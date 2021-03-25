WATCH NOW: Carthage men's volleyball team sweeps Benedictine in battle of top-10 squads

"We should've lost that second set," Kieckhefer said. "There's no way we should've won that second set. We should've lost the third set, to be honest with you, too. It's just a really good mental team, and we were able to battle."

Slivinski comes through

Senior outside hitter Matt Slivinski, the reigning College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week, led Carthage again with 13 kills, three aces, three blocks and nine digs.

His biggest moment of the match came when he went back to serve in the second set with the teams tied at 25-25. Two aces later and Carthage had a 2-0 lead.

"We're talking about what we've got to do if we don't score that point, and Matt goes back with two aces," Kieckhefer said. "Matt Slivinski, wow. I think the most proud I am of him is his mental maturity over this last year.

"It's really shown the last couple matches. He's made a lot more attacking errors than he's used to making. ... His mental game is what has taken him to the next level."

Carthage also got a big match again from freshman setter Gene McNulty, who had a career-high 45 assists.