WATCH NOW: Central boys fall to balanced Burlington in regional final

PADDOCK LAKE — The Central boys basketball team got a big night from junior guard Jack Rose in a WIAA Division-1 regional final against Burlington on Saturday night in Paddock Lake.
But the Demons' balanced scoring was just too much for the Falcons to overcome.
Rose scored 27 points, but Burlington limited him to just three over the final 3 minutes, as the second-seeded Demons defeated the top-seeded Falcons, 59-53, to advance to sectionals.
Central led the game for more than 30 minutes, but not when it mattered most, at the end.
Junior guards Devin Griffin and Kenny Garth made shots at times for Central, but they were held to a combined 14 points. Only junior forward Michael Mulhollon, with 10 points, joined Rose in double figures.
"We only had three turnovers, some shots just didn't drop," Central coach James Hyllberg said. "I think Devin and Kenny had some good drives to the basket. Their role players were a little bit stronger than us.
"They attacked the rim, we didn't take charges, and that hurt."
Central won the Southern Lakes Conference title outright, but the Falcons lost three of their last four to finish at 16-6.
Burlington, meanwhile, has surged to a 19-6 mark after finishing second behind Central in the SLC standings. The Demons advanced to Thursday's sectional semifinals. The finals are scheduled for Saturday.
The 16 remaining teams were to be re-seeded on Sunday into four-team sectionals.
Role players big
While Central held Burlington's all-time leading scorer, Joey Berezowitz, to 15 points Saturday — six below his season average — his assist to fellow senior Ethan Safar and a baseball pass downcourt to Dane Kornely within the final 2 minutes turned the tide in the Demons' favor.
JR Lukenbill's 16 points and Safar's 14, combined with Berezowitz's playmaking, allowed Burlington to break a 50-50 tie and close the game with a 9-3 run.
"I had confidence, the whole team had confidence, and we were ready," Berezowitz said. "Most teams try to run me off the 3-point line, but I can do a lot of things."
Thanking his players
Though the season ended early than he had hoped, Hyllberg thanked his players for putting in the hard work and showing up every day during a pandemic.
Central will return virtually all of its scoring next season, but for a night the focus shifted to the Falcons' four seniors — Roman Vardy, Sean Noonan, Corey Hinze and Eddie Menarek — who ended their high school careers.
"It stings really bad," Vardy said. "But we're a brotherhood. We're always going to remember each other."