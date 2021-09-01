 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: High school cross country: Will Allen, Central boys place first in Lancer Invitational
High School Cross Country

WATCH NOW: High school cross country: Will Allen, Central boys place first in Lancer Invitational

Lancer Invitational Cross Country Meet.

Central senior Will Allen and the Falcons had a splendid day Tuesday in the Lancer Invitational, hosted by St. Joseph, at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.

Allen, who finished 14th in the WIAA Division-1 State Meet last season, won the individual boys title with a time of 16 minutes, 35.7 seconds, finishing well ahead of the second-place time of 18:07.4 posted by Ozaukee senior Calvin McKee.

The Central boys, meanwhile, claimed the team title, as the Falcons' five scoring runners all placed in the top 15 individually. The Central girls also had a strong meet, as sophomore Abbey Hart placed fifth in 22:20.9 and senior Ariana Eiler was sixth in 22:26.2 to lead the Falcons to a second-place team finish.

St. Joseph, Shoreland Lutheran and Christian Life also competed in the meet.

Boys

In the boys field for Central, junior Lucas Sternburg finished fifth (18:24.1), senior Steven Verhaalen was sixth (18:30.8), junior Connor Wade finished 12th (19:14.4) and senior Dan Koffen placed 15th (19:19.7).

St. Joseph junior Aidan Mullen, meanwhile, led the Lancers with an 18th-place finish in 19:39.6, while senior Ethan Esposito finished 20th (19:49.8) and sophomore Everett Russert was 37th (21:20.9).

For Shoreland, sophomore Ashner Patterson placed 27th (20:35.2), junior Andy Duff finished 30th (20:53.5), sophomore Nathaniel Groff was 31st (20:56.5) and freshman Josiah Hutchinson placed 34th (21:09.8).

Christian Life was led by sophomore Alex St. John, who finished 22nd in 19:55.1, and sophomore Sam Adams, who placed 38th in 21:22.6.

The Pacers finished fifth in the 11-team boys field, the Lancers were sixth and the Eagles were eighth.

Girls

In the girls field, meanwhile, finishing behind Hart and Eiler for Central were sophomore Margaret Gillmore in eighth place (22:45.1), senior Gina Grenyo in 19th (24:26.7) and freshman Ellie Boncher in 21st (24:42.9).

Freshman Tempe Zondag finished 12th (23:24.2) and sophomore Belle Zarling placed 13th (23:26.8) to lead the Shoreland girls, sophomore Hannah Verbsky finished 26th (25:19) and sophomore Stella Matteucci was 27th (25:26.4) to lead the St. Joseph girls and sophomore Lorelle Rojas finished 37th (26:45.9) to lead the Christian Life girls.

The Lancers, Pacers and Eagles didn't have enough runners to post a team score in the girls field. Ozaukee finished first among the 11 girls team in the meet.

