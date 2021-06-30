WATCH NOW: High school baseball: State title punctuates dominant season for St. Joseph

GRAND CHUTE — In so many ways, it was a dominant season for the St. Joseph baseball team.
But make no mistake: When the Lancers had to grind out a win the hard way, they were up to the task.
That's what it took to finish off the season with a WIAA Division-3 state championship, as St. Joseph — seeded second in the state draw — persevered through a title game fraught with peril to finish off a 7-4 win over top-seeded Coleman on Tuesday night at Fox Cities Stadium.
Unlike Tuesday afternoon's state semifinal, in which the Lancers faced little trouble in dispatching third-seeded Marathon, 11-1, via the 10-run rule in five innings, St. Joseph had to deal with all sorts of traffic on the bases against Coleman.
That was probably no surprise, considering the Cougars entered the postseason as the top-ranked team in Division-3 in the state coaches poll. The Lancers were ranked seventh.
But St. Joseph scored four runs in the top of the first inning, which gave the Lancers enough of a head start to repel Coleman.
"This team competes," St. Joseph coach Ryan Gavinski said. "They don't always do the things that I'm always looking for. ... But when it comes down to it, they compete. And it starts with the seniors."
Those seniors — Jack Davidson, Frank McGuire, Max McCarville, Peter Ruffolo, Danny Santarelli and Joey Istvanek — led the team to a 25-1 overall record and four titles, the Metro Classic Conference title, a regional title, a sectional title and the state title. The only loss came to Shoreland Lutheran, and the Lancers outscored their opponents, 294-74, an average of about 11-3 per game.
"We just played for each other, one guy after the other, pitch by pitch, like we've been doing all season," Jack Davidson said after Tuesday's championship game. "We're big on playing for each other, being about the team, the team, the team, and that's been our role the whole year."
Big first inning
If St. Joseph felt any pressure going into Tuesday night's title game, the Lancers immediately relieved it by scoring four runs off Coleman starter Ray Lemieux in the top of the first.
McCarville led off by drawing a seven-pitch walk, then Jack Davidson singled to left. After Brady Davidson reached on a fielder's choice for the first out, McGuire walked to load the bases. Junior Andrew Setter delivered McCarville home with a sacrifice fly to right, then junior Jacob Ashmus ripped a two-out, two-run single to right-center and sophomore Luke Schuler followed with an RBI single to center for a 4-0 lead.
"That was huge," said Jack Davidson, who finished with three hits in the title game and six total on the day, of the big first inning. "I think that relieved any pressure that we had, any little nerves we had at the beginning of the game. I think that allowed us to settle and find our little groove."
Schuler took the mound in the bottom of the first staked to a 4-0 lead, but he ran into trouble right away.
He walked the first two hitters, Will Bieber and Cayden Bintz, who combined to reach base all eight times they came to the plate in the game and each had three hits. But Schuler got the next three batters in order to escape the first unscathed.
After a quick second inning, the Cougars (25-3) sent eight batters to the plate in the bottom of the third and scored three times to cut their deficit to 5-3. But with runners on second and third and two outs, Schuler got Karson Casper to pop out to Ruffolo at first to escape further damage.
Schuler then stranded runners on first and third in the bottom of the fourth and ended his night when his 88th pitch struck out Cole Klimek with runners on first and second to end the fifth. Schuler allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
But beyond the numbers, it was his ability to work through damage that marked his outing.
"I just had to get strong, throw strikes," Schuler said. "Can't walk them. Make them hit it and make them earn their state title. That's what we did. We beat them."
Added Gavinski: "That kid, we call him a pitbull. He's out there, he's grinding. (Tuesday) was a grind for him. There was no doubt, but the kid's a competitor.
"The emotions (are) what gets the best of him sometimes, but the kid's an absolute grinder. And I'm a competitor, so I'm giving him every chance he's got to get out of it."
Adding on
Meanwhile, the Lancers added to their early lead with a run in the top of the second and two more in the top of the fourth.
McCarville reached third on an error with one out in the second, then Jack Davidson drove him in right away with a sacrifice fly to center. McCarville again reached on an error, this time to second, with one out in the fourth and came around to score when Jack Davidson ripped a triple down the right-field line. Brady Davidson then promptly scored his older brother with a base hit to left for the Lancers' seventh run.
McCarville came in from shortstop to relieve Schuler in the bottom of the sixth and worked through the final two innings to get the save. But not without some trouble and with the help of a key double play.
A triple by Bieber and single by Bintz with one out pulled Coleman within 7-4, and the Cougars were looking for more with No. 3 hitter Zach Zablocki at the plate. He bounced a grounder to short to Ashmus, who had moved over from second when McCarville came in to pitch. Ashmus flipped to Santarelli, who had come into the game at second, and he whipped the ball over to first to Ruffolo to complete a bang-bang, inning-ending double play.
Santarelli ran off the field pumping his fists and yelling.
"When it happened, I was so proud, because Danny was jacked," Gavinski said. "That was huge. Coming in with a three-run lead gave us the opportunity to go and play out there loose. That's huge. ... A three-run (lead), that's a decent cushion for our group."
In the bottom of the seventh, Coleman put runners on first and second and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs. But on the first pitch of his at-bat, Klimek ripped a liner to right field that was right at the glove of St. Joseph junior Matt Schulte. He made the catch, and the Lancers dog-piled on the mound as state champs.
Thus concluded a long day. After Tuesday's semifinal games were completed, the grounds crew at Fox Cities Stadium put the tarp on the infield as a hard rain passed through the area. The state title game was delayed over an hour, but the wait was worth it for St. Joseph.
"I don't know how the kids handled it, but I'm a wreck," Gavinski said. "I'm going to fall asleep quick. It was a hard day, but that shows kind of the resilience these kids have. It was kind of up and down all day, not knowing whether we're playing, not knowing what was going on, putting the tarp on, all the stuff that happened.
"It was an emotional day. It was also a draining day, and the kids showed their resilience."
ST. JOSEPH 7, COLEMAN 4
WIAA DIVISION-3 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
St. Joseph 410 200 0 — 7 8 2
Coleman 003 001 0 — 4 10 2
ST. JOSEPH (25-1) ab-r-h-bi—McCarville ss-p 3-3-0-0, J. Davidson lf 3-1-3-2, B. Davidson 3b 4-1-2-1, McGuire c 3-0-0-0, Istvanek 0-1-0-0, Setter cf 3-0-0-1, Ashmus 2b-ss 4-1-1-0, Schuler p-pr 2-0-2-1, Kunst pr 0-0-0-0, Santarelli 2b 0-0-0-0, Ruffolo 1b 4-0-0-0, Schulte rf 3-0-0-0. Totals 29-7-8-6.
COLEMAN (25-3) ab-r-h-bi—Bieber c 3-2-3-0, Bintz ss-p 3-0-3-1, Seefeldt pr 0-1-0-0, Zablocki 3b-ss 4-1-1-1, Nosgovitz 1b 4-0-1-0, Lemieux p-3b 4-0-0-1, Blanchard cf 3-0-1-1, Casper 2b 4-0-1-0, Klimek rf 4-0-0-0, Kinziger lf 3-0-0-0. Totals 32-4-10-4.
E—McCarville 2, Blanchard, Klimek. DP—St. Joseph 1. LOB—St. Joseph 7, Coleman 10. 2B—Bieber. 3B—J. Davidson, Bieber. SF—J. Davidson, Setter. SB—B. Davidson, Istvanek, Ashmus, Kunst, Bieber.
St. Joseph (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—Schuler 5-7-3-2-2-3, McCarville 2-3-1-1-1-1.
Coleman (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—Lemieux 3-5-5-4-2-0, Bintz 4-3-2-1-2-2.
Win—Schuler. Loss—Lemieux. Save—McCarville.