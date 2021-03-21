WATCH NOW: CLS girls basketball coach Tenisha Williams-Jelks carries on family legacy

Tenisha Williams-Jelks just accomplished a notable first in a family that proudly boasts one of the most significant firsts in Kenosha history.
Williams-Jelks recently completed her first season as the girls basketball coach at Christian Life and in the process became the first Black female head girls basketball coach in county history.
Given the lineage of her family, it’s not surprising that Williams-Jelks has become a trailblazer.
She is a direct descendant of the Dodge family, which is believed to be the first Black family to settle permanently in Kenosha.
“It’s an honor, it’s a privilege, but also comes with great weight,” Williams-Jelks said in a recent interview in which she sat down with her uncle, Charles Jelks, and grandmother, Dolores Jelks.
“As the first of anything, you want to make sure you’re doing things right. That’s a lot of critique, but I just feel very blessed and very honored and very excited.”
It’s a first born of hard work and circumstance for Williams-Jelks, who’s in the sixth of what has now become seven generations of the Dodge family, which traces its roots back to Henry Dodge, the first territorial governor of Wisconsin Territory in the 1800s.
“Very proud,” Charles Jelks said of his niece’s achievement. “Unfortunately, not many in our family have gone on to college and got degrees and then came back to hold a prestigious position. So her being the first in a position of sports, yes, very, very proud.”
Williams-Jelks is a 2001 graduate of Bradford, where she played on the girls basketball team as a sophomore and junior under Dee Simon, who also coached Williams-Jelks’ aunt, Vickie LeFlore.
After high school, Williams-Jelks attended Alabama State University, a Historically Black College in Montgomery, Ala. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 2005 and went on to obtain a Master’s in Business Administration and a Master’s in Taxation before returning to Kenosha in 2014.
Williams-Jelks, who works as an auditor for a financial institution, said she became an “active spectator of basketball” when she came back to town. Her brother, Michael Holden, is an assistant coach for the Bradford boys team, and her cousin, Donyell Jelks, is a referee.
Meanwhile, her high school teammate and friend, Megan Wells, took the girls head coaching position at CLS in 2018 and was looking for an assistant.
“She had put something on Facebook that she was looking for an assistant coach,” Williams-Jelks said. “The first time I saw it, I ignored it. Then she posted again, and I was like, ‘Oh, Megan, let’s talk about it.’
“And she’s a good friend and former teammate, and so it’s been pretty fluid with her and I out there.”
But Wells recently had her second child and decided not to coach for the 2020-21 season. So Williams-Jelks stepped into the head role and led the Eagles to a 3-7 mark in her first season.
Rich family history
Becoming the trailblazer she’s become is another chapter in the history of Williams-Jelks’ family, which has woven a rich tapestry into the story of Kenosha.
The story begins with Antione Dodge, who was born in the lead mining town of Ste. Genevieve, Mo., according to a 2008 Kenosha News story on the family’s history.
A family prayer book containing a historical sketch of the family written in 1880 by Antione Dodge’s oldest daughter, Emma, states that Antione was the son of Henry Dodge, who became the first territorial governor of Wisconsin in 1836.
Henry Dodge was white, and although there is no official historical confirmation of his paternity to Antione, he indeed could’ve been Antione’s father because Henry came to Wisconsin with some of his slaves in 1827. However, according to research into the family history that he’s done, Charles Jelks said Antione was not actually a slave, which could be further evidence that Henry was indeed Antione’s biological father.
“From the investigation that I did with Henry Dodge the governor, when he came here, Antione was not considered a slave,” Charles said. “He brought slaves with him, but Antione was not considered a slave. After he got here, people questioned that if you’re going to hold a position, then why do you have slaves here in the North?
“So he freed the slaves that he brought with him. But Antione at the time was not one of his slaves.”
At any rate, Antione married Elizabeth Battise, who was nine years younger and came from Louisiana. The couple came to Kenosha in the company of James H. Howe, nephew of U.S. Sen. Timothy O. Howe of Wisconsin. Elizabeth gave birth to her first child, Emma, in 1864, the first of 14 children to Antione and Elizabeth and the beginning of the family tree in Kenosha.
Antione enlisted with Company K of the 67th Regiment, U.S. Colored Infantry of the Union Army, on Jan. 9, 1865, during the Civil War. He would go on to become the first veteran to be buried in the Grand Army of the Republic’s designated lot in Kenosha’s Green Ridge Cemetery.
Again, another first.
Growing up in Kenosha
In the recent interview, Williams-Jelks, her uncle and her grandmother were all asked if they recalled their family being subject to racism as the family grew in Kenosha.
They all said their experiences in Kenosha have been mostly positive, though Dolores Jelks did relate one story about when she was leading a line of her graduating class from the old Kenosha High School and a lady sitting next to her grandmother made an insensitive remark about Dolores’ skin color.
“My grandma said, ‘That ... is my granddaughter. That’s who’s graduating. She’s my granddaughter,’” Dolores recalled. “And the lady didn’t say nothing else.”
Williams-Jelks also mentioned that a great-aunt and her husband had to get married in Iowa because interracial marriage was not allowed here at the time. Tenisha and Charles also said that their own personal experiences with racism started more when they were in college, Tenisha in Alabama and Charles in Eau Claire, than while growing up in Kenosha.
“I didn’t face racism at Jefferson, Washington or Bradford (schools),” Tenisha said. “I think, too, it could’ve been (my) complexion (she is light-skinned). I was a a good student. I didn’t really face any racism until I went to college, and that was in Alabama at a Historically Black College (outside the school).
“... I think that different places you go in the South, you definitely feel like, ‘What are you doing here?’ I think the South still has those deep roots of segregation and maybe giving you different looks.”
Charles said it’s hard to compare Kenosha to cities with much larger Black populations.
“It’s so hard to compare Kenosha to other cities,” he said. “My relatives on my mom’s side, there’s been a lot of inter-mixing couples. We have a lot of interracial couples on my mom’s side of the family.
“... Even the Dodge kids growing up — from what my Aunt Jeanne told me, and she’s a couple years older than my mom (Dolores) — all those Dodge kids lived here and all worked. Now whether they experienced racism, we don’t know that.”
However, Charles said he wasn’t exactly surprised at the civil unrest that erupted in Kenosha after Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23.
“It was just another incident in the last six, seven, eight years all over the United States of how it appears that an African-American man was shot multiple times when it wasn’t necessary,” Charles said. “When it happened here, it was the catalyst just for what happened (afterwards).
“I think it was bound to happen, just because there’s been so many incidents, and it seems that the people who have done it never seem to get charged, or never seem to get penalized for it.”
Proud of ancestry
As far as the Dodge family, you can sense the immense pride the descendants have about the family’s standing in Kenosha history.
There are no Dodges living in Kenosha anymore, as the last names of the remaining descendants here are now Jelks, Bardwell and Carr. Dolores Jelks’ mother was Eleanor Bardwell, whose mother, Grace, was one of Antione and Elizabeth Dodge’s 14 children.
Charles Jelks said he feels a responsibility to help keep his family aware of its history. A teacher at Wilson Elementary, Charles said he tells his students about his family’s background.
And the family hopes the community will remain mindful of the significance of the Dodge name, too.
Charles said that while some family names, such as Tenuta or Madrigrano, have become synonymous with Kenosha’s history, the name Dodge should also be included.
“It’s not in the history books,” Charles said. “It’s not in the Kenosha history books (if) you study Wisconsin, you study Kenosha. I don’t think I’ve ever run across a paragraph stating about the first African-Americans who arrived in Kenosha. I just think people didn’t think that was important enough to talk about.
“... It shouldn’t be just Black history. It should be history. If they’re writing about Kenosha and they have a history book about Kenosha, then that should be part of the history of Kenosha. ... I’ve never seen it listed like that. It’s only been Black History Month comes around, then every four, five, six years, somebody wants to call and do an update.”
But historical recognition or not, the family keeps contributing to the rich history of Kenosha.
Tenisha Williams-Jelks is sure proof of that.
“I’m in a unique position at Christian Life, because I get to share my faith in God,” she said. “(And I’m) able to just convey that to the players of always having faith and having the strength to push on and use the abilities and gifts that God has given you. And even though you’re the first, maybe even the last, just continuing the tradition and persevering through challenges.
“I hope this is an avenue for young girls to know there’s other options.”