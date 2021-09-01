WATCH NOW: High school cross country: Will Allen, Central boys place first in Lancer Invitational

Central's Will Allen holds first place over the final meters during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday. Allen won the boys individual title and the Falcons were first in the boys team field.
St. Joseph's Stella Matteucci, right, and Hannah Verbsky run the final meters during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Shoreland Lutheran's Tempe Zondag, left, races down the final hill during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Will Allen, center front, moves to the front just after the start during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday. Allen was the top individual boys finisher and the Falcons finished first in the boys team field.
St. Joseph's Ethan Esposito runs the final meters during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Christian Life's Alex St. John races down the final hill during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Shoreland Lutheran's Ashner Patterson runs during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Shoreland Lutheran's Andy Duff, front center, looks over at teammate Nathaniel Groth during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
St. Joseph's Everett Russert, left, holds a lead in front of Christian Life's Sam Adams during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Runners jump off the starting line during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Abbey Hart, left, races during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Ariana Eiler, left, distances herself from other runners during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Margaret Gillmore races during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Shoreland Lutheran's Belle Zarling, left, and Tempe Zondag compete during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
St. Joseph's Stella Matteucci, left, and Hannah Verbsky run together during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Christian Life's Lorelle Rojas, front, races during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Abbey Hart makes her way down the final hill during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Ariana Eiler races down the final hill during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Margaret Gillmore keeps her eyes up as she heads down the final hill during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Shoreland Lutheran's Belle Zarling eyes the runner in front of her during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Audrey Zeller leads a pack down the final hill during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Will Allen runs alone in first place during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday. Allen was the top individual boys finisher and the Falcons were first in the boys team field.
Central's Lucas Sternburg races during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
St. Joseph's Ethan Esposito, front left, and Aidan Mullen, front right, race during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
St. Joseph's Aidan Mullen, front, holds onto 18th place in the boys field during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central senior Will Allen and the Falcons had a splendid day Tuesday in the Lancer Invitational, hosted by St. Joseph, at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.
Allen, who finished 14th in the WIAA Division-1 State Meet last season, won the individual boys title with a time of 16 minutes, 35.7 seconds, finishing well ahead of the second-place time of 18:07.4 posted by Ozaukee senior Calvin McKee.
The Central boys, meanwhile, claimed the team title, as the Falcons' five scoring runners all placed in the top 15 individually. The Central girls also had a strong meet, as sophomore Abbey Hart placed fifth in 22:20.9 and senior Ariana Eiler was sixth in 22:26.2 to lead the Falcons to a second-place team finish.
St. Joseph, Shoreland Lutheran and Christian Life also competed in the meet.
Boys
In the boys field for Central, junior Lucas Sternburg finished fifth (18:24.1), senior Steven Verhaalen was sixth (18:30.8), junior Connor Wade finished 12th (19:14.4) and senior Dan Koffen placed 15th (19:19.7).
St. Joseph junior Aidan Mullen, meanwhile, led the Lancers with an 18th-place finish in 19:39.6, while senior Ethan Esposito finished 20th (19:49.8) and sophomore Everett Russert was 37th (21:20.9).
For Shoreland, sophomore Ashner Patterson placed 27th (20:35.2), junior Andy Duff finished 30th (20:53.5), sophomore Nathaniel Groff was 31st (20:56.5) and freshman Josiah Hutchinson placed 34th (21:09.8).
Christian Life was led by sophomore Alex St. John, who finished 22nd in 19:55.1, and sophomore Sam Adams, who placed 38th in 21:22.6.
The Pacers finished fifth in the 11-team boys field, the Lancers were sixth and the Eagles were eighth.
Girls
In the girls field, meanwhile, finishing behind Hart and Eiler for Central were sophomore Margaret Gillmore in eighth place (22:45.1), senior Gina Grenyo in 19th (24:26.7) and freshman Ellie Boncher in 21st (24:42.9).
Freshman Tempe Zondag finished 12th (23:24.2) and sophomore Belle Zarling placed 13th (23:26.8) to lead the Shoreland girls, sophomore Hannah Verbsky finished 26th (25:19) and sophomore Stella Matteucci was 27th (25:26.4) to lead the St. Joseph girls and sophomore Lorelle Rojas finished 37th (26:45.9) to lead the Christian Life girls.
The Lancers, Pacers and Eagles didn't have enough runners to post a team score in the girls field. Ozaukee finished first among the 11 girls team in the meet.
IN PHOTOS: County cross country runners compete in the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside
