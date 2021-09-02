WATCH NOW: College football: Extremely difficult schedule will challenge Carthage this season

It’s not a stretch to say fans of the Carthage football team might get confused when they look at the Firebirds’ 2021 schedule.
They may think they’re looking at the NCAA Division III national rankings instead.
But the two are nearly the same, as the Firebirds enter the fall with three teams on their schedule ranked in the top five of the D3football.com preseason national poll and three others that fell outside the top 25 but received votes.
And Carthage, led by fourth-year head coach Dustin Hass, is wasting little time in tackling one of the perennial national powerhouses, as the Firebirds travel to Perkins Stadium on Saturday for a 1 p.m. non-conference game against UW-Whitewater.
The Warhawks, ranked fourth in the D3football.com preseason poll, own six NCAA Division III national championships and one runner-up finish since 2007. Whitewater’s last game was its 2019 national title contest loss to North Central, Carthage’s College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin rival.
North Central, ranked third in the preseason poll, travels to Carthage on Oct. 9 as the defending national champion after no championships were held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the meantime, Hass knows the challenge his team faces in the opener at Whitewater.
“(Whitewater is) good every year,” he said. “They’re good for a reason. They have good players. They have great coaches. I think they’re very much deserving of that No. 4 ranking.
“It’s going to be a great opportunity for us. You have to beat the best to be the best, so you might as well play them early and often.”
And not only will the Warhawks provide a huge challenge on the field, the atmosphere may be equally as difficult in the stands.
Perkins Stadium, which Whitewater has called home for more than 50 years, drew a nation-best 48,760 fans in 2019, including 12,402 against UW-Platteville, which was the fourth-highest single-game attendance mark in program history.
“It’s always a great environment there,” Hass said. “They have a ton of fans who come out. It will be good for our kids to get in that environment right away, get thrown to the wolves a bit and see how we do.”
And it’s not just Whitewater and North Central that make the Firebirds’ schedule so difficult.
Carthage hosts Illinois Wesleyan, which received votes in the preseason poll, on Sept. 25; travels to Millikin, which received votes, on Oct. 2; travels to Wheaton, which won the CCIW title in 2019 and was ranked No. 5 in the preseason, on Oct. 23; and finishes its regular season against visiting Washington (Mo.), which also received a vote, on Nov. 13.
“That’s why you play in the CCIW,” Hass said. “That’s why you come here. You want to play against good football teams with good football players. We’re excited for the challenge.”
Asked why he didn’t branch out even further and seek out the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears for a game, Hass gave a tongue-in-cheek response.
“The Packers said, ‘No,’” he said. “We tried to get them, and they said, ‘No.” The Bears also turned us down, but maybe next year, they’ll add us.”
Youth on offense
Although Carthage didn’t play in the fall of 2020 due to the pandemic, the Firebirds got two games in during an abbreviated spring schedule, defeating both North Park and Millikin by a combined score of 63-19.
So Hass and his staff were able to get their returning players some good experience just several months ago.
Regarding the 2021 squad, Hass said during a break in practice Tuesday at Art Keller Field that he’s optimistic that his team, picked to finish sixth in the CCIW by the conference coaches, can make some noise along the way.
But how much noise will depend mostly on the offensive side of the football, where Carthage has a slew of mostly inexperienced players who will need to fill key roles, Hass said.
“I think we can be pretty successful,” he said. “We have a lot of guys on defense who have played a lot of football for us.
“We’re a little bit younger on offense. We’re going to kind of be determined by how fast our young quarterbacks can grow up. If they grow up fast and play well for us, I think we’ll be pretty solid. If they take a little bit longer, I think we’ll struggle a little bit.”
Hass likes the overall mentality and work ethic of this group.
“Things are going well,” he said. “We have a good group of guys who come to work every day to work. They work hard. They believe in each other. It’s a fun group to be around.”
The always-important quarterback spot has been a competitive battle in camp between several players to this point.
Hass said freshmen Bryce Lowe (5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Lutz, Fla.) and Cristian Beltran (5-11, 180, Katy, Texas) have taken the lead, while sophomore Raphael Bendo (6-0, 190, Daly City, Calif.) remains in the mix.
“We have a good idea, but right now, it’s kind of between (Lowe and Beltran),” Hass said.
Across the front on the offensive line, Carthage will lean heavily on seniors Trey Grabot, a 5-10, 289-pound center who graduated from Bradford, Omarr Roberts (6-3, 285, Naperville, Ill.) and Drew Neville (6-3, 241, Rolling Meadows, Ill.). Neville was named second-team All-CCIW along the line in 2019.
Others to watch in that group are Adam Gilmeister (jr., 6-0, 270, Stevens Point), Alex Diaz (jr., 6-3, 295, Plainfield, Ill.) and Christopher Sandoval-Terry (so., 6-0, 250, Harker Heights, Texas).
“Up front, we have some guys who have played (a lot),” Hass said. “(That) helps, having some experience up front.”
The running back corps will be led by Jacob Boucher (sr., 5-7, 164, Mukwonago), who played in both of the Firebirds’ spring games and rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown against North Park. In 10 games in 2019, Boucher rushed 16 times for 67 yards, a 4.2 per-carry average.
“He comes back as a running back who has played a ton for us,” Hass said.
At receiver, Hass brings back a trio of players with experience in Indian Trail graduate Alex Jarvis (jr., 5-11, 170), Eddie Ell III (jr., 5-9, 160, South Holland, Ill.,) and Cole Vercelli (jr., 6-0, 195, Western Springs, Ill.).
In the two spring games, Jarvis — who was an athletic, All-County quarterback at Indian Trail — totaled 12 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown.
Hass also is excited to see the development of Jordan Wiles (so., 5-10, 180, Rolling Meadows, Ill.), Gibson Groves (jr., 6-3, 190, Johnsburg, Ill.) and Johnny Ugo (so., 6-2, 180, Tinley Park, Ill.).
The tight end group will be led by returning player Sam Limbaugh (sr., 6-1, 244, Woodstock, Ill.), along with Kyle Williamson (jr., 6-4, 245, Minooka, Ill.), Garrett Buckner (jr., 5-11, 225, Rockford, Ill.) and Clayton Markech (so., 6-0, 250, Omro).
Experience on defense
Where the Firebirds boast the most playing experience is on the defensive side of the ball, especially in the secondary.
Seniors Bobby Baker III (5-6, 155, Savannah, Ga.) and Keith Freeman (5-9, 141, Elmhurst, Ill.) return to anchor that group. They’ll be joined by Tommy Williams (sr., 5-11, 190, Baytown, Texas), Jake Tomczak (jr., 5-11, 185, Mokena, Ill.) and Garrett Warner (so., 5-10, 183, Richland, Mich.) as key members at that position, Hass said.
At linebacker, senior Jalen Dennis (6-1, 190, Wheeling, Ill.) has moved from safety to provide some help for a unit that was hit hard by graduation. Players to watch up front on the defensive line, meanwhile, include Dylan Ramirez (sr., 6-2, 270, Niles, Ill.) and Jalen Slater (sr., 6-1, 191, Bellwood, Ill.).
Senior David Collins (6-3, 160, Pewaukee) returns and should handle both the kicking and punting duties.
Familiar faces
The roster also includes a heavy Kenosha flavor, as joining Jarvis and Grabot as former county high school players are junior Anders Johnson (linebacker, 5-11, 195, Indian Trail); freshman Tre Franklin (defensive line, 6-0, 195, Indian Trail); freshman Payton Metzger (kicker/punter, 5-7, 150, Indian Trail); sophomore Ricky Calero (linebacker, 5-9, 210, Bradford); freshman Mason Kochersperger (offensive line, 5-9, 250, Indian Trail); sophomore Kyle Matrise (defensive line, 6-1, 245, St. Joseph); freshman Preston Chamberlain (receiver, 6-1, 175, Tremper); and freshman quarterback Mike Bojesen (6-0, 190), whose high school is listed as York Community in Elmhurst, Ill., but who played for Wilmot last fall.
“We love the Kenosha kids,” Hass said. “They do a great job for us. They’re good football players. I’d like to keep everybody in Kenosha. It kind of goes 50-50.
“Some want to stay around and end up being great for us. Some say, ‘I’ve lived in Kenosha my whole life, I want to get out.’ I get both sides of it, but as many local kids as we can have, the better.”
Carthage Schedule
SEPTEMBER
All home games at Art Keller Field.
4—at UW-Whitewater, 1 p.m. 18—at Elmhurst (Ill., Langhorst Field),* 1 p.m. 25—Illinois Wesleyan,* 1 p.m.
OCTOBER
2—at Millikin (Ill., Frank M. Lindsay Field),* 1 p.m. 9—North Central,* Noon. 16—North Park,* 1 p.m. 23—at Wheaton (Ill., McCully Stadium),* 6 p.m. 30—vs. Augustana,* 1 p.m.
NOVEMBER
6—at Carroll (Schneider Stadium),* 1 p.m. 13—Washington (Mo.),* Noon.
*—College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game