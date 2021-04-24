WATCH NOW: Carthage men's volleyball team survives 5-set thriller to win national championship

"It was one of the the most amazing feelings I've ever had in my entire life."

It's the first team national title in school history in any sport, as Carthage completed its dominant run under second-year head coach JW Kieckhefer with a perfect 23-0 record and victories in 69 of the 72 sets it played.

"We were just trying to survive pretty much all match," Kieckhefer said in a Zoom interview with the News on Saturday night. "I'm just really proud of the fight we have. ... We have only lost one set all year, and to go down 0-1 and 1-2, and to never stop believing in our brand of volleyball and to never stop believing in each other ... it was just so impressive. It was such a team win."

You rely on your best players when you get into such pressure-packed situations, and the Firebirds got exactly what they needed from their trio of American Volleyball Coaches Association first-team All-Americans in Slivinski, sophomore middle blocker Zach Bulthuis and freshman setter Gene McNulty.

The heavy-hitting Slivinski made up for an uncharacteristic nine service errors with a match-high 22 kills, including five in the decisive fifth set.