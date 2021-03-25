WATCH NOW: Carthage men's volleyball team sweeps Benedictine in battle of top-10 squads

If this "wasn't a pretty night" for the Carthage men's volleyball team, then pity the opponent who gets the Firebirds on a night that is pretty.
Continuing its season of dominance, Carthage — which ascended to No. 2, with two first-place votes, in this week's NCAA Division III coaches poll — swept seventh-ranked Benedictine (Ill.), 25-19, 27-25, 25-19, in a big non-conference match Wednesday night at Tarble Arena.
The Firebirds improved to a spotless 14-0 and have won 42 of the 43 sets they've played in sweeping all but one match.
Yet while second-year Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer was happy to get the win in a matchup of top-10 teams, his overall message was that his team has a lot of room for improvement.
"Just proud of our guys to fight," Kieckhefer said in a postgame interview on WLIP-AM 1050. "It wasn't a pretty night. We haven't had a lot of pretty offensive nights in a while. They were giving me a heart attack there going down ... early in (sets) two and three.
"But it's a battle, and I'm proud of them for finding ways to win. That's what good teams do, is they find ways to win."
Indeed, after pulling away midway through the first set to take a 1-0 lead, the Firebirds trailed 16-12 in the second set and 5-2 early in the third. Each time, though, they found a way to win to avoid having to go to a fourth or fifth set.
"We should've lost that second set," Kieckhefer said. "There's no way we should've won that second set. We should've lost the third set, to be honest with you, too. It's just a really good mental team, and we were able to battle."
Slivinski comes through
Senior outside hitter Matt Slivinski, the reigning College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week, led Carthage again with 13 kills, three aces, three blocks and nine digs.
His biggest moment of the match came when he went back to serve in the second set with the teams tied at 25-25. Two aces later and Carthage had a 2-0 lead.
"We're talking about what we've got to do if we don't score that point, and Matt goes back with two aces," Kieckhefer said. "Matt Slivinski, wow. I think the most proud I am of him is his mental maturity over this last year.
"It's really shown the last couple matches. He's made a lot more attacking errors than he's used to making. ... His mental game is what has taken him to the next level."
Carthage also got a big match again from freshman setter Gene McNulty, who had a career-high 45 assists.
"Sometimes we forget that Gene's a freshman," Kieckhefer said. "He's only 19 years old. We put a lot of pressure on him to be really, really good. ... This team is run by a freshman setter, and it's just so special to see his confidence."
Sophomore opposite hitter Carter Schmidt had 13 kills and two aces for Carthage, sophomore middle blocker Zach Bulthuis totaled 10 kills and two blocks, senior middle blocker Parker Connolly had two aces and three blocks and junior libero Kyle Cohan had 15 digs.
For Benedictine, which dropped to 10-2, junior right side Jacob Grygo and sophomore outside hitter Martin Radomski each had eight kills. Freshman outside hitter Nathan Klimisch, a former standout at Indian Trail, tallied four kills, an ace, two blocks and two digs.
Stretch run
Carthage has another non-conference match against Milwaukee School of Engineering on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Kern Center in Milwaukee. The Firebirds then return to CCIW play at 2 p.m. Saturday when they host Illinois Wesleyan at Tarble Arena.
Carthage is 9-0 in the CCIW and with three conference games left has a 1.5-game lead over Augustana, which is in second place at 8-2. The Firebirds conclude their regular season on April 3 at North Park, then comes the postseason and the drive for a national championship.
"There's a lot of ways we can improve," Kieckhefer said. "I think we haven't quite put together a full match with offense and defense.
"... I think our ability to play offense with our defense at the same time is something we haven't shown yet and something that we're going to need to do to win a national championship."