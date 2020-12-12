WATCH NOW: Central boys fall to Franklin in OT

PADDOCK LAKE — The Central boys basketball team held Franklin scoreless for 6 minutes, 41 seconds at the end of regulation Saturday afternoon.
The Falcons needed 6:42.
Central was on the brink of a big non-conference win over a good Franklin team, but the Sabers' 6-foot-6 senior forward Carter Capstran — the team's best player — drained a double-clutch, contested 3-pointer to force overtime, where Franklin prevailed, 58-55, in Paddock Lake.
It was a punch to the gut for the Falcons, who dominated county rival Wilmot on the road Friday night and were oh-so-close to a 2-0 weekend and what would've been their most impressive win of the young season against a Franklin team that was picked to finish second in the Southeast Conference by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.
Instead, Central dropped to 2-1 overall (2-0 Southern Lakes Conference) and will have to bounce back for a tough SLC matchup Tuesday against Burlington in Paddock Lake.
"We'll get better from it, for sure," Central coach James Hyllberg said of Saturday's tough defeat. "I'm proud of our guys. No one in the locker room was hanging their head. Everyone stayed upbeat. It's not fun to lose a game like that. You think you had it.
"But we've got no time to waste."
And time was a topic of discussion over Saturday's sequence at the end of regulation.
Central junior guard Devin Griffin drained two clutch free throws in the single bonus with 17.7 seconds left to give the Falcons a 53-50 lead. The Sabers, who were playing their first game of the season, went nowhere on the ensuing possession and called timeout with 4 seconds left.
Franklin was inbounding on the sidecourt and was only in the single bonus at the time, so Central could've fouled immediately up three, forcing the Sabers to choose what they would do at the free-throw line. But Franklin, which grabbed 15 offensive rebounds on the game and had a huge size advantage, could've caused unpredictable damage on the offensive glass.
Hyllberg said he didn't want to take that chance, and Franklin predictably inbounded the ball to Capstran, who finished with a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds but hadn't made a field goal in the second half. The Falcons crowded him, and Central's 6-3 junior guard Jack Rose even got off the floor and had a hand in Capstran's face, but the talented senior still drained the 3 from the right elbow as the buzzer sounded.
"We had it guarded really well," Hyllberg said. "That was his only 3 of the night. We were triple-teamed (on Capstran), Jack was right there. Jack even jumped to block it. It was a heck of a shot."
Neither team was sharp in the 4-minute overtime period, but Franklin broke a 55-55 tie when senior reserve guard Angel Rosario buried a 3 from the right corner off a nice kick-out pass from junior guard Isaac Verges with 49 seconds left.
The Falcons then turned the ball over, but Central junior guard Kenny Garth (game-high 20 points, five rebounds, four assists) saved a basket with a great chase-down block and Rosario missed the front end of a one-and-one with 9.1 seconds left to give the Falcons one more chance.
Rose brought the ball up and got a good look on a pull-up 3 from the right elbow to tie it, but the ball drew the front rim and Franklin prevailed.
And while the sequence at the end of regulation was the game's focal point, Central really doomed its cause by turnovers and missed free throws. The Falcons went 8-of-16 from the charity stripe and committed 10 of its 13 turnovers in the second half and overtime.
Support Local Journalism
"It comes down to taking care of the ball and free throws," Hyllberg said. "We were 8-for-16. (Friday) night we were, I think, 14-for-26.
"... You can't shoot 50 percent from the free-throw line and win games."
If the Falcons were tired from such a quick turnaround after Friday night, Garth wouldn't use that as an excuse.
"There's no excuses," he said. "A loss is a loss."
With the Sabers keying on Rose and holding him to nine points, none in the first half, Garth carried the load by scoring 14 of his 20 in the first half, including a steal followed by a right-handed jam on a fastbreak.
Junior forward Michael Mulhollon also grabbed a team-high eight boards and had all nine of his points in the first half, and Griffin finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.
"They were face-guarding (Rose) the whole game and Devin wasn't going at first, but he got it going," Garth said. "I just felt like I had to step up."
The game was tied 27-27 at halftime, then the teams exchanged runs in the second half.
The Falcons mixed up their defenses, using zones to force turnovers and keep the Sabers on the perimeter as Central built a 42-34 lead with 12:28 left. But led by Verges (17 points) and 6-5 senior forward Marko Rajkovic (15 points, nine rebounds) the Sabers started to make shots and batter the Falcons on the glass against the zone.
Franklin went on a 16-2 run to take a 50-44 lead with 6:42 remaining, but Central rallied right back. Griffin's 3, Rose's putback on a hustle play and sophomore reserve Alex Sippy's bucket on a great back-cut and feed from Griffin gave the Falcons a 51-50 lead with about 2 minutes to go.
But the Falcons just couldn't survive Capstran's heroics.
"I'm very proud of the guys' effort," Hyllberg said. "After coming from a game (Friday) night, to come back — they were up, we were up, it was a game of streaks.
"... Our guys stay poised. We're a junior class pretty much, and it definitely is going to be good experience for us come the end of the season. Guys got to watch film and get better from it."
FRANKLIN 58, CENTRAL 55, OT
FRANKLIN (1-0)
Capstran 7 4-6 19, Verges 7 0-2 17, Rajkovic 5 5-8 15, Rosario 2 0-1 5, Watson 1 0-0 2, Osgood 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Matthews 0 0-0 0, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Polovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-17 58.
CENTRAL (2-1)
Garth 7 5-8 20, Mulhollon 3 1-6 9, Griffin 5 2-2 13, Rose 4 0-0 9, Hinze 1 0-0 2, Sippy 1 0-0 2, Menarek 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-16 55.
Halftime—27-27. End of regulation—53-53. 3-point goals—Franklin 5 (Verges 3, Capstran, Rosario), Central 5 (Mulhollon 2, Griffin, Rose). Rebounds—Franklin 48 (Capstran 11), Central 36 (Mulhollon 8). Assists—Franklin 14 (Capstran 3), Central 12 (Griffin 4, Garth 4). Total fouls—Franklin 17, Central 15. Fouled out—Watson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!