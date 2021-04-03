WATCH NOW: Carthage football team blanks North Park in first spring game

The Carthage football team hadn't played a game in 503 days before Friday.
But it's still been that long since the Firebirds have allowed a point.
In the first game of its spring 2021 schedule, Carthage put forth a strong performance in a 21-0 blanking of College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin foe North Park at Art Keller Field on Friday afternoon.
The game was counted as an official CCIW contest, so the Firebirds are now 1-0 in 2021. It was their first game since a season finale against Augustana on Nov. 16, 2019.
Carthage travels to Schneider Stadium in Waukesha for a scrimmage against Carroll next Saturday before hosting Millikin in a regular game at Art Keller Field on April 17 to wrap up the spring slate.
"It was great to finally be back playing football again," Carthage coach Dustin Hass said in a news release after Friday's game. "After 503 days without being able to compete, we were a pretty rusty football team, but the kids played with tremendous effort.
"I am very proud of the way these guys have battled from last March all the way to today. The sacrifices they have made and the resiliency they have shown has been nothing short of outstanding. There are a lot of things we need to clean up and improve on, but couldn't be happier to have been able to play today and get a shutout win."
Carthage's defense was dominant, holding North Park — which had already played an exhibition against Elmhurst on March 20 — to 172 total yards (196 passing, minus-24 rushing) and 10 first downs, three of which came via penalty.
Offensively, the biggest number of the day was put up by sophomore receiver Alex Jarvis, a former standout quarterback at Indian Trail, who caught 10 passes for 149 yards.
All of those receptions came from senior quarterback Billy Dury, who had a turnover-free performance and finished 19-of-34 for 206 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score.
The Firebirds finished with 139 rushing yards on 40 attempts, spreading things out between junior Jacob Boucher (16 carries, 63 yards, TD) and senior Payden Lingle (13 carries, 43 yards). Dury also rushed seven times for 37 yards.
Meanwhile, Carthage racked up five sacks on defense, with senior defensive lineman Gabe Villa being credited for 1.5 and sophomore defensive lineman John Ambrogio, senior defensive lineman Dylan Ramirez and junior defensive back Anthony Martin getting one each. Junior defensive back Jalen Dennis had an interception for one of two Carthage takeaways.
Carthage held North Park to 2-of-12 on third down and 0-of-2 on fourth down.
Season's first points
The Firebirds drove to the North Park 29-yard line on the game's first possession, but the drive stalled there and junior David Collins missed on a 43-yard field-goal attempt. But the Vikings went three-and-out, and Carthage got the ball back at its own 18 with 7 minutes, 49 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Firebirds promptly marched to their first score of the season, driving 82 yards in 14 plays and 6:31. Dury kept it from one yard out for the touchdown, and Collins' extra point made it 7-0 late in the first.
Carthage scratched again in the second quarter when Boucher scored on a 15-yard run with 7:05 left in the first half, and Collins' point after gave the Firebirds a 14-0 lead at the break.
The Firebirds then forced the Vikings into a three-and-out to start the second half and drove 43 yards in six plays and 3:33 for another score. That came on third-and-goal from the 3 when Dury found sophomore receiver Cole Vercelli for a scoring pass, which was followed by Collins' third extra point for a 21-0 lead with 10:08 to play in the third quarter.
Carthage didn't score again, but the defense made sure North Park never got within even two scores.
The Vikings drove to the Carthage 22 late in the third quarter, but on third-and-5 Dennis picks off North Park senior quarterback Grant Borsch to end the Vikings' biggest threat.
Also of note, Carthage sophomore linebacker Anders Johnson, an Indian Trail graduate, was credited with a pair of solo tackles.
Each player from both teams was allowed four tickets for family members. The listed attendance was 204.