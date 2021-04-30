WATCH NOW: Gavin Lux returns home to play in Milwaukee for the first time as a big-leaguer

MILWAUKEE — Gavin Lux almost let one slip.
The Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman and 2016 Indian Trail graduate was talking about the home stadium of the Milwaukee Brewers, a place he said he attended “countless” games at growing up in Kenosha.
“I love — I always want to say Miller Park,” Lux said in a Zoom press conference with reporters Thursday before the Dodgers and Brewers opened a four-game weekend series.
By the time Lux set foot on the field as a big-leaguer, Miller Park was American Family Field, renamed this offseason.
But if the name of the stadium has changed, Lux’s affinity for it hasn’t.
“I love this place,” he said. “I feel like it always has good vibes, good energy, and the fans are great. It’s pretty cool coming back here and playing. I know the ball flies here, so I’m happier being a position player instead of a pitcher coming here.
“But overall, I really like the field a lot.”
This weekend is a homecoming for Lux, selected in the first round (No. 20 overall) by the Dodgers out of Indian Trail in the 2016 MLB Draft. He made his big-league debut for the Dodgers in September 2019 and spent time with the club last season, earning a World Series ring.
This, however, is Lux’s first trip to Milwaukee as a big-leaguer. The Dodgers had already played there in 2019 when he made his debut and didn’t come to Milwaukee last season when the schedule was altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dodgers swept the Brewers in their two-game wild-card playoff series last September, but Lux was not on the Dodgers’ roster for the series and both games were played at Dodger Stadium, anyway.
Now, he’s home again.
“I’m definitely pumped up,” Lux said. “A lot of my really good friends will be here, and they haven’t seen me play since I’ve gotten called up. They’re probably more excited than even I am. But obviously, my family, it’s always great getting to see them, and I know they love seeing me play because they don’t get an opportunity to do that too much anymore.”
Lux said he got about 22 tickets for Thursday’s game and wasn’t quite sure how many he’d have for the rest of the series, which concludes Sunday afternoon.
When asked if his uncle Augie Schmidt — the longtime Carthage baseball coach and himself a former No. 2 overall MLB draft pick — would be in attendance, Lux said that Schmidt was planning to attend Thursday’s game then had to coach the Firebirds this weekend, but he may try to get back to another game in Milwaukee by Sunday.
Alas, those in attendance Thursday didn’t get to see Lux in action. A left-handed hitter, Lux wasn’t in the starting lineup against Brewers lefty starter Eric Lauer and did not appear later in the game, a 2-1 Brewers victory.
The Brewers were scheduled to start right-hander Freddy Peralta in Friday night’s game, which ended too late to be included in Saturday’s edition of the News. The Dodgers had not released their lineup as of the News’ Friday press time.
When Lux does makes an appearance this weekend, it’ll be his first at American Family Field. He said he attended the 2018 National League Championship Series when the teams met, which the Dodgers won in seven games. But Lux had not reached the majors yet.
Off injured list
After a hot start in the Dodgers’ first few games, Lux is trying to find his groove after a slow April in which he spent time on the injured list due to a wrist issue. Lux, who’s played shortstop in addition to second base this season, said he suffered the injury on a check swing on a 3-1 back-foot slider.
“It came back the next day, and I was having a really hard time just taking a dry swing,” he said. “It was best-case scenario. Originally we thought maybe it was a hamate bone injury, but after the MRI and all that, it just showed that it was a wrist injury.
“All in all, it was best-case scenario for that.”
Lux said he was fine throwing the ball, but he didn’t really swing at all his first three or four days on the IL. But he was activated prior to the Dodgers’ game Monday in Cincinnati against the Reds and started all three games of that series before taking Thursday’s series opener against the Brewers off.
“It feels like it’s in a good spot, for sure,” Lux said of his wrist. “It was definitely bugging me for a couple days there early on when I got put on the IL. But now it’s all good, good to go, and there’s not any issues.
“Getting some at-bats these last few games and feeling it and making sure that there’s no lingering effects is great, and that’s all been good.”
Trying to find a groove
Now that he’s healthy, Lux is trying to grind through some struggles at the plate.
Entering Friday’s game, Lux was batting .189 (10-for-53) with a .224 on-base percentage, a .264 slugging percentage and a .488 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had two triples, four runs, a stolen base, three walks and 17 strikeouts and was also error-free in the field.
Lux has been battling to affirm the season he had in 2019, when he was named Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year and had a lot of success in his brief September call-up. He went into the 2020 season as one of the top prospects in all of baseball, but he just never really got going during a disappointing individual campaign, though he did get a World Series ring.
Lux said his confidence remains high, despite a slow start to 2021.
“Confidence is fine right now,” he said. “I’m usually a slow starter, anyway. I kind of always have been, so it’s kind of in the norm for me. I’m not worried.
“... Overall, confidence-wise (I’m not) wavering at all. Just got to keep getting at-bats. It’s a long year.”
Lux said he’s been working on his tempo in the cage with Dodgers hitting coaches Brant Brown and Robert Van Scoyoc and assistant hitting coach Aaron Bates.
“Sometimes I get a little sped up, which causes me to not see pitches great,” he said. “So right now in the cage, it’s all based on the tempo and my load and gather and trying to be slow as early as possible.
“That’s really the main focus, trying to stay away from super mechanical stuff and switching focus to external thoughts, which is good, especially once the game starts. Tempo is the main focus right now.”
Proud of classmate Nixon
Lux was also asked about his relationship with former high school classmate Daviyon Nixon.
Nixon, a 2017 graduate, was a year behind Lux at Indian Trail and starred for the football team. After a stellar season at defensive line for the University of Iowa last fall, Nixon declared for the NFL Draft and was expected to be picked in the middle rounds this weekend.
Lux, who played basketball with Nixon, beamed with pride when talking about his soon-to-be fellow pro athlete.
“I talked to him, it was during his football season, so it was this fall,” Lux said. “Obviously, we played high school basketball together. His dad (Rodney) was a security guard and one of my high school basketball coaches, too, so I stay in touch with their family as much as I can.
“But obviously, he’s doing his thing. He’s killing it. That’s just another Kenosha athlete from a smaller city in Wisconsin. I think he’s going to make a lot of people proud, for sure. He’s a specimen. He’s a big boy.”