WATCH NOW: College women's volleyball: High expectations nothing new for fifth-ranked Carthage

NCAA Division III women’s volleyball coaches, both across the country and closer to home in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, have taken quite a liking to this year’s Carthage squad.
Not that such high praise is anything new for the Firebirds.
Carthage, led by 21st-year head coach Leanne Ulmer, begins the 2021 campaign — which starts 7 p.m. Wednesday night against visiting Lakeland at Tarble Arena — ranked fifth by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and was picked to win the CCIW in the preseason coaches poll.
Ulmer said her team doesn’t shy away from the preseason predictions and is excited to get the fall party started.
“We’re excited and are really looking forward to getting the season started,” Ulmer said at practice Tuesday morning. “We had a scrimmage the other night that was really fun. The girls did a really nice job. I think things are starting to come together. We’re feeling a little less sore, ready to go, shake off the summer and get ready for the fall.
“There’s high expectations on this team. We embrace those. We expect a lot out of ourselves.”
Carthage, which didn’t compete last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, posted an 11-2 overall record and a 7-2 mark in the CCIW during an abbreviated spring schedule. The Firebirds finished first at the AVCA Invitational in Indianapolis to highlight the 13-match season. That came on the heels of a 2019 season in which Carthage reached the NCAA Division III national semifinals.
Having that opportunity to at least compete — but maybe even more importantly, to practice — as a team last spring was invaluable, Ulmer said.
“It was critical, no question,” she said. “After 2019, (our) Final Four team, we graduated quite a few key components of that team. The chance to put new people in those positions, play and get some confidence, was invaluable.”
Horner returns
Another positive was the decision by the NCAA to offer another year of eligibility to those who were seniors in 2020, if they chose to return. That included Carthage senior Haley Horner (Wheaton, Ill.), who was an honorable mention All-American selection by the NCAA in 2019.
Ulmer was happy to welcome back her 6-foot-4 outside/right-side hitter for a fifth season.
“Something good had to come out of a really rough year,” Ulmer said. “Those are the kind of things that are going to help our team out and help our student-athletes out.”
Horner, who was the unanimous Most Valuable Player at the AVCA Invitational last spring, will be one of the core leaders in her final college season, Ulmer said.
Others include fellow seniors Megan Dawrant (5-4, libero, St. Charles, Ill.) and Nicole Acton (6-1, middle blocker, Geneva, Ill.); junior Kathryn Shuty (5-11, setter, Naperville, Ill.); and sophomore Jenna Millen (5-8, setter, North Aurora, Ill.).
Horner and Acton were both first-team All-CCIW selections in 2019.
“I think we have a lot of players who can lead, formally or informally, but the seniors are going to take that charge, help try and keep expectations up and help keep us kind of level,” Ulmer said.
Tremper grads on roster
Also on the roster are two homegrown players, both from Tremper, in sophomores Jenna Barrette (5-6, defensive specialist) and Lauren Coshun (5-10, outside/middle blocker).
Looking at the CCIW, which Carthage won in 2019 at 8-0 before COVID-19 interrupted things in 2020, Ulmer said there are several teams who will contend.
Millikin, Illinois Wesleyan, North Central, Elmhurst and Wheaton should be among the teams to watch, she said. Wesleyan and Millikin both were 6-2 in 2019, while Elmhurst and Augustana went 4-4.
“It’s going to be a tough conference, certainly no easy task,” Ulmer said. “The goal is always to get that title, do really well in your non-conference, be regionally ranked and get into the (NCAA) Tournament. Those are our goals. It all starts (Wednesday). One step at a time.”
Ulmer, who has guided the Firebirds to eight CCIW titles and shared championships in 2004 and 2015, said she’s excited and ready to get her 21st season going.
And even after all that time and countless high-pressure matches, that excitement has never waned, she said.
“I wouldn’t change a thing,” Ulmer said. “It’s been a wonderful ride. I hope I can continue doing it for a while. I get butterflies all the time. I just love being with these student-athletes. They’re great people.
“I love what I do. It doesn’t feel like a job. That’s the goal, right?”