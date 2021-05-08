WATCH NOW: High school baseball roundup: Central tops Wilmot to earn split with county rival

The Central and Wilmot baseball teams are not scheduled to see each other again until a potential postseason matchup.
Based on their two games this week, that would be an entertaining rubber match.
For now, however, the county and Southern Lakes Conference rivals will have to settle for a season split after the Falcons used a four-run fourth inning to propel them to a 5-3 victory over the Panthers on Friday in Paddock Lake in the teams' second meeting this week.
Wilmot won the first, 4-3, on Tuesday in Wilmot.
That loss was also Central's first of the season, but the Falcons rebounded Friday to improve to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the SLC. Wilmot dropped to 2-3 and 2-2.
The Panthers helped the Falcons on Friday by making four errors, which Central took advantage of.
Kyle Mitchell went 2-for-3 with a run for the Falcons, Adam Switalski went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Nick Argersinger finished 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Keegan Kearby drove in two runs.
Switalski had a strong performance on the mound, meanwhile, in going the distance for Central. He allowed three runs on four hits with a walk and 11 strikeouts.
For Wilmot, Jack Vozel blasted a two-out solo homer to center in the top of the first for a 1-0 lead, Marco Falletti doubled in Leo Falletti in the third and Leo Falletti hit a solo homer to right in the fifth.
Vozel pitched well for the Panthers, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts in six innings.
Both teams were scheduled to play non-conference games Saturday, Central at Waukesha West and Wilmot at Bradford. Those games ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Indian Trail 9, Racine Case 1
Despite some sloppy play, the visiting Hawks rode the terrific performance of Tanner Johnson to a Southeast Conference victory over the Eagles on Friday.
Johnson worked all seven innings on the mound, allowing a run on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. At the plate, Johnson homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring three.
"Our baserunning and situational hitting were a little sloppy, but we were lucky to get another great start from Tanner Johnson," Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "His energy on the mound gave us some juice with the bats.
"Unfortunately, we won't be able to make mistakes next week against Tremper. They have a strong team that our kids are really excited to compete against."
Matt Felber went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs for the Hawks (6-1 overall, 5-1 SEC) and Jackson Wilhelmson tripled and drove in two.
Indian Trail and Tremper play three games next week, Monday and Tuesday at Indian Trail and Wednesday at Tremper's Andy Smith Field.
Tremper 13, Racine Horlick 3 (5 inn.)
The Trojans remained undefeated by completing a three-game SEC sweep of the Rebels this week with Friday's win at Andy Smith Field.
Tremper improved to 6-0 both overall and in the SEC going into next week's big three-game set against Indian Trail.
In Friday's game, Joe Ricchio doubled twice and drove in four runs for the Trojans, while Ryan McGonegle and Jalani Hudnall each had two hits, Ben Loyd scored three runs and drove in one and Riley Dutton drove in two.
Tremper totaled nine hits and drew 14 walks.
On the mound, Wyatt Modory battled through five innings, allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. He was helped by strong defense, including a key double play in the first inning.
"It was probably our coldest game of the season so far," Tremper coach John Matera said. "Very hard day to pitch or hit. Wyatt didn’t have the same command as usual, but I was really proud of how he made big pitches when needed that resulted in outs.
"... Our defense has been great this season, and I’m proud of the kids for taking so much pride in it."
Oak Creek 7, Bradford 0
The Red Devils fell to the SEC foe Knights by the same score for the second time in a row, this time on Friday at Wavro Field.
Bradford remained winless at 0-7 overall and 0-6 in the SEC. No other details were available to the News.