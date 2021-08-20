WATCH NOW: High school football: Bradford can't capitalize on chances in loss to Eau Claire Regis

The Bradford football team got to see up close and personal how a program used to making deep postseason runs does its business.
The Red Devils will get the same thing next week.
Eau Claire Regis may be classified as Division-6 by the WIAA, but the Ramblers are a very successful small-school team. They sure proved that against Division-1 Bradford on Friday evening at Bradford Stadium, never trailing in a 27-10 non-conference victory to open the season.
Regis was the Division-6 state runner-up in 2019 the last time state championships were held for football and won the Division-6 state title in 2016. Since 2001, the Ramblers have won at least one postseason game in 17 seasons and two or more 14 times.
And Bradford's next opponent is no different. The Red Devils will play at Muskego in a Week 2 matchup next week Thursday against a Warriors team that's won back-to-back Division-1 state titles and entered this season on a 37-game winning streak.
Those are quite the two programs for Bradford first-year head coach Gaz Osmani to see in his first two games.
"That's exactly what I talked to (my players) about," Osmani said following Friday's loss to Regis. "They're a smaller school, but they do things the right way. They're disciplined, and I knew they were going to be disciplined, well-coached, and they do things right. They fight for each other.
"... These guys are a great team. (We) didn't underestimate them. (We) realized they're a good team. ... We as coaches got to get them ready to prepare mentally, physically, for teams like Regis, Muskego, Franklin, coming forward."
For Regis, going down to the southeastern part of the state and beating a Division-1 program that was picked to finish second in the Southeast Conference this season by WisSports.net was no doubt a signature program win.
In fact, Regis head coach Bryant Brenner recalled traveling to watch Bradford play Waukesha West in the WIAA Division-1 state semifinals at Hartland Arrowhead in 2010 when the Red Devils had Melvin Gordon, now of the Denver Broncos, and a load of high-level talent.
"At that point, if you would've said our program was ever going to play and beat Kenosha Bradford, it was just not even a possibility," Brenner said. "So to come down here and do this is a big credit to our kids and our coaches."
Lost opportunities
Bradford certainly had its chances Friday to track down Regis and win the game.
Out of their tight-formation wing-T offense, the Ramblers dialed up touchdown drives of seven plays, 46 yards, 3 minutes, 42 seconds and 13 plays, 77 yards, 8:29 in the first half to take a 14-0 lead.
Behind the passing and scrambling of senior quarterback Nate Olson, who finished 13-of-24 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown and picked up 29 yards on seven rushes, Bradford found a spark and moved to a first-and-goal at the Regis 6-yard line late in the first half.
But the Red Devils went backwards from there, and a false start penalty made it fourth-and-goal from the 14. Osmani elected to go for it on fourth-and-long for the second time in the game, and Olson's pass to the back left of the end zone was caught by senior receiver Quinton Henry. But the pass sailed a bit too much, and the Ramblers' defensive backs played the boundary well, so Henry came down with both feet out-of-bounds.
Instead of cutting down its halftime deficit, Bradford's 16-play drive that went 51 yards and lasted 6:46 ended up in no points.
Osmani then tried an onside kick to open the second half to keep the ball away from Regis' ball-control offense, and senior kicker Erick Villalobos' attempt banged off the up-man and was there for the taking. But Bradford couldn't corral it, and Regis won the ball in a scrum.
Later, after Bradford had cut it to 14-7, a wild snap over the head of the Regis punter gave Bradford the ball at the Ramblers' 13 with a chance to tie the game early in the fourth quarter. But junior running back Keany Parks, held to just 34 yards on seven carries, was dropped for a 4-yard loss on first down, which scuttled the drive and forced Bradford to settle for a 33-yard field goal from the reliable Villalobos.
"We tried to go jumbo package," Osmani said of that halted drive. "We were going to try to be physical with them. But, again, they showed that they're more physical than us. We had some chances."
Two plays into its next possession, Regis trapped Bradford's defenders on the edge with an inside handoff to junior Jack Weisenberger, and he raced 64 yards to the end zone for a 21-10 lead with 10:24 left in the game.
Still, Bradford senior Christian Crump took the ensuing kickoff and weaved his way 64 yards to the Regis 22, giving Bradford some life. But after three quick plays, the Red Devils faced a third-and-9. On that one, Olson had to leave the game with cramps, which forced him the the sidelines a couple times in the second half, and sophomore backup Colin Freitag was put in an impossible spot.
Sure enough, Freitag's third-down pass was picked off in the end zone by junior Josh Brickner, and three plays later Weisenberger went up the gut on another trap play for a 71-yard scoring run and a 27-10 lead that ended matters.
Lone TD drive
Bradford's lone touchdown drive of the game came after the Red Devils made a nice fourth-down stop on the Ramblers' opening drive of the second half, as sophomore defensive lineman Ethan McClain threw down junior Zander Rockow for a 6-yard loss after Regis completed its only pass attempt of the game on fourth-and-6 from the Bradford 13.
Parks sparked the Red Devils' ensuing drive by finding daylight down the right sideline for a 29-yard gain, the only time the explosive Parks found daylight all night. Then, on third-and-4 from the Regis 47, Olson lofted a pass down the numbers on the left side to Henry, who separated from his defender, turned his back to the ball, gathered it in and raced the rest of the way for a touchdown.
Henry finished the game with six receptions for 86 yards.
But the Red Devils had too few of those big plays from their cast of explosive athletes, as rock-solid Regis kept making all the right plays.
Still, Osmani said he enjoyed his first game and is just ready for the rest of the season now.
"I had a blast," he said. "I loved it. Obviously the score is not what we wanted it to be, but I loved being out here with the kids. I loved being out with them.
"... We got my first game in with some new coaches. We have some things to iron out. We'll get there. But, yeah, I had a blast. I love it. I love being out here. I love being on my home field."
EAU CLAIRE REGIS 27, BRADFORD 10
Regis;8;6;0;13;—;27
Bradford;0;0;7;3;—;10
First Quarter
ECR—Zander Rockow 37 run (Alex Leis run), 6:35,
Second Quarter
ECR—Rockow 6 run (kick failed), 7:55.
Third Quarter
Br—Quinton Henry 47 pass from Nate Olson (Erick Villalobos kick), 5:03.
Fourth Quarter
Br—Villalobos FG 33, 10:51.
ECR—Jack Weisenberger 64 run (Alex Erickson kick), 10:24.
ECR—Weisenberger 71 run (kick failed), 7:43.
TEAM STATS
ECR;Br
First downs;18;10
Rushes-yards;47-407;17-77
Att.-Comp.-Int.;1-1-0;13-25-1
Passing yards;(minus-5);131
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;6-50;3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING—Regis: Weisenberger 5-171, Rockow 14-129, Gus Theisen 12-50, Leis 8-41, Casey Erickson 4-24, Team 4-(minus-8), Bradford: Keany Parks 7-34, Olson 7-29, Christian Crump 1-14, Corbin Ramos 2-0.
PASSING—Regis: Kendon Krogman 1-1-0 (minus-5). Bradford: Olson 13-24-0 131, Colin Freitag 0-1-1 0.
RECEIVING—Regis: Rockow 1-(minus-5). Bradford: Henry 6-86, Jared Barden 3-30, Crump 2-13, Ramos 2-2.