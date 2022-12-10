PADDOCK LAKE — A 94-92 barn-burner on Feb. 2, 2016, was the last time the Wilmot boys basketball team was able to knock off its rival Central, which has turned into a WIAA Division 2 state power over the past seven years under head coach James Hyllberg.

For anyone counting, that's 14 straight wins by the Falcons, who fell behind 7-0 early but rebounded emphatically to crush visiting Wilmot, 77-51, Friday night in front of packed gymnasium at Central High School.

It was the first Southern Lakes Conference game of the season for both teams, as Central remained perfect at 3-0 while the Panthers dropped to 1-3.

After the game, longtime Wilmot head coach Jake Erbentraut praised the Falcons, who lost the "Big 3" of Jack Rose, Devin Griffin and Kenny Garth to graduation, but the hoops factory over in Salem keeps producing talent and ability.

"They pressed us, and they went down and scored right away, and it was tough," Erbentraut said about how the Falcons turned things around Friday night. "They're new, but they have a lot of experience out there. Those guys have been battle-tested, and they know how to handle these situations. So I'm not surprised they haven't had too much of a drop-off."

A big reason the Falcons are still going to be a conference title contender is the improved play of senior Alex Sippy, a versatile 6-3 guard who finally has an opportunity to put up more shots with the departure of 45 points per game from last season.

Sippy's first big rivalry game with Wilmot as the man went swimmingly.

He hit three triples and nine buckets overall to lead the Falcons with 21 points.

Wilmot's Cooper Zimmermann pumped in 21 thanks to five 3-pointers.

Whereas Wilmot knocked down 11 triples to Central's six, the Falcons were able to get more easy buckets off turnovers and pound the paint.

Sophomore Elijah Griffin added 11 points for the Falcons, and 11 players entered the scoring column, compared to only five for Wilmot.

Panther Jack Gartner was the only other player in the game with double figures (10 points).

Griffin ran the show at point guard, dishing out several assists, and Sippy benefitted from Griffin's court vision.

"They got hot early, but we just kept playing good defense and started going on our own runs," Sippy said.

"We keep the same defensive mindset as last year, so we always keep up the intensity. We have a deep bench and everybody can score. Whoever's night it is, they can score."

"I try to lead by actions, so on-the-court intensity, I'm always communicating with my teammates to get better chemistry."

Central overcame a 7-0 deficit early to take a 38-23 halftime lead, and that lead got to as many as 30 points in the second half.

Hyllberg liked how his team responded after being down early.

"I'm not sure what we're capable of because it's a brand new team," he said. "When you're battling in a real game, nerves come out, and I like what we did. I thought Collin (Meininger) played really well on defense. He gets in the passing lanes, and him and Wyatt (Anderson) will do anything to help us win."

"Scoring was a concern, but I think you see what we can do. Elijah is way beyond his years. He's very poised, very confident, and if you're open, Elijah is going to hit you. He can shoot the ball, too. He's always played against bigger, older guys, so that's helped a lot. I like our group, they work hard and they're coachable."

For Erbentraut, this year's effort and hustle have been admirable, but he knows it will take more to get wins in the SLC.

"Their attitude and effort has been really, really good. They're really coachable, but we have a long way to go. Every single day, we need to get better," he added.