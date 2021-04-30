WATCH NOW: Gavin Lux returns home to play in Milwaukee for the first time as a big-leaguer

This, however, is Lux’s first trip to Milwaukee as a big-leaguer. The Dodgers had already played there in 2019 when he made his debut and didn’t come to Milwaukee last season when the schedule was altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dodgers swept the Brewers in their two-game wild-card playoff series last September, but Lux was not on the Dodgers’ roster for the series and both games were played at Dodger Stadium, anyway.

Now, he’s home again.

“I’m definitely pumped up,” Lux said. “A lot of my really good friends will be here, and they haven’t seen me play since I’ve gotten called up. They’re probably more excited than even I am. But obviously, my family, it’s always great getting to see them, and I know they love seeing me play because they don’t get an opportunity to do that too much anymore.”

Lux said he got about 22 tickets for Thursday’s game and wasn’t quite sure how many he’d have for the rest of the series, which concludes Sunday afternoon.

When asked if his uncle Augie Schmidt — the longtime Carthage baseball coach and himself a former No. 2 overall MLB draft pick — would be in attendance, Lux said that Schmidt was planning to attend Thursday’s game then had to coach the Firebirds this weekend, but he may try to get back to another game in Milwaukee by Sunday.