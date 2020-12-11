WATCH NOW: Central boys sharp in big win over Wilmot

WILMOT — Many things looked different during the latest edition of the Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball rivalry between Wilmot and Central on Friday night at Wilmot.
Instead of the usual boisterous student sections bouncing their voices off the walls, the quiet gym was filled with just two fans per player and coach. The players ran up and down the court wearing masks, the folding chairs on each bench were distanced and the game began with the ball at sidecourt in lieu of the traditional jump ball.
But one thing didn't change from recent years: When the James Hyllberg-coached Falcons are executing, they're as good as anyone.
In an impressive performance, Central dominated in almost every facet, displaying crisp cuts and well-timed passes on offense, dominating the glass and hounding Wilmot's explosive guards on defense en route to a 78-46 victory.
The Falcons, who improved to 2-0 overall and in the SLC and were scheduled to host Franklin in a non-conference game Saturday afternoon — that game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News — had some extra time to prepare for the Panthers after Tuesday's scheduled game against Delavan-Darien was cancelled.
It showed.
Central missed some easy shots early in the game to keep it close, but the Falcons kept working and opened things up with an extended 18-5 run midway through the first half. They led 41-26 at halftime, opened the second half with a 13-3 run and led by as many as many as 37.
"I think we just played as a team," said Central junior guard Jack Rose, who scored 14 of his game-high 16 points in the first half. "We got in the paint a lot. Our shots weren't falling as they would, but we got a lot of buckets around the paint and posted up, and that's where our offense sparked and got us other looks."
Central tallied 14 assists to 13 turnovers, led by junior guard Devin Griffin's four helpers. The Falcons also outrebounded the Panthers 38-24 and had six players with at least three rebounds, led by junior forward Michael Mulhollon's five. And at the free-throw line, Central went 14-of-26 to Wilmot's 6-of-12.
"When you can win the turnover battle and the free-throw battle, usually good things are going to come your way," Hyllberg said. "I thought second half, we had good ball movement. We executed some good screens. We got some good looks and guys were able to finish.
"I thought the first half we left some points on the board. We missed some easy buckets, but we got a nice little roll and a nice little rhythm."
Which meant that Wilmot, which dropped to 0-3 overall and in the SLC, had to play almost perfect basketball to win. The Panthers are certainly capable of scoring with their senior guard trio of Isaiah Hoyt, London Glass and Kevin Sandman, but Wilmot's chances were sunk by a 4-of-24 performance from 3-point range.
Support Local Journalism
"We saw them (Central) in the scout tape that they're just really solid and are going to do simple things really well," Wilmot coach Jake Erbentraut said. "We had to play our A-plus game on this one. We didn't make a couple shots and had to scramble on defense. Then they just slowly but surely kind of pulled away."
Hyllberg said he thought the Falcons' size advantage at guard — Rose is 6-foot-3, Griffin is 5-11 and junior Kenny Garth is 6-2 — would give the Panthers trouble, and he was right. Sandman — coming off a 30-point game against Burlington on Tuesday — was held to nine points, all in the first half, while Hoyt scored 10 and Glass scored eight.
Central, meanwhile, featured a diversified attack in addition to Rose. Senior guard Eddie Menarek, who goes 6-1 himself, scored 15 points, sophomore guard Alex Sippy had a nice game off the bench with 12 points, Griffin scored 11 and Garth chipped in six.
"We know teams are going to focus on Jack," said Hyllberg, whose team won its 11th straight against Wilmot going back to Feb. 2, 2016. "But he's smart. He has good court vision, and he's very unselfish. We're deep this year. I think we're nine or 10 deep, and we have a lot of guards, so guys know when they hit the court, they've got to be ready to contribute."
For his part, Rose said it was strange not to have the two schools' student sections going at it in the bleachers and that running up and down the court in a mask is an unusual experience.
But there's another thing that will never change: Players just want to play.
"I'll do whatever to be on the court playing," Rose said. "This mask might be tough, but it's all right to be out there with the team and getting wins."
Dan Truttschel contributed to this report.
CENTRAL 78, WILMOT 46
CENTRAL (2-0)
Mulhollon 1 0-0 2, Menarek 6 0-0 15, Hinze 0 3-6 3, Griffin 4 2-4 11, Rose 7 1-1 16, Sippy 4 4-7 12, Garth 3 0-0 6, Simmons 2 0-0 4, Varty 1 2-4 5, Noonan 0 1-2 1, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Kinzler 0 1-2 1. Totals 29 14-26 78.
WILMOT (0-3)
Turner 1 0-0 2, Sandman 4 0-0 9, Hoyt 4 0-0 10, Glass 3 2-3 8, Cummings 1 0-0 2, Corona 0 1-2 1, Gendron 2 0-2 4, Klein 1 3-4 5, Kafar 0 0-1 0, Watson 1 0-0 3, Carroll 1 0-0 2, Kendall 0 0-0 0, Kunz 0 0-0 0, Ticha 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-12 46.
Halftime—Central 41-26. 3-point goals—Central 6 (Menarek 3, Griffin, Rose, Varty), Wilmot 4 (Hoyt 2, Sandman, Watson). Rebounds—Central 38 (Mulhollon 5), Wilmot 24 (Watson 4). Assists—Central 14 (Griffin 4), Wilmot 8 (Hoyt 3). Total fouls—Central 14, Wilmot 19. Fouled out—None.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!