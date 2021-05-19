WATCH NOW: Emotional Koch wins Match Game Women's title; Elsen claims Super Senior Men's crown

Everyone has been through a lot the past year or so.
But it's hard to imagine many have been through more than Kim Koch, which is why she wore a smile as wide as a 7-10 split Wednesday night at Sheridan Lanes while cruising to her first Women's Division title in the 57th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament.
And she shed some tears, too.
In a dominant performance, Koch staked herself at the top of the Women's Division after last week's qualifying, was in first place after Sunday's first night of finals and never dropped out of first place during Wednesday's second night of finals.
When Koch finished off her impressive wire-to-wire victory, the emotion came out, and it wasn't just because she won the title.
In the past five years, Koch said, she's had surgery to repair a torn Achilles' tendon twice and suffered two heart attacks, one that almost killed her. If everyone was thrilled to be back on the lanes after last year's Match Game Tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then Koch had to be just about the happiest.
"I will tell you this: It's great, because a year-and-a-half ago, I had a heart attack," she said. "They couldn't believe I was alive, because my widow-maker was 99 percent blocked. So I missed half the bowling season.
"And then I got to come back in January (2020), and then COVID hit. Then I was like, 'I don't even know if I'm going to be able to bowl.' Then this year started, and it got better and better."
Koch was also emotional because she got to share the moment with her mother, Jerrie, whom she gave a big hug after finishing off the title. Koch said her mom recently spent two months in the hospital and just got out in March.
"Honestly, I wanted to do it for my mom," Koch said. "I almost lost her. ... She was able to see my 300 on Sunday (in the first night of finals)."
Koch went 5-1 in match play Wednesday, losing only in the placement round after victory was assured. With a two-night finals record of 9-3 and a total pinfall of 2,920, Koch easily topped the 12-bowler field with 790 points. In all divisions, bowlers are awarded 30 points for each match victory and gain one point for each pin over 200 in each game. They also lose a point for each pin under 200.
Sarah Pobloski finished in second place with a match record of 9-3 and a pinfall of 2,822 for 671 points, Allie Hedges placed third with a match record of 8-4 and a pinfall of 2,769 for 639 points, defending and three-time champion Courtney Wolf took fourth with a 7-5 match record and a pinfall of 2,743 for 523 points and Sarah McQuestion rounded out the top five with a match record of 8-4 and a pinfall of 2,635 for 496 points.
But nobody really threatened Koch, who opened with a 259 in her first match Wednesday, fired a 258 in her third, a 249 in her fourth and a 267 in her fifth. By the time she reached her placement-round match against Pobloski, Koch held a whopping 133-point lead.
"This is my house, and I know how to play the lanes here," Koch said. "I know how to kick the 10-pin."
Koch said she wasn't nervous at any point Wednesday, but not for reasons you may expect.
"It's going to sound funny, but I don't know how to keep score at bowling," she said. "Because I don't want to know what I need if I'm like going for 8 or whatever.
"So I don't know how to keep score. I just throw the ball. I just know I've got to get a strike."
Koch has been participating in the Match Game Tournament for years, but she said she narrowly missed qualifying for the finals most times until about eight years ago. Her game has improved, however, and in 2019 at Guttormsen Recreation Center, she qualified for the finals in second place.
Koch credited Gary Lovely, her fiance, for helping her improve. Lovely led the Super Senior Men's Division going into Wednesday's second night of finals before ultimately finishing fourth.
"He has helped me along the way," Koch said. "We've been together 14 years. ... He's taught me everything."
And, finally, it all came together for Koch after some trying times in her life.
"I've been doing this for so long, and this year I had such a great year," she said. "I was just like, 'I'm going to win it, because I've worked so hard at this. I deserve it.'"
Super Senior Men
Jerry Elsen admitted he's stubborn.
But he made a crucial change at the right time Wednesday.
Going into the placement round on the second night of the Super Senior Men's Division finals, Elsen needed a big game and some help to rise from third place to first and claim his first Match Game title.
He got both.
Using a new ball for his final match, Elsen fired a 235 to overcome both Rick Flocker and Tim Ruelle to win the Super Senior Men's title.
"I really thought my one ball was going to hook a lot more, and I didn't switch balls until the very last game," Elsen said. "That ball hooked more. I should've switched three games ago, but I was stubborn.
"Like my wife says, I wait too long to switch balls sometimes. (Wednesday) night, I'm glad I did switch when I did."
Elsen nipped Flocker by a single point, 373-372, after finishing with a two-night match record of 5-5 and a pinfall of 2,133. Flocker finished with a 9-1 match record and a pinfall of 2,102 for second place and Ruelle placed third with a 7-2 match record and pinfall of 2,156 for 366 points.
Rounding out the top five were Lovely (3-7, 2,175) with 265 points and Gary Wolf (5-5, 2,100) with 250.
Lovely led Elsen by 14 points atop the 10-bowler standings after Sunday's first night of finals, but by the time Wednesday's placement round arrived, Flocker was in first place with 395 points and Ruelle was in second with 309.
But Elsen was right there with 308 points, meaning he could win the title if Ruelle defeated Flocker and Elsen won his placement match and scored at least 58 pins better than Flocker and two better than Ruelle.
Flocker, who had gone a remarkable 9-0 in his matches entering the placement round, kept leaving 10-pins and struggled to a 177. Ruelle had a solid game with a 227, but Elsen fired strikes in five of his first six games on the way to his 235, which turned out to be exactly what he needed.
With Elsen finished, Flocker needed a strike on his first throw of the 10th frame to win. But again he left the 10-pin, and Elsen's comeback was complete.
It was a sweet win for the 67-year-old Elsen, who said he grew up bowling at Sheridan, GRC and Surfside Bowl. He finished second in the Men's Division of the Match Game years ago and was a regular finals participant in the Senior Men's Division, but he never won a title before he and his wife moved to Arizona a few years ago.
They moved back to Kenosha, however, to be closer to their grandkids. Elsen had to wait a year to get back in the Match Game after last year was cancelled, but the wait was worth it.
"It feels great," he said.
"... I just want to thank all the fans for coming out. My wife kept my kids informed, because they don't live around here. They live a couple hours away. I'm glad they were part of it, texting back and forth.
"Sheridan Lanes, they just do a super job running this tournament, like they do all tournaments. Glad to be back here bowling again."
The tournament continues tonight at Sheridan with the second night of the Senior Men's Division finals. Gene Pobloski leads the 16-bowler field with 498 points, followed by John Brooks with 487, Duane Murawski with 432, Dave Sjuggerud with 379 and Steve Wittkowske with 360.
Bowling begins at 6:30 p.m.
57th Annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament
At Sheridan Lanes
FINALS
Through Wednesday
WOMEN’S DIVISION
FINAL
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
Note: Games from second night of finals; pinfall, record and points are total.
1. Kim Koch 259-215-258-249-267-243 2,920 9-3 790
2. Sarah Pobloski 237-278-235-208-233-257 2,822 9-3 671
3. Allie Hedges 225-237-257-192-255-245 2,769 8-4 639
4. Courtney Wolf 233-238-217-217-203-247 2,743 7-5 523
5. Sarah McQuestion 244-236-195-215-190-202 2,635 8-4 496
6. Angela Hanna 206-180-217-180-237-258 2,655 5-7 405
7. Lisa Hessefort 223-225-192-204-245-246 2,641 6-6 368
8. Lori Exner 224-214-216-206-246-172 2,579 5-7 353
9. Sharon Schulz 246-235-173-194-170-194 2,568 5-7 318
10. Sommerlee Vasey 225-172-225-189-205-160 2,501 5-7 227
11. Tracy Beltoya 171-223-178-254-235-164 2,478 3-9 221
12. Ashley Pobloski 202-174-188-163-190-228 2,369 2-10 29
SUPER SENIOR MEN’S DIVISION
FINAL
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
Note: Games from second night of finals; pinfall, record and points are total.
1. Jerry Elsen 227-203-194-200-235 2,133 8-2 373
2. Rick Flocker 223-225-226-225-177 2,102 9-1 372
3. Tim Ruelle 258-170-203-234-227 2,156 7-3 366
4. Gary Lovely 184-279-146-195-193 2,175 3-7 265
5. Gary Wolf 201-177-224-162-229 2,100 5-5 250
6. Jim Gentile 212-180-201-207-180 2,072 5-5 222
7. Frank Haselwander 241-182-179-202-196 1,971 5-4-1 136
8. Lonnie McCrossen 215-204-189-210-196 1,952 3-6-1 57
9. Mike Lemke 190-193-155-168-233 1,869 4-6 (minus)-11
10. Mel Apilado 173-154-188-186-223 1,861 0-10 (minus)-139
MEN’S DIVISION
THROUGH TUESDAY; FINALS CONCLUDE FRIDAY
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Ryan Zagar 265-259-235-300-201-300-257-228 2,044 5-3 594
2. Lennie Boresch Jr. 245-248-237-263-244-225-249-219 1,930 5-2-1 495
3. Riley Smith 211-266-227-193-238-289-229-226 1,879 7-1 489
4. Justin Smith 266-246-234-219-279-211-226-245 1,926 5-3 476
5. Kyle Zagar 247-279-259-213-203-249-167-269 1,886 5-3 436
6. Joe Meier 237-246-210-230-259-244-203-214 1,843 6-2 423
7. Ben Betchkal 289-183-252-224-236-259-215-225 1,883 3-5 373
8. Nick DeCesaro 209-279-227-188-238-214-235-263 1,853 4-4 373
9. Ethan Linderman 266-214-221-209-200-213-242-213 1,778 5-3 328
10. Dave Sjuggerud 216-244-231-189-227-227-269-244 1,847 1-7 277
11. Josh Johnson 189-224-174-223-244-222-253-221 1,750 4-4 270
12. Zach Sasser 245-201-202-245-164-300-180-224 1,761 3-4-1 266
13. Jacob Boresch 247-245-180-191-214-213-246-223 1,759 3-5 249
14. Billy Harris 214-245-225-171-227-265-172-214 1,733 2-6 193
15. Mikey Hill 240-226-190-231-190-236-174-215 1,702 3-5 192
16. Brandon Quinonez 205-176-244-190-192-202-226-248 1,682 2-6 142
SENIOR MEN’S DIVISION
THROUGH MONDAY; FINALS CONCLUDE THURSDAY
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Gene Pobloski 216-248-217-214-235-262-279-217 1,888 7-1 498
2. John Brooks 224-267-202-258-269-211-238-238 1,907 6-2 487
3. Duane Murawski 247-224-236-208-240-201-212-254 1,822 7-1 432
4. Dave Sjuggerud 236-202-236-258-236-228-234-214 1,844 4-3-1 379
5. Steve Wittkowske 184-206-227-246-207-203-279-258 1,810 5-3 360
6. Matt Zagar 193-243-228-191-227-248-234-258 1,822 4-4 342
7. Dave Wildman 204-259-231-210-194-219-257-221 1,795 3-5 285
8. Kurt Phillips 228-211-224-236-235-202-233-190 1,759 4-4 279
9. Rich Beltoya 236-236-200-247-246-188-184-227 1,764 3-4-1 269
10. Brian Nikolai 184-258-245-224-203-216-235-193 1,748 4-4 268
11. Rich Larsen 223-245-181-215-246-214-229-194 1,747 4-4 267
12. Ken Woods 165-190-259-213-238-233-222-212 1,732 3-5 222
13. John Peterson 236-221-195-184-246-192-269-177 1,720 2-6 180
14. Dan Reynolds 194-245-227-173-184-200-216-223 1,662 3-5 152
15. Dale Cramer 198-246-200-214-214-204-193-172 1,641 3-5 131
16. Joe Rimkus 237-175-194-233-204-198-213-226 1,680 1-7 110