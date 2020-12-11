WATCH NOW: Central boys sharp in big win over Wilmot

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We saw them (Central) in the scout tape that they're just really solid and are going to do simple things really well," Wilmot coach Jake Erbentraut said. "We had to play our A-plus game on this one. We didn't make a couple shots and had to scramble on defense. Then they just slowly but surely kind of pulled away."

Hyllberg said he thought the Falcons' size advantage at guard — Rose is 6-foot-3, Griffin is 5-11 and junior Kenny Garth is 6-2 — would give the Panthers trouble, and he was right. Sandman — coming off a 30-point game against Burlington on Tuesday — was held to nine points, all in the first half, while Hoyt scored 10 and Glass scored eight.

Central, meanwhile, featured a diversified attack in addition to Rose. Senior guard Eddie Menarek, who goes 6-1 himself, scored 15 points, sophomore guard Alex Sippy had a nice game off the bench with 12 points, Griffin scored 11 and Garth chipped in six.

"We know teams are going to focus on Jack," said Hyllberg, whose team won its 11th straight against Wilmot going back to Feb. 2, 2016. "But he's smart. He has good court vision, and he's very unselfish. We're deep this year. I think we're nine or 10 deep, and we have a lot of guards, so guys know when they hit the court, they've got to be ready to contribute."