WATCH NOW: High school baseball roundup: Central tops Wilmot to earn split with county rival

The Central and Wilmot baseball teams are not scheduled to see each other again until a potential postseason matchup.

Based on their two games this week, that would be an entertaining rubber match.

For now, however, the county and Southern Lakes Conference rivals will have to settle for a season split after the Falcons used a four-run fourth inning to propel them to a 5-3 victory over the Panthers on Friday in Paddock Lake in the teams' second meeting this week.

Wilmot won the first, 4-3, on Tuesday in Wilmot.

That loss was also Central's first of the season, but the Falcons rebounded Friday to improve to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the SLC. Wilmot dropped to 2-3 and 2-2.

The Panthers helped the Falcons on Friday by making four errors, which Central took advantage of.

Kyle Mitchell went 2-for-3 with a run for the Falcons, Adam Switalski went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Nick Argersinger finished 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Keegan Kearby drove in two runs.

Switalski had a strong performance on the mound, meanwhile, in going the distance for Central. He allowed three runs on four hits with a walk and 11 strikeouts.