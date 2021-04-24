WATCH NOW: Carthage men's volleyball team survives 5-set thriller to win national championship

To be a champion, sometimes you have to stare into the face of defeat and come out on the other side.
The Carthage men's volleyball team experienced every bit of that Saturday, and now the Firebirds are champions.
Top-ranked Carthage, which had only lost one set of the 67 it had played going into Saturday, was pushed to its limit by seventh-ranked Benedictine (Ill.) in the NCAA Division III national championship match in Salem, Va., as the Eagles won two of the first three sets to place the Firebirds on the brink of a bitter defeat.
But Carthage came through, surviving extra points in the fourth set to force a decisive fifth. The Firebirds controlled that one from the start to capture the national title, 23-25, 25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 15-10.
When sophomore opposite hitter Carter Schmidt's kill dropped in-bounds on the Benedictine side of the net for the match's final point, the Firebirds seemed to pause in disbelief for a moment before mobbing each other.
After the match, senior outside hitter Matt Slivinski, named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player, said the feeling of being a national champion still hadn't sunk in.
"I feel like I'm going to wake up and my alarm's going to go off, and I'm going to have to do this all over again," Slivinski said in a post-match press conference on ncaa.com. "When Carter Schmidt got that last point, I just could not believe it. Everyone rushed the court and everyone just fell to the ground.
"It was one of the the most amazing feelings I've ever had in my entire life."
It's the first team national title in school history in any sport, as Carthage completed its dominant run under second-year head coach JW Kieckhefer with a perfect 23-0 record and victories in 69 of the 72 sets it played.
"We were just trying to survive pretty much all match," Kieckhefer said in a Zoom interview with the News on Saturday night. "I'm just really proud of the fight we have. ... We have only lost one set all year, and to go down 0-1 and 1-2, and to never stop believing in our brand of volleyball and to never stop believing in each other ... it was just so impressive. It was such a team win."
You rely on your best players when you get into such pressure-packed situations, and the Firebirds got exactly what they needed from their trio of American Volleyball Coaches Association first-team All-Americans in Slivinski, sophomore middle blocker Zach Bulthuis and freshman setter Gene McNulty.
The heavy-hitting Slivinski made up for an uncharacteristic nine service errors with a match-high 22 kills, including five in the decisive fifth set.
"Everybody's looking at Matt," Kieckhefer said. "No matter if he likes it or not, everybody's looking at him to respond. His ability to mature and to want the ball in big situations ... that's what it takes to win a national championship. You don't back down from a moment. ... So much pressure on him. He never backed down."
Slivinski — who, by the way, will take advantage of the NCAA's free COVID-19 eligibility year and will return to the Firebirds for their title defense next season — credited his teammates for picking him up.
"(Saturday), my team played for me," he said. "The moments I was down, they helped me get back up. Everyone came out to win."
Bulthuis, meanwhile, was spectacular, racking up a season-high 17 kills to go with two blocks. He had four kills early in the second set as the Firebirds evened the match at 1-1, and Bulthuis and Slivinski teamed up for the crucial block that ended the fourth set and kept Carthage alive.
And McNulty ran the offense splendidly as he did all year in his collegiate debut season, totaling an eye-popping 61 assists.
There were plenty of supporting players, too, as Schmidt had 17 kills, including the final one of the match, senior middle blocker Parker Connolly totaled seven kills and four blocks, senior opposite hitter Bryce Thomas added three kills and three blocks and junior libero Kyle Cohan, the team's energy man, had a team-high 10 digs.
Not to be outdone, senior libero and Tremper graduate Blake Arnold, one of the Firebirds' captains, totaled eight digs, two assists and didn't make a service error.
"He made the (serving) run in the fifth set that won us the national championship," Kieckhefer said.
Another county product, Indian Trail graduate Nathan Klimisch, was on the other side of things Saturday, coming up just short of winning a national championship this year. The Eagles' freshman outside hitter nonetheless wrapped up a great season with 10 kills and a block in the title match.
Starting slow
Once again, Carthage started a bit slow, as it did in Thursday's quarterfinal win over 14th-ranked Messiah (Penn.) and in Friday's semifinal win over third-ranked Dominican (Ill.). The Firebirds recovered to win the opening set in each of those matches en route to sweeps, but this time Benedictine rallied with four of the first set's final five points to win, 25-23, and hand the Firebirds just their second set loss this season.
After Carthage equalized things with a relatively easy second-set win, 25-17, the Eagles — behind the thunderous left-handed hitting of junior right side Jacob Grygo (team-high 20 kills) — climbed to within one set of a national title with a 25-20 win in the third set.
"The match was going really, really fast," Kieckhefer said. "I don't know if that was the gameplan by Benedictine or not, to speed up the pace of play, or the just the refs had a quick whistle or what it was. "... We just really emphasized slowing the match down, take a breath, and really, really believe in the system, believe in each other and fight.
"You're not going to win a national championship in three sets or four sets. You've got to expect it's going to be a battle."
Backs against the wall
Trying to keep its national title dream alive, Carthage got out to a 12-8 lead in the fourth set. But Benedictine rallied back to go ahead 15-14 at the 15-point media timeout and place the Firebirds right up against the wall.
After that, neither team could gain more than a one-point advantage, and the Eagles forced it to extra points with a Grygo kill that tied the match at 24-24.
That's when the Firebirds shifted the entire match in their direction.
First, Bulthuis smacked down a kill off a McNulty assist to give Carthage a 25-24 lead, then Bulthuis and Slivinski blocked a spike by junior middle hitter Chase Olson (12 kills) back off of Olson and down to Benedictine's side of the floor for a 26-24 victory.
That prompted a fifth set, and there perhaps Benedictine was out of gas. The Eagles, who didn't have a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament like the Firebirds did, were playing their fourth match in four days and were coming off a five-set win over sixth-ranked Virginia Southern in Friday's semifinals.
And even though Carthage hadn't played a fifth set all season, the Firebirds had been preparing for one. That paid off in the biggest moment of the season.
"This is what we prepared for all year," Cohan said. "We never expected to win just straight sets like that so we battled for points all year, just like in the fifth set (Saturday) and all match long.
"We just knew we came together as a team and just had confidence in one another. That's what earned us a national title."
Carthage scored four of the first five points in the fifth set and never let Benedictine up for air. The Eagles got within 10-8 on a nice kill by Klimisch to the deep corner, but two Slivinski kills, a Schmidt kill and a Benedictine error gave the Firebirds a 14-9 lead and five championship points.
Benedictine staved off one, but on the second, Schmidt buried a McNulty feed just inside the Eagles' sideline, and Carthage had its title.
It certainly came harder than when the teams first met this season, a Carthage sweep at Tarble Arena in a non-conference match on March 24. It also ended a great ride for the Eagles, who finished 16-4 and were the runners-up in their first NCAA Tournament appearance.
But this one belonged to Carthage, which suffered a sweep at the hands of Springfield (Mass.) in 2012 the only other time it reached the national championship and had been dealt a lot of NCAA Tournament heartbreak since.
Now, the Firebirds are champions.
"We refused to lose (Saturday) night, and that's why we won," Kieckhefer said.