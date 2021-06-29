WATCH NOW: High school baseball: St. Joseph cruises past Marathon, into D-3 state title game tonight

"Setter is just Mr. Efficient," Gavinski said. "Honestly, he's not going to blow you away with anything. His off-speed is just to keep you off-balance. But he's calm all the time. Never too high, never too low. It's just a guy that we trust all the time.

"Our defense is very good. He forces you to beat us, and that's what's great about him."

Ashmus in particular was great at second. He misplayed a grounder in the top of the second for the Lancers' only error, but he was perfect after that with six assists, including all three in the top of the third.

"Here's the honest truth: 'Ash' is probably our best infielder," Gavinski said "... I trust every ball that goes that way, because that kid typically makes the play."

Big innings

On offense, meanwhile, the Lancers cashed in with two big innings, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second and seven in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the 10-run rule.

In the second, Ashmus punched a single to right field to score Setter, who had led off with a single and stole second. With two outs, senior Max McCarville placed a two-run triple into the gap in right-center to score Ashmus and junior Matt Schulte, then senior Jack Davidson plated McCarville with an infield hit.