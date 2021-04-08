WATCH NOW: Dream still very much alive for Kenosha boxer Luis Alvarado

There doesn’t seem to be much that can slow down Kenosha’s Luis Alvarado these days.
Not even a global pandemic.
Alvarado, a 2017 Indian Trail graduate, who in 2019 finished third at the United States Olympic Boxing Trials, moved up one big spot at last weekend’s USA Boxing National Championships in Shreveport, La.
And as a result, he now has a spot on the USA Team — and more importantly, all of his dreams are still very much alive and right in front of him.
Alvarado, who was joined by four other boxers who train out of the Tenacious Boxing Club, 6215 12th Ave., Kenosha, posted a 3-1 record at the 201-plus pound weight class to return home with the silver medal.
The only setback throughout the weekend came in a referee’s decision to Fenely Feliz, of Connecticut.
“It’s a great achievement to make it this far in the tournament, let alone being rated the second-best in the entire United States,” Alvarado said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “It’s cool, it’s a great feeling.”
Alvarado turned to boxing as a way to shed weight, get in better physical shape and carve out a bright future for himself.
And as time has passed, that fire has more than continued to burn brightly, he said.
“I’ve been chasing my dream, and I love it,” he said. “I love every part of my life. I love doing what I need to do to get where I want to be. Everything is amazing right now, life is good, especially after quarantine. Life couldn’t be better now. It finally feels like the sun is shining on my face, honestly.”
Alvarado’s coach, Carlos Aguilar, said the hope before the tournament was to just have him put his best foot forward and see what transpired from there against the best in the country.
And in the end, his young trainee more than showed he could hold his own.
“I’m super proud,” Aguilar said. “We went out to this tournament just hoping to do the best that we could do. He was a dominant force. He exceeded even his own expectations, I think.
“... The last fight was a tough fight, but it was also extremely close. he looked really good.”
While the last match was hard fought, it was all Alvarado in the other three, his coach said.
And that came on the heels of not being able to even compete for more than a year as COVID-19 put a huge obstacle in his way.
But you wouldn’t have known that by how he performed, Aguilar said.
“COVID slowed everything down this year, so training really wasn’t as optimal as we normally have it,” he said. “He went into this tournament not in supreme condition, so for him to have the limited training he had, he (still) went out there and dominated every opponent he had. A lot of the fights had eight counts. He just looked supremely dominant.”
Aguilar said he was pleased with just about everything in the finals, and while the loss was disappointing, he also quickly gave a tip of the cap to his opponent.
Feliz clearly had a game plan early, and he executed it well, Alvarado said.
“It was a very smart, chess match,” he said. “The guy was smart, and he knew what he wanted to do. My pure objective was to just get him out there, but he had a nice game plan.”
And it wasn’t just the physical limitations with the pandemic like finding a place to train and sparring partners to stay sharp with, but it was the mental hurdles as well.
Aguilar said it was difficult at times to keep Alvarado dialed in and focused with so many unknowns in the way.
“The mental part was the hard one,” Aguilar said. “Being an athlete, when you don’t feel like you’re at 100% capacity, you kind of start doubting yourself. Keeping his mentality strong and still letting him know that he’s an elite athlete under these conditions was a bit difficult.
“It took a lot of talking to him, mentoring him, trying to give him positive reinforcement, letting him know that boxing is going to open back up and will be fine. That was one of his biggest challenges, was keeping him motivated during a pandemic.”
Big things ahead
Both teacher and student agreed the next step for Alvarado very soon may be to jump into the professional fighting ranks.
Even though he’s still young at 21 years old, Aguilar acknowledged that time is of the essence to pursue that avenue — and this may be the opportunity to do just that.
“A lot of doors are opening,” Aguilar said. “A lot of promoters have been reaching out. That will probably be the next route in the near future here.
“He’s just a baby. He’s just getting started. That’s one of the reasons why we’re probably pursuing the professional route, just because he’s young. This is a fast-moving game. The older you get, the more difficult it becomes. It’s definitely a sport you want to start in the professional route young.”
And for Alvarado, who will likely end up training in Chula Vista, Calif., with the USA Team, having a chance to make a living as a professional boxer would bring all those dreams full circle.
“That’s my dream come true,” he said. “That’s anybody’s dream job, to get paid to do what they love to do day-in and day-out. I’ve never quit. I’ve never stopped. A lot of people didn’t believe in me.
“But my coaches, my family, everyone who is close to me believed in me, and I’m here. We literally made it to the finals of the national championship. ... It’s just unbelievable.”
Youngsters serve notice
While Alvarado was the headliner from Kenosha, Aguilar had four other young boxers who also put on a good showing.
Confesor Rivera, who fought in the 14- and 15-year-old division at 90 pounds, reached the semifinals, while Anthony Medina (12- to 14-year-olds, 85 pounds) advanced to the quarterfinals.
Those two were joined by Preston Jordan (12- to 14-year-olds, 90 pounds) and David Fajardo (15- to 16-year-olds, 138 pounds).
“All of them performed really well,” Aguilar said. “Everybody that lost on the team ended up losing to the number one ranked (fighter) in the United States. They came out there and battled.
“Compared to a lot of the fighters out there who had 50 to 100 fights, my kids were fairly inexperienced with only five to 12 fights. They performed like they’ve had 100. A lot of (other) coaches really recognized this team and were surprised at how well they did with the amount of experience they have.”
Aguilar said he’s encouraged, too, by the fact that all four are taking their experience from the weekend and are ready to get back to work.
Next up for that group is a shot at the Junior Olympics in July.
“They came back motivated and ready to start training for that tournament,” Aguilar said. “They’re little guys, but they were going at it. They’re so little with hearts of a lion already and are definitely motivated for the next one.”
And it certainly doesn’t hurt for this next crop of boxing hopefuls to have someone like Alvarado to look up to, their coach said.
Alvardo more than fits the bill as a role model to each of them as well.
“They look up to him,” Alvarado said. “They were in the stands cheering away. They see him do what he does and that only motivates them to get to the same level.
“That definitely plays a big role at the gym. They see him, and they want to be like him. They try their hardest to be (like) that. He’s definitely a big influence on the little kids. He’s a good role model. He talks to them about working hard, discipline and all of that. He’s a very good kid.”