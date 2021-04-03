WATCH NOW: Carthage football team blanks North Park in first spring game

The Carthage football team hadn't played a game in 503 days before Friday.

But it's still been that long since the Firebirds have allowed a point.

In the first game of its spring 2021 schedule, Carthage put forth a strong performance in a 21-0 blanking of College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin foe North Park at Art Keller Field on Friday afternoon.

The game was counted as an official CCIW contest, so the Firebirds are now 1-0 in 2021. It was their first game since a season finale against Augustana on Nov. 16, 2019.

Carthage travels to Schneider Stadium in Waukesha for a scrimmage against Carroll next Saturday before hosting Millikin in a regular game at Art Keller Field on April 17 to wrap up the spring slate.

"It was great to finally be back playing football again," Carthage coach Dustin Hass said in a news release after Friday's game. "After 503 days without being able to compete, we were a pretty rusty football team, but the kids played with tremendous effort.