WATCH NOW: County wrestlers fail to reach placement round in D-1 state tourney

The postseason runs of three county wrestlers came to an without placing Saturday in the WIAA Division-1 State Individual Tournament at Kaukauna.

Wilmot freshman Logan Defilippo (106 pounds) and Bradford sophomore Corbin Ramos (138) both won sectional titles last weekend to advance to state, while Central senior Jacob Seward (182) finished second to also secure a state berth.

But all three lost their first two matches Saturday and failed to advance to the placement rounds.

Defilippo was ranked fifth at 106 but lost his quarterfinal match to sixth-ranked La Crosse Logan/Central sophomore Cole Fitzpatrick, 7-0, before a 6-2 loss to second-ranked Pewaukee junior Andrew Martin.

Defilippo finished his high school debut season with a 13-3 record and his first state berth.

"You've got to be prepared, you've got to be ready to wrestle," Defilippo said when asked what he learned from the experience. "I'm definitely going to be working in the offseason to get back here next season, wrestling harder."

Ramos, meanwhile, was ranked No. 3 at 138 but suffered a tough quarterfinal defeat to sixth-ranked Kaukauna senior Logan Stumpf, who prevailed via 8-6 sudden victory.

