WATCH NOW: College women's volleyball: High expectations nothing new for fifth-ranked Carthage

NCAA Division III women’s volleyball coaches, both across the country and closer to home in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, have taken quite a liking to this year’s Carthage squad.

Not that such high praise is anything new for the Firebirds.

Carthage, led by 21st-year head coach Leanne Ulmer, begins the 2021 campaign — which starts 7 p.m. Wednesday night against visiting Lakeland at Tarble Arena — ranked fifth by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and was picked to win the CCIW in the preseason coaches poll.

Ulmer said her team doesn’t shy away from the preseason predictions and is excited to get the fall party started.

“We’re excited and are really looking forward to getting the season started,” Ulmer said at practice Tuesday morning. “We had a scrimmage the other night that was really fun. The girls did a really nice job. I think things are starting to come together. We’re feeling a little less sore, ready to go, shake off the summer and get ready for the fall.

“There’s high expectations on this team. We embrace those. We expect a lot out of ourselves.”