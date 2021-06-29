WATCH NOW: High school baseball: St. Joseph cruises past Marathon, into D-3 state title game tonight

GRAND CHUTE — The formula for winning high school baseball games is very simple: Throw strikes, play sound defense and put the ball in play on offense.
It's the execution of that formula that's difficult.
Well, St. Joseph made the hard part look easy — as it has often this season — on Tuesday afternoon at Fox Cities Stadium, rolling to an 11-1 victory over Marathon in a WIAA Division-3 State Tournament semifinal to move into tonight's championship game.
The Lancers, who improved to 24-1 and were seeded second in the state draw, will face top-seeded Coleman — also ranked No. 1 in Division-3 in the final state coaches poll — at 6:05 at Fox Cities Stadium. Coleman (25-2) defeated third-seeded Eau Claire Regis, 6-4, in their semifinal earlier Tuesday.
The seventh-ranked Lancers are trying for their fourth WIAA state title in program history after winning the Division-2 title in 2005 and the Division-3 title in 2006 and 2009.
Setter cruises
Against fourth-seeded Marathon, meanwhile, St. Joseph got an efficient outing from junior starter Andrew Setter, who threw 52 of his 72 pitches for strikes and induced 10 groundballs. The Lancers made just one error behind Setter and on offense rapped out 12 hits and struck out just three times.
"That's the formula for high school baseball," St. Joseph coach Ryan Gavinski said. "Will you win every game? Not necessarily. But, you know what, you're not going to get beat. You're not going to get bitten bad. You're going to be involved in every game. That's what we talk about all the time.
"This team hits pretty well, too. ... Once we get those jumps on guys, that just puts more pressure on (opponents). It's as simple as that. That's high school baseball in a nutshell. But it's hard to get to that point."
Setter, a right-hander, went to just one three-ball count and allowed three hits, a two-out double in the top of the first and two infield singles in the top of the fifth. He struck out two and said he mixed up a two- and four-seam fastball with his curveball and change-up.
"Just throwing strikes, getting ahead of hitters, really just keeping them off-balance," Setter said of his gameplan. "Try to have the defense do the work, too."
That it did, which helped Setter escape from the only real trouble the Red Raiders (19-8) got him into in the top of the fifth when two infield singles and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out.
Up came Marathon leadoff hitter Jaden Koeller, who hit a slow roller to second that St. Joseph junior Jacob Ashmus made a nice play on to get Koeller at first. A run scored, but with a 4-0 lead at the time, the Lancers gladly traded the run for an out. Setter then got Jake Sweno to ground to Ashmus at second to end the inning.
"Setter is just Mr. Efficient," Gavinski said. "Honestly, he's not going to blow you away with anything. His off-speed is just to keep you off-balance. But he's calm all the time. Never too high, never too low. It's just a guy that we trust all the time.
"Our defense is very good. He forces you to beat us, and that's what's great about him."
Ashmus in particular was great at second. He misplayed a grounder in the top of the second for the Lancers' only error, but he was perfect after that with six assists, including all three in the top of the third.
"Here's the honest truth: 'Ash' is probably our best infielder," Gavinski said "... I trust every ball that goes that way, because that kid typically makes the play."
Big innings
On offense, meanwhile, the Lancers cashed in with two big innings, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second and seven in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the 10-run rule.
In the second, Ashmus punched a single to right field to score Setter, who had led off with a single and stole second. With two outs, senior Max McCarville placed a two-run triple into the gap in right-center to score Ashmus and junior Matt Schulte, then senior Jack Davidson plated McCarville with an infield hit.
St. Joseph knocked out Marathon starter Brock Warren in the bottom of the fifth and sent 10 batters to the plate in ending the game. Senior Danny Santarelli scored a run with a grounder, on which he reached via error, then Schulte had an RBI single and McCarville (three hits) ripped a two-run single for his third and fourth RBI of the game.
Jack Davidson (three hits) and sophomore Brady Davidson each followed with RBI singles, then senior Frank McGuire plated Jack Davidson with a sacrifice fly to right that ended the game and gave the Lancers a little extra time to relax before the championship.
The quick win also kept St. Joseph's pitching in great shape. Gavinski said sophomore right-hander Luke Schuler will start tonight, with McCarville likely next to the mound if needed.
"We have everything to go with this last one," Gavinski said. "Definitely, I was fighting for that last run (to get the 10-run rule), any how, any way that we can."
Gavinski said the team would just try to relax and take its mind off baseball between games before returning to take on Coleman for the state title.
"We're going to just go get off our feet, relax, and maybe mingle with the parents a little bit and try to get our minds off of baseball," Gavinski said. "And then come back against a hard Coleman (team). Coleman's No. 1 in the state, so we'll find out."
ST. JOSEPH 11, MARATHON 1 (5 INN.)
WIAA DIVISION-3 STATE SEMIFINAL
Marathon 000 01 — 1 3 2
St. Joseph 040 07 — 11 12 1
MARATHON (19-8) ab-r-h-bi—Koeller ss-p 3-0-0-1, Sweno cf 3-0-0-0, B. Warren p-ss 2-0-1-0, Hahn c 2-0-0-0, Underwood 2b 2-0-0-0, G. Warren 1b 2-1-1-0, Hamann rf 2-0-0-0, Hanke 3b 1-0-0-0, LaQua lf 2-0-1-0. Totals 19-1-3-1.
ST. JOSEPH (24-1) ab-r-h-bi—McCarville ss 4-2-3-4, J. Davidson cf 4-1-3-2, B. Davidson 3b 4-0-1-1, McGuire c 2-1-0-1, Ashmus 2b 2-1-1-1, Ruffolo 1b 2-1-0-0, Santarelli dh 3-1-0-0, Schulte rf 2-2-2-1, Istvanek lf 0-0-0-0. Totals 26-11-12-10.
E—B. Warren, Hahn, Ashmus. LOB—Marathon 4, St. Joseph 6. 2B—B. Warren. 3B—McCarville. HBP—Hanke, McGuire, Ashmus. SF—McGuire. SB—McCarville, J. Davidson, Setter, Ashmus, Schulte.
Marathon (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—B. Warren 4-8-6-6-1-3, Koeller 0.2-4-5-4-1-0.
St. Joseph (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—Setter 5-3-1-1-0-2.
Win—Setter. Loss—B. Warren.