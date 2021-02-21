WATCH NOW: Central boys fall to balanced Burlington in regional final

PADDOCK LAKE — The Central boys basketball team got a big night from junior guard Jack Rose in a WIAA Division-1 regional final against Burlington on Saturday night in Paddock Lake.

But the Demons' balanced scoring was just too much for the Falcons to overcome.

Rose scored 27 points, but Burlington limited him to just three over the final 3 minutes, as the second-seeded Demons defeated the top-seeded Falcons, 59-53, to advance to sectionals.

Central led the game for more than 30 minutes, but not when it mattered most, at the end.

Junior guards Devin Griffin and Kenny Garth made shots at times for Central, but they were held to a combined 14 points. Only junior forward Michael Mulhollon, with 10 points, joined Rose in double figures.

"We only had three turnovers, some shots just didn't drop," Central coach James Hyllberg said. "I think Devin and Kenny had some good drives to the basket. Their role players were a little bit stronger than us.

"They attacked the rim, we didn't take charges, and that hurt."

Central won the Southern Lakes Conference title outright, but the Falcons lost three of their last four to finish at 16-6.