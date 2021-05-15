WATCH NOW: Finals field all set for Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament; finals begin Sunday night

For the first time since 2019, champions are soon to be crowned in the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament.

The finals field is all set for Sheridan Lanes this week in the 57th annual event after the tournament was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bowlers jockeyed for position on Friday at Sheridan in the fifth and final night of qualifying, and there was plenty of movement in the qualifying standings before they went final at the end of the night.

Finals week begins Sunday with the first night of the Women's Division and the Super Senior Men's Division finals, which will both conclude Wednesday. The Senior Men's Division finals are Monday and Thursday, while the Men's Division begins its finals Tuesday and wraps up Friday on the final night of the tournament.

Bowling begins at 6:30 each night.

In the Men's Division, which sent 16 bowlers to the finals, Riley Smith fired an eight-game block of 1,977 on Friday to move into the top spot at the end of qualifying. He rolled back-to-back games of 258 in his fourth and fifth games then concluded with a 288 and a 279 in his final two games.

Joe Meier, who led the Men's Division for most of qualifying week, wound up in second place with a pinfall of 1,959.