WATCH NOW: College football: Extremely difficult schedule will challenge Carthage this season

“(Whitewater is) good every year,” he said. “They’re good for a reason. They have good players. They have great coaches. I think they’re very much deserving of that No. 4 ranking.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for us. You have to beat the best to be the best, so you might as well play them early and often.”

And not only will the Warhawks provide a huge challenge on the field, the atmosphere may be equally as difficult in the stands.

Perkins Stadium, which Whitewater has called home for more than 50 years, drew a nation-best 48,760 fans in 2019, including 12,402 against UW-Platteville, which was the fourth-highest single-game attendance mark in program history.

“It’s always a great environment there,” Hass said. “They have a ton of fans who come out. It will be good for our kids to get in that environment right away, get thrown to the wolves a bit and see how we do.”

And it’s not just Whitewater and North Central that make the Firebirds’ schedule so difficult.