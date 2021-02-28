WATCH NOW: Carthage football team making the most of unusual spring season

Having a flurry of activity on Art Keller Field in February is anything but normal.
But then again, in this age of COVID-19, what really is?
Practicing in February is the situation the Carthage football team finds itself in these days, as the newly-nicknamed Firebirds are in preparation for a shortened four-game schedule this spring after having their entire fall slate wiped out because of the pandemic.
Carthage will play a scrimmage at Carroll University in Waukesha on March 20, followed by a home exhibition against Elmhurst on March 27. The two “regular-season” games will follow on April 2 against visiting North Park and April 17 against visiting Millikin, both at Art Keller Field.
Each game begins at 1 p.m., except for the Millikin game, which is set for a 5 p.m. kickoff.
Third-year Carthage head coach Dustin Hass, who previously spent five seasons with the program as an assistant, said the plan is to make the most of the unusual circumstances.
‘Great opportunity’
“It is a difficult situation, but it’s a great opportunity for our guys to play football in the spring against another opponent,” Hass said at practice Thursday. “Traditionally, Division III doesn’t have pads in the spring. We got to practice in the fall in pads, get to practice in the spring in pads and get to play another opponent.
“It’s been a blessing for us. Our guys get to get a lot better playing somebody else.”
Hass said the approach doesn’t change for himself or the other coaches, other than they are running the spring practices similar to how they would in the fall.
At the end of the day, it’s just about getting better between the lines.
“We’re coaching them up,” Hass said. “It’s a little bit different, because in a traditional fall camp, they don’t have to go to class. Now they do, but we’re approaching just like it’s (the normal) season. It’s a four-game season, and we get four opportunities to play somebody else.
“For us, it’s business as usual. It’s just different circumstances.”
Coming off the disappointment of having the entire fall schedule wiped out, followed by just a four-game slate in the spring — with only two that count in the record books — could lead to a lack of enthusiasm, and it would almost be warranted.
But judging by the bounce in the steps, from both players and coaches alike during Thursday’s practice, that certainly hasn’t been the case, Hass said.
In fact, it’s just been the opposite, as everyone seems determined to soak in every minute they have together.
“They’re fired up to be out here,” Hass said. “After going into quarantine in March, then having to stay at their parents’ house for six months, when they came back in the fall, they were ready to go. It really hasn’t been hard to get them excited.
“We do everything at 6 in the morning for the most part, lifting-wise. A lot of times in February — when it’s cold and dark — sometimes it’s been a challenge, but they’ve been great the whole time.”
Final memories
The 2021 roster includes 12 seniors, and with the majority coming up on the end of their football time — minus those who may take advantage of an extra year offered by the NCAA because of the pandemic — it’s important to give them a special sendoff, Hass said.
That’s the case every year, but under the circumstances, it may be taking on an even more important role this time around.
“I think it’s given a lot of those guys a unique perspective,” Hass said. “A lot of times, the seniors, you always say, ‘Someday you can’t play anymore, it’s going to be done.’
“This year has kind of reinforced it. There was a good chance these guys wouldn’t have gotten to play a senior year at all. I think they’re very appreciative of the opportunity to play and have the experience.”
Two of the seniors, quarterback Billy Dury and defensive back Bobby Baker, are in different places this spring.
Dury will close out his eligibility and head into the working world with his accounting degree in hand, while Baker, a business major, plans to come back in the fall and take advantage of the extra eligibility for one final season.
Both said they’re enjoying the spring and taking everything in.
“We’re approaching it day by day, going with the flow,” Dury said. “That’s all you have to do, put your head down, keep working hard, and hopefully it pays off. ... Being able to have these four games to really be with the guys and everybody back on the team is just nice, to be able to salvage a senior year.”
Dury has played in 18 games for the Firebirds and is a two-time All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Academic selection.
As he prepares for the end, the Indianapolis native is taking with him plenty of memories.
“It’s been up and down,” Dury said. “I’ve had a lot of coaches. But I’ve learned a lot. I don’t regret anything about it. It’s been a learning experience.”
Baker, who hails from Savannah, Ga., and has played in 20 games for Carthage, echoed his teammate’s sentiments about the approach.
“We’ve just been trying to work and stay with each other, even though we only have four games this spring,” Baker said. “We’re just taking advantage of it. We went to go (strong) into next fall.”
Because he’s returning in the fall, Baker said he’s taking advantage of all the extra reps in practice with an eye on the four games and then hopefully a regular schedule in what will be his last season.
“It’s been a great opportunity for me to be able to get more games in,” he said. “I’m an experienced player. Everything worked out.”
At the other end of the spectrum are the slew of younger players who didn’t have an opportunity to hone their skills for college football with a JV schedule in the fall.
And that makes all the practices and the four games even more important, Hass said.
“It’s huge,” he said. “The good thing is, it’s almost like a redshirt for them. They still get four years of eligibility, so everything we do now is just a positive. They had a year of practice. They’ll get to play in some games this spring, so it’s a bonus redshirt season for those young guys.”
Recruiting a challenge
One significant adjustment, Hass said, has been in recruiting, as this normally would be the time when the entire staff would be on the road and in high schools meeting with potential future players.
But without a fall season, that allowed the staff to get out and about then.
“That was a lot different,” Hass said. “Traditionally, now is the time where we’re heavily on the road. We kind of flipped it, and we went out. Wisconsin (high schools) played in the fall, so we could go out and see some practices and games. We did a lot of our recruiting in September, October and November.”
Looking ahead, Hass said he and his staff are planning for a return to “normal” in the fall until they hear otherwise.
Nothing has been announced along those lines, but that’s the focus moving forward.
“Right now, we’re going business as usual on a normal schedule,” Hass said. “I think they’ll kind of do the same approach as last year, where if we need to back it off and do something different, they’ll make that call when it gets a lot closer.
“Right now, we’re planning on having a normal football season, as normal as it can be.”
The spring roster includes six players with Kenosha ties: sophomores Scooter Terrien, Alex Jarvis and Anders Johnson from Indian Trail; junior Trey Grabot and freshman Ricky Calero from Bradford; and freshman Kyle Matrise from St. Joseph.