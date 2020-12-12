WATCH NOW: Central boys fall to Franklin in OT

Central junior guard Devin Griffin drained two clutch free throws in the single bonus with 17.7 seconds left to give the Falcons a 53-50 lead. The Sabers, who were playing their first game of the season, went nowhere on the ensuing possession and called timeout with 4 seconds left.

Franklin was inbounding on the sidecourt and was only in the single bonus at the time, so Central could've fouled immediately up three, forcing the Sabers to choose what they would do at the free-throw line. But Franklin, which grabbed 15 offensive rebounds on the game and had a huge size advantage, could've caused unpredictable damage on the offensive glass.

Hyllberg said he didn't want to take that chance, and Franklin predictably inbounded the ball to Capstran, who finished with a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds but hadn't made a field goal in the second half. The Falcons crowded him, and Central's 6-3 junior guard Jack Rose even got off the floor and had a hand in Capstran's face, but the talented senior still drained the 3 from the right elbow as the buzzer sounded.

"We had it guarded really well," Hyllberg said. "That was his only 3 of the night. We were triple-teamed (on Capstran), Jack was right there. Jack even jumped to block it. It was a heck of a shot."