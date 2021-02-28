WATCH NOW: Carthage football team making the most of unusual spring season

“We’ve just been trying to work and stay with each other, even though we only have four games this spring,” Baker said. “We’re just taking advantage of it. We went to go (strong) into next fall.”

Because he’s returning in the fall, Baker said he’s taking advantage of all the extra reps in practice with an eye on the four games and then hopefully a regular schedule in what will be his last season.

“It’s been a great opportunity for me to be able to get more games in,” he said. “I’m an experienced player. Everything worked out.”

At the other end of the spectrum are the slew of younger players who didn’t have an opportunity to hone their skills for college football with a JV schedule in the fall.

And that makes all the practices and the four games even more important, Hass said.

“It’s huge,” he said. “The good thing is, it’s almost like a redshirt for them. They still get four years of eligibility, so everything we do now is just a positive. They had a year of practice. They’ll get to play in some games this spring, so it’s a bonus redshirt season for those young guys.”

Recruiting a challenge