WATCH NOW: Emotional Koch wins Match Game Women's title; Elsen claims Super Senior Men's crown

"And then I got to come back in January (2020), and then COVID hit. Then I was like, 'I don't even know if I'm going to be able to bowl.' Then this year started, and it got better and better."

Koch was also emotional because she got to share the moment with her mother, Jerrie, whom she gave a big hug after finishing off the title. Koch said her mom recently spent two months in the hospital and just got out in March.

"Honestly, I wanted to do it for my mom," Koch said. "I almost lost her. ... She was able to see my 300 on Sunday (in the first night of finals)."

Koch went 5-1 in match play Wednesday, losing only in the placement round after victory was assured. With a two-night finals record of 9-3 and a total pinfall of 2,920, Koch easily topped the 12-bowler field with 790 points. In all divisions, bowlers are awarded 30 points for each match victory and gain one point for each pin over 200 in each game. They also lose a point for each pin under 200.