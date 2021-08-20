WATCH NOW: High school football: Bradford can't capitalize on chances in loss to Eau Claire Regis

But the Red Devils went backwards from there, and a false start penalty made it fourth-and-goal from the 14. Osmani elected to go for it on fourth-and-long for the second time in the game, and Olson's pass to the back left of the end zone was caught by senior receiver Quinton Henry. But the pass sailed a bit too much, and the Ramblers' defensive backs played the boundary well, so Henry came down with both feet out-of-bounds.

Instead of cutting down its halftime deficit, Bradford's 16-play drive that went 51 yards and lasted 6:46 ended up in no points.

Osmani then tried an onside kick to open the second half to keep the ball away from Regis' ball-control offense, and senior kicker Erick Villalobos' attempt banged off the up-man and was there for the taking. But Bradford couldn't corral it, and Regis won the ball in a scrum.

Later, after Bradford had cut it to 14-7, a wild snap over the head of the Regis punter gave Bradford the ball at the Ramblers' 13 with a chance to tie the game early in the fourth quarter. But junior running back Keany Parks, held to just 34 yards on seven carries, was dropped for a 4-yard loss on first down, which scuttled the drive and forced Bradford to settle for a 33-yard field goal from the reliable Villalobos.