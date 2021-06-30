WATCH NOW: High school baseball: State title punctuates dominant season for St. Joseph

He walked the first two hitters, Will Bieber and Cayden Bintz, who combined to reach base all eight times they came to the plate in the game and each had three hits. But Schuler got the next three batters in order to escape the first unscathed.

After a quick second inning, the Cougars (25-3) sent eight batters to the plate in the bottom of the third and scored three times to cut their deficit to 5-3. But with runners on second and third and two outs, Schuler got Karson Casper to pop out to Ruffolo at first to escape further damage.

Schuler then stranded runners on first and third in the bottom of the fourth and ended his night when his 88th pitch struck out Cole Klimek with runners on first and second to end the fifth. Schuler allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

But beyond the numbers, it was his ability to work through damage that marked his outing.

"I just had to get strong, throw strikes," Schuler said. "Can't walk them. Make them hit it and make them earn their state title. That's what we did. We beat them."

Added Gavinski: "That kid, we call him a pitbull. He's out there, he's grinding. (Tuesday) was a grind for him. There was no doubt, but the kid's a competitor.

