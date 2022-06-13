Watch now: Central baseball team 'still got to work to do' in its state championship hunt

The Central High School baseball team hasn’t been to the WIAA State Tournament since 2002. That season, the Falcons won it all.

Central hopes it can do it again this week.

The Falcons, who won a pair of thrilling sectional games last week to earn their first trip to state in 20 years, are 21-4 and will look to add another state championship trophy at the WIAA Baseball State Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Central, making its fifth overall state appearance, plays in the first Division 1 quarterfinal game of the day, at 8 a.m. Tuesday, against Menomonee Falls (20-7). The Falcons are seeded fourth in the tournament and Menomonee Falls is fifth.

If Central wins, next up would be either No. 1 seed Sun Prairie (26-3) or No. 8 seed Bay Port (19-9) in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Division 1 championship game is at 6:05 p.m. Thursday.

Falcons head coach Jacob Morman said his seniors have set the tone for the season.

“I think from start to finish we have put together a good year, led by seven seniors that come to practice every day, work hard and have set the standard for what we want here,” Morman said. “We thought at the beginning of the year that if we came to work every day and put the time in, we’d have the talent here to make a deep run in the playoffs and that’s exactly what we did.”

Central defeated Oak Creek 2-1 on a walk-off single in the seventh inning by junior Nick Argersinger in the sectional semifinal on June 7. That was followed up by a come-from-behind 5-4 victory in the sectional final against Franklin when junior Adam Switalski hit a two-run single in the fifth to take a lead that would ultimately hold.

“Every season presents its ups and downs, but this group has come from behind six different times this year,” Morman said. “We were losing to Oak Creek in the seventh, we were down by four to Franklin at one point, but the mental toughness of this group and the focus that these guys have with the understanding that we’re never out of a game if we just take it one pitch at a time.”

The Falcons finished 14-14 a season ago. This year, they finished second in the Southern Lakes Conference with a 10-4 record and then beat conference foe Badger 5-4 to advance to the sectional, where they earned a place in the state tournament.

In his nine seasons as head coach, Morman said this has been his best year as the coach.

“You understand real quick that winning is hard,” he said. “Our conference each year is a challenge, but it’s special. I am super happy for this group of guys, it could not have happened to a better group.

“We are trying to enjoy the moment, but we still got work to do to get three more wins.”

Central’s other state baseball appearances were in 1958, 1983, 1985 and 1988, all in Class A. The Falcons had their only state victory in the quarterfinals in 1988, but lost in the semifinals.

