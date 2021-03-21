WATCH NOW: CLS girls basketball coach Tenisha Williams-Jelks carries on family legacy

Tenisha Williams-Jelks just accomplished a notable first in a family that proudly boasts one of the most significant firsts in Kenosha history.

Williams-Jelks recently completed her first season as the girls basketball coach at Christian Life and in the process became the first Black female head girls basketball coach in county history.

Given the lineage of her family, it’s not surprising that Williams-Jelks has become a trailblazer.

She is a direct descendant of the Dodge family, which is believed to be the first Black family to settle permanently in Kenosha.

“It’s an honor, it’s a privilege, but also comes with great weight,” Williams-Jelks said in a recent interview in which she sat down with her uncle, Charles Jelks, and grandmother, Dolores Jelks.

“As the first of anything, you want to make sure you’re doing things right. That’s a lot of critique, but I just feel very blessed and very honored and very excited.”

It’s a first born of hard work and circumstance for Williams-Jelks, who’s in the sixth of what has now become seven generations of the Dodge family, which traces its roots back to Henry Dodge, the first territorial governor of Wisconsin Territory in the 1800s.