WATCH NOW: Finals field all set for Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament; finals begin Sunday night

For the first time since 2019, champions are soon to be crowned in the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament.
The finals field is all set for Sheridan Lanes this week in the 57th annual event after the tournament was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bowlers jockeyed for position on Friday at Sheridan in the fifth and final night of qualifying, and there was plenty of movement in the qualifying standings before they went final at the end of the night.
Finals week begins Sunday with the first night of the Women's Division and the Super Senior Men's Division finals, which will both conclude Wednesday. The Senior Men's Division finals are Monday and Thursday, while the Men's Division begins its finals Tuesday and wraps up Friday on the final night of the tournament.
Bowling begins at 6:30 each night.
In the Men's Division, which sent 16 bowlers to the finals, Riley Smith fired an eight-game block of 1,977 on Friday to move into the top spot at the end of qualifying. He rolled back-to-back games of 258 in his fourth and fifth games then concluded with a 288 and a 279 in his final two games.
Joe Meier, who led the Men's Division for most of qualifying week, wound up in second place with a pinfall of 1,959.
Ryan Zagar, meanwhile, was on the edge of qualifying after his first try at it — each bowler had two chances to qualify — earlier in the week, but he made sure he'd be in the finals field by posting a pinfall of 1,954 on Friday to move into third place. Zagar fired a 290 in his sixth game.
Defending champion Ben Betchkal, who's won four Men's Division titles overall, finished fourth in qualifying with a pinfall of 1,947, while 2018 champion Kyle Zagar also totaled a 1,947 in his second shot at qualifying Friday to place fifth.
The biggest name in the field will also be in the finals, as record 10-time Men's champion Lennie Boresch Jr., who competes on the PBA50 Tour, qualified in seventh place with a score of 1,911. Jacob Boresch, Lennie's son and the 2017 Men's champion, also made the finals field with a qualifying score of 1,866 to place 12th. Ditto 2013 Men's champion Billy Harris, who qualified in 11th place at 1,888.
Another bowler who's seemingly always been near the top of the leaderboard in recent years is Dave Sjuggerud, who this year was the only competitor to qualify for the finals in two divisions. Sjuggerud totaled an eight-game block of 1,844 to qualify in 13th place in the Men's Division and an eight-game block of 1,898 to qualify in second place in the Senior Men's Division, where he's posted back-to-back runner-up finishes.
Also in the Senior Men's field, which sent 16 bowlers to the finals, three-time defending champion Rich Beltoya took a second qualifying run Friday and fired a 1,905 to finish in first place in the qualifying standings. John Brooks qualified in third place in the Senior Men's field at 1,828, followed by Dale Cramer (1,817) and Dave Wildman (1,811) to round out the top five.
In the Women's Division, which qualified 12 bowlers for the finals, Kim Koch fired an eight-game block of 1,939 on Friday to take over the top spot after qualifying. Koch started the night hot, racking up a 766 series on games of 266, 258 and 242 in her first three games.
Sarah McQuestion also had a big night Friday, totaling a pinfall of 1,846 to move into second place in the Women's Division. She had a high of 248 in her fourth game.
Allie Hedges, who led most of the week in the Women's field, wound up qualifying in third place at 1,842, followed by defending and three-time champion Courtney Wolf (1,831) and Lori Exner (1,806) to round out the top five.
Also in the Women's Division, Sarah Pobloski fired a 300 in her fourth game Friday and finished with a total pinfall of 1,776 to qualify for the finals in sixth place.
Finally, in the Super Senior Men's Division, 10 bowlers advanced to the finals after posting six-game qualifying blocks.
The top four in that division remained unchanged after Friday, as Gary Lovely led the way at 1,345, followed by Rick Flocker (1,316), 2018 Super Senior Men's champion and 2015 Senior Men's champion Tim Ruelle (1,274) and Jerry Elsen (1,258). Jim Gentile totaled a pinfall of 1,241 on Friday to qualify in fifth place.
For results and more from Sunday's opening night of finals, visit kenoshanews.com/sports on Monday and pick up Tuesday's edition of the News.
57th Annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament
At Sheridan Lanes
FINAL QUALIFYING RESULTS
MEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
TOP 16 QUALIFY
FINALS ARE TUESDAY AND FRIDAY
1. Riley Smith 1,977; 2. Joe Meier 1,959; 3. Ryan Zagar 1,954; 4. Ben Betchkal 1,947; 5. Kyle Zagar 1,947; 6. Josh Johnson 1,920; 7. Lennie Boresch Jr. 1,911; 8. Zach Sasser 1,905; 9. Mikey Hill 1,903; 10. Brandon Quinonez 1,892; 11. Billy Harris 1,888; 12. Jacob Boresch 1,866; 13. Dave Sjuggerud 1,844; 14. Ethan Linderman 1,843; 15. Nick Decesaro 1,839; 16. Justin Smith 1,823.
Others who bowled Friday—Nick Decesaro 1,801, Ethan Zgorzelski 1,793, Kyle Rauen 1,791, Myles Casey 1,774, Dana Casey 1,701, Tyler McNutt 1,700, Phil Gattuso 1,665, James Cole 1,592, Mike Tiegs 1,573, Jon Petts 1,555, Mike Martin 1,530.
SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
TOP 16 QUALIFY
FINALS ARE MONDAY AND THURSDAY
1. Rich Beltoya 1,905; 2. Dave Sjuggerud 1,898; 3. John Brooks 1,828; 4. Dale Cramer 1,817; 5. Dave Wildman 1,811; 6. Gene Pobloski 1,802; 7. Rich Larsen 1,766; 8. Brian Nikolai 1,761; 9. Duane Murawski 1,748; 10. Joe Rimkus 1,740; 11. Matt Zagar 1,734; 12. John Peterson 1,733; 13. Dan Reynolds 1,730; 14. Kurt Phillips 1,722; 15. Ken Woods 1,720; 16. Steve Wittkowske 1,711.
Others who bowled Friday—Dale Cramer 1,715, Jerry Elsen 1,703.
WOMEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
TOP 12 QUALIFY
FINALS ARE SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY
1. Kim Koch 1,939; 2. Sarah McQuestion 1,846; 3. Allie Hedges 1,842; 4. Courtney Wolf 1,831; 5. Lori Exner 1,806; 6. Sarah Pobloski 1,766; 7. Summerlee Vasey 1,690; 8. Angela Hanna 1,677; 9. Sharon Schulz 1,673; 10. Lisa Hessefort 1,662; 11. Ashley Pobloski 1,644; 12. Tracy Beltoya 1,642.
Others who bowled Friday—Ashley Pobloski 1,586, Megan George 1,540, Dana Kirschbaum 1,496.
SUPER SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION (6 GAMES)
TOP 10 QUALIFY
FINALS ARE SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY
1. Gary Lovely 1,345; 2. Rick Flocker 1,316; 3. Tim Ruelle 1,274; 4. Jerry Elsen 1,258; 5. Jim Gentile 1,241; 6. Gary Wolf 1,240; 7. Lonnie McCrossen 1,235; 8. Mike Lemke 1,219; 9. Mel Apilado 1,215; 10. Frank Haselwander 1,211.
Others who bowled Friday—Bob Larsen 1,139.