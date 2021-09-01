WATCH NOW: High school cross country: Will Allen, Central boys place first in Lancer Invitational

Central senior Will Allen and the Falcons had a splendid day Tuesday in the Lancer Invitational, hosted by St. Joseph, at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.

Allen, who finished 14th in the WIAA Division-1 State Meet last season, won the individual boys title with a time of 16 minutes, 35.7 seconds, finishing well ahead of the second-place time of 18:07.4 posted by Ozaukee senior Calvin McKee.

The Central boys, meanwhile, claimed the team title, as the Falcons' five scoring runners all placed in the top 15 individually. The Central girls also had a strong meet, as sophomore Abbey Hart placed fifth in 22:20.9 and senior Ariana Eiler was sixth in 22:26.2 to lead the Falcons to a second-place team finish.

St. Joseph, Shoreland Lutheran and Christian Life also competed in the meet.

Boys

In the boys field for Central, junior Lucas Sternburg finished fifth (18:24.1), senior Steven Verhaalen was sixth (18:30.8), junior Connor Wade finished 12th (19:14.4) and senior Dan Koffen placed 15th (19:19.7).

St. Joseph junior Aidan Mullen, meanwhile, led the Lancers with an 18th-place finish in 19:39.6, while senior Ethan Esposito finished 20th (19:49.8) and sophomore Everett Russert was 37th (21:20.9).