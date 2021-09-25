WATCH NOW: High school football: Bradford makes too many mistakes in loss to top-ranked Franklin

It will mean good news for the Bradford football team if the Red Devils have to play the top-ranked team in the state again during the postseason.
For now, though, they've probably had enough of that.
Bradford played a No. 1 team for the third time in six weeks this season when it hosted Franklin, ranked No. 1 in both the latest Division-1 state coaches and Associated Press Large Division state polls, in a Southeast Conference game Friday night at Bradford Stadium.
And though the Red Devils' talented skill-position players moved the ball enough to scare the Sabers a bit in the first half, Bradford made too many mistakes to truly make an upset bid, as Franklin pulled away for a 42-3 victory.
Bradford dropped to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in the SEC, with all four of its losses coming to ranked teams, three to teams that were No. 1 in their respective division either now or at the time the Red Devils played them in Eau Claire Regis (Division-6), Muskego and now Franklin (both Division-1).
"When we played Muskego, I told them, 'Look at the scoreboard, cause that's where we're at in the state of Wisconsin. That's where we're at as a team,'" Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said after Friday's game. "And I said the same thing tonight, 'Guys, look at the scoreboard. That's where we're at, still, in the state of Wisconsin.'
"We've got to get better in the state of Wisconsin. We know where we want to be."
Now, the Red Devils will focus their attention on reaching the postseason for the sixth consecutive year. They need to win two of their remaining three games against Indian Trail, Racine Park and Racine Horlick to gain automatic playoff eligibility.
"Three games that we can win if we work hard and no mistakes, and then we've got (the) playoffs," Osmani said. "But when we go to (the) playoffs, it's going to be teams like (Franklin), where you can't make those mental mistakes. You can't make those mistakes that are going to cost us things.
"We're going to work hard, try to get these three wins here, get into the playoffs, see where we land, and we'll go from there."
Sabers rolling
Franklin, meanwhile, has its sights set on a WIAA Division-1 state title, as the Sabers improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC with their 35th consecutive win over a Kenosha County opponent going back to 2011.
But the Sabers were certainly challenged Friday by the Red Devils' talented group of skill athletes, as senior quarterback Nate Olson finished 14-of-28 passing for 144 yards, senior receiver Christian Crump caught five passes for 53 yards, senior receiver Quinton Henry caught five passes for 44 yards and junior running back Keany Parks carried 15 times for 80 yards.
"They pose some problems," Franklin coach Louis Brown said. "Very few teams in the state you're going to see that have got the weapons they have. Luckily, we did pretty well up front, and that was the key. We wore them down and hit the quarterback a little bit, and that was huge.
"Any time you play a team like that, any one of those guys can take it to the house on any play."
Bradford controlled the ball and moved it in the first half, running 35 plays to Franklin's 21 over the game's first 24 minutes. The Red Devils were outgained in the first half, but it was by a respectable margin of 187-132.
But Bradford could only manage a 26-yard field goal by senior kicker Erick Villalobos with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in the first quarter and trailed 28-3 at halftime. Olson was intercepted three times in the first half, twice on Franklin's side of the field and once in the end zone, turned it over on downs at the Franklin 25-yard line and committed eight penalties for 68 yards alone in the first two quarters.
Opening drive fizzles
The tone was set on the game's opening drive, as Bradford advanced to a first-and-10 at the Franklin 33-yard line. But Parks was stopped twice for no gain, then Bradford was called for a holding penalty that made it third-and-20. On that play, Olson was intercepted when Franklin sophomore defensive lineman Jace Miller made an incredible leaping pick right in front of Olson on a screen play and returned it to the Bradford 41.
Two plays later, Franklin senior quarterback Myles Burkett found senior receiver Keaton Arendt on a slant, and Arendt burst into the clear for a 39-yard touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.
Bradford did respond, however, driving 32 yards in seven plays to set up Villalobos' field goal to make it 7-3, and the Red Devils' defense got a couple stops when senior defensive back Stefon Jackson-Mitchell made a sliding interception of Burkett near midfield and senior defensive lineman Nathaniel Barker batted down a fourth-down pass for a turnover on downs.
But the mistakes kept coming for Bradford's offense. A long pass from Olson to Parks that would've set the Red Devils up for a possible score was nullified by a holding penalty, then Olson was pressured into an incompletion on a fourth-and-3 pass at Franklin's 25, was intercepted by Arendt off a deflection and was finally picked off by senior Logan Matthews in the end zone late in the half to thwart another promising drive.
"We knew (Bradford) was going to take some shots," Brown said. "We've got couple pretty special defensive backs that got to showcase their talent tonight."
Burkett, who's already committed to the University of Wisconsin, connected with senior Reese Osgood for a 14-yard score in the second quarter and with Arendt again for a 62-yard strike in the third on a beautiful touch pass up the right seam as the Sabers put the game away.
Burkett finished the game 14-of-21 passing for 257 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, and Arendt finished with three catches for 123 yards.