 228 and 265. He took over first place by winning his third match with a 258, which turned out to be for good.
Brooks finished with a pinfall of 1,980 in eight games Thursday for a sizzling average of 247.5. Overall, including both nights of finals, Brooks knocked over 3,887 pins and had a match record of 11-5 in 16 games to top the 16-bowler field with 1,017 points. In all divisions, bowlers are awarded 30 points for each match victory and gain one point for each pin over 200 in each game. They also lose a point for each pin under 200.
Wittkowske takes second
Steve Wittkowske finished in second place with 3,751 pins and a match record of 11-5 for 881 points. A tall left-hander, Wittkowske made a spirited run Thursday after starting the night in fifth place. He even beat Brooks, 224-222, in the placement round, but by then it didn't matter.
"It was an uphill battle," said Wittkowske, who topped his previous best Match Game finish of fourth place, which he said he accomplished once in the Men's Division and once in the Senior Men's Division.
"He was so good tonight. I don't think I could've bowled any better. I was throwing it nice, but, man, he was just on fire. There was no stopping him. I think you're right, it was a battle for second."
This was the first year that Brooks, 51, competed in the Senior Men's Division. He would've been eligible to compete in it last year, but the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brooks, a Racine resident who started bowling in adult leagues in Kenosha and bowls at Surfside Lanes every year, said his highest Match Game finish previously was third place in the Men's Division, which he accomplished twice. He said he did win Racine's version of the Match Game Tournament a few years ago, which helped calm his nerves this week.
Brooks said he wanted to try to qualify for the finals in both the Men's and Senior Men's divisions this year, but his daughter had a conflicting event with Tuesday's first night of Men's finals, so he could only enter the Senior Men's Division.
That worked out just fine, of course.
Another unintended benefit for Brooks was the fact that he tweaked his groin, which he said actually helped him. A big right-hander who has a huge backswing and throws with a lot of velocity, Brooks said he gets in trouble when he starts rushing his throws.
"Quite honestly, my groin started hurting, so I had to slow everything down," he said. "I didn't make any bad shots then. When I stay slow, that's my key. If I start rushing shots, I get in trouble."
Kept getting stronger
Brooks only seemed to get stronger as the night went on Thursday. His worst game, a 206 in his fifth of the night, was mitigated by the fact that he still won the match. After that, Brooks seized the title, firing back-to-back games of 268 and 278, including a span of 16 consecutive strikes between the two matches, to go into the placement round with a commanding lead.
Dave Sjuggerud, the Senior Men's runner-up the last two times the tournament was held, turned in another great tournament, finishing third with a pinfall of 3,776 and a match record of 9-6-1 for 861 points.
Pobloski, meanwhile, slipped to fourth after leading through the first night of finals, finishing with a pinfall of 3,635 and a match record of 11-5 for 765 points. Dave Wildman rounded out the top five with a pinfall of 3,676 and a match record of 9-6-1 for 761 points.
For everyone, regardless of where they finished or whether they even qualified for the finals, it was just great to be back after last year was cancelled.
"It's great, isn't it?" said Wittkowske, a Kenosha resident. "You get so many people that come and watch. I love this tournament. I love the format. The match play is awesome, and you get everybody from Kenosha out here watching and cheering.
"It's great."
The tournament concludes tonight at Sheridan with the second night of the Men's Division finals. Ryan Zagar leads after Tuesday's first night of finals with 594 points, followed by 10-time Men's champion Lennie Boresch Jr. with 495, Riley Smith with 489, Justin Smith with 476 and 2018 Men's champion Kyle Zagar with 436.
Bowling begins at 6:30 p.m.
57th Annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament
At Sheridan Lanes
FINALS
Through Thursday
SENIOR MEN’S DIVISION
FINAL
Note: Games from second night of finals; pinfall, record and points are total.
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. John Brooks 228-265-258-255-206-268-278-222 3,887 11-5 1,017
2. Steve Wittkowske 247-256-279-227-235-237-236-224 3,751 11-5 881
3. Dave Sjuggerud 245-215-203-248-277-237-267-240 3,776 9-6-1 861
4. Gene Pobloski 215-253-215-224-184-232-211-213 3,635 11-5 765
5. Dave Wildman 233-268-247-200-259-202-279-193 3,676 9-6-1 761
6. Rich Beltoya 268-215-231-194-245-244-246-248 3,655 9-6-1 740
7. Matt Zagar 230-244-217-226-257-264-224-200 3,684 8-8 724
8. Brian Nikolai 199-256-222-199-279-233-269-246 3,651 9-7 721
9. Duane Murawski 202-209-146-179-193-201-226-258 3,436 10-6 536
10. Rich Larsen 233-222-193-247-216-201-172-236 3,467 8-7-1 522
11. Kurt Phillips 192-256-191-220-188-214-248-161 3,429 6-10 409
12. Ken Woods 243-180-214-202-228-208-214-211 3,432 5-11 382
13. Joe Rimkus 236-226-235-221-202-204-195-181 3,381 5-11 331
14. Dale Cramer 236-203-267-230-192-194-167-217 3,347 6-10 297
15. John Peterson 164-149-202-202-169-178-222-265 3,271 5-11 221
16. Dan Reynolds 183-230-195-243-145-200-221-191 3,270 4-12 190
WOMEN’S DIVISION
FINAL
Note: Games from second night of finals; pinfall, record and points are total.
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Kim Koch 259-215-258-249-267-243 2,920 9-3 790
2. Sarah Pobloski 237-278-235-208-233-257 2,822 9-3 671
3. Allie Hedges 225-237-257-192-255-245 2,769 8-4 639
4. Courtney Wolf 233-238-217-217-203-247 2,743 7-5 523
5. Sarah McQuestion 244-236-195-215-190-202 2,635 8-4 496
6. Angela Hanna 206-180-217-180-237-258 2,655 5-7 405
7. Lisa Hessefort 223-225-192-204-245-246 2,641 6-6 368
8. Lori Exner 224-214-216-206-246-172 2,579 5-7 353
9. Sharon Schulz 246-235-173-194-170-194 2,568 5-7 318
10. Sommerlee Vasey 225-172-225-189-205-160 2,501 5-7 227
11. Tracy Beltoya 171-223-178-254-235-164 2,478 3-9 221
12. Ashley Pobloski 202-174-188-163-190-228 2,369 2-10 29
SUPER SENIOR MEN’S DIVISION
FINAL
Note: Games from second night of finals; pinfall, record and points are total.
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Jerry Elsen 227-203-194-200-235 2,133 8-2 373
2. Rick Flocker 223-225-226-225-177 2,102 9-1 372
3. Tim Ruelle 258-170-203-234-227 2,156 7-3 366
4. Gary Lovely 184-279-146-195-193 2,175 3-7 265
5. Gary Wolf 201-177-224-162-229 2,100 5-5 250
6. Jim Gentile 212-180-201-207-180 2,072 5-5 222
7. Frank Haselwander 241-182-179-202-196 1,971 5-4-1 136
8. Lonnie McCrossen 215-204-189-210-196 1,952 3-6-1 57
9. Mike Lemke 190-193-155-168-233 1,869 4-6 (minus)-11
10. Mel Apilado 173-154-188-186-223 1,861 0-10 (minus)-139
MEN’S DIVISION
THROUGH TUESDAY; FINALS CONCLUDE FRIDAY
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Ryan Zagar 265-259-235-300-201-300-257-228 2,044 5-3 594
2. Lennie Boresch Jr. 245-248-237-263-244-225-249-219 1,930 5-2-1 495
3. Riley Smith 211-266-227-193-238-289-229-226 1,879 7-1 489
4. Justin Smith 266-246-234-219-279-211-226-245 1,926 5-3 476
5. Kyle Zagar 247-279-259-213-203-249-167-269 1,886 5-3 436
6. Joe Meier 237-246-210-230-259-244-203-214 1,843 6-2 423
7. Ben Betchkal 289-183-252-224-236-259-215-225 1,883 3-5 373
8. Nick DeCesaro 209-279-227-188-238-214-235-263 1,853 4-4 373
9. Ethan Linderman 266-214-221-209-200-213-242-213 1,778 5-3 328
10. Dave Sjuggerud 216-244-231-189-227-227-269-244 1,847 1-7 277
11. Josh Johnson 189-224-174-223-244-222-253-221 1,750 4-4 270
12. Zach Sasser 245-201-202-245-164-300-180-224 1,761 3-4-1 266
13. Jacob Boresch 247-245-180-191-214-213-246-223 1,759 3-5 249
14. Billy Harris 214-245-225-171-227-265-172-214 1,733 2-6 193
15. Mikey Hill 240-226-190-231-190-236-174-215 1,702 3-5 192
16. Brandon Quinonez 205-176-244-190-192-202-226-248 1,682 2-6 142