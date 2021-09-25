WATCH NOW: High school football: Bradford makes too many mistakes in loss to top-ranked Franklin

"They pose some problems," Franklin coach Louis Brown said. "Very few teams in the state you're going to see that have got the weapons they have. Luckily, we did pretty well up front, and that was the key. We wore them down and hit the quarterback a little bit, and that was huge.

"Any time you play a team like that, any one of those guys can take it to the house on any play."

Bradford controlled the ball and moved it in the first half, running 35 plays to Franklin's 21 over the game's first 24 minutes. The Red Devils were outgained in the first half, but it was by a respectable margin of 187-132.

But Bradford could only manage a 26-yard field goal by senior kicker Erick Villalobos with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in the first quarter and trailed 28-3 at halftime. Olson was intercepted three times in the first half, twice on Franklin's side of the field and once in the end zone, turned it over on downs at the Franklin 25-yard line and committed eight penalties for 68 yards alone in the first two quarters.

Opening drive fizzles