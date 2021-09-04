WATCH NOW: High school football: Bradford's stars shine in 36-15 win over Tremper

The Bradford football team was a little short-handed along the offensive line for the 62nd crosstown clash against Tremper on Friday night at Ameche Field.
The Red Devils' stable of talented skill-position players made that no problem.
Led by senior quarterback Nate Olson, who put on a dazzling display with four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the first half alone, Bradford cruised to a 36-15 victory in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams.
After an 0-2 start in non-conference play against Eau Claire Regis and Muskego, the top-ranked teams in Division-6 and Division-1, respectively, in this week's state coaches poll, the Red Devils improved to 1-2 overall and opened an SEC season with high expectations with a win.
It was Bradford's eighth straight win over Tremper, its 15th in the last 16 games of the rivalry and also gave Bradford first-year head coach Gaz Osmani his first win in his third try.
"This is huge, especially beating Tremper," Osmani said. "I told the kids before the game, when I played at Bradford, I never beat Tremper. Three years, they beat me every year.
"... For my kids to bust their butts for me tonight to get this first win for me here at Ameche Field, it means a lot to me. I'll never forget it. It's something I'll always remember."
While Olson used his arms and legs to foil the Tremper defense, finishing the game with 237 yards on 12-of-20 passing to go with 35 yards rushing, junior Keany Parks was his usual all-everything self with 131 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, two catches for 42 yards and another score and two interceptions on the other side of the ball in the secondary.
Senior receiver Quinton Henry, meanwhile, caught five passes for 121 yards and a score on the outside, fellow senior receiver Christian Crump added three catches for 42 yards and a score and senior tight end Jared Barden had three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown.
The Red Devils were without three starters on the offensive line for reasons that Osmani preferred not to disclose, along with standout senior kicker Erick Villalobos, but the stars were there.
"We knew we were a little short-handed there, but I have seniors at key positions," Osmani said. "Quinton Henry stepped up huge, Christian Crump was huge, Keany Parks — we knew we could rely on some of our guys to make up for things that we were lacking tonight. Jared Barden at tight end was awesome tonight.
"And we had guys around them that I knew that we could still play, even though we were short-handed a couple of kids."
Tremper coach Colin Zalokar, whose team dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC, said the Trojans won't see many athletes as good as the ones Bradford has.
"I don't think we're going to face a better set of athletes than we saw on the outside today," he said. "And so, if we can't keep (Olson) contained, if we can't get to him and we let him break contain and have time to throw, we can't cover for six seconds. Not those guys."
Parks also wanted to cite those who filled in for the sidelined starters, as senior starting linebacker Nathaniel Barker, freshman Ryan Riley and junior Terry Walters jumped in with the two remaining starters, senior Jordan Rudden and sophomore Christian Arias-Sowma, along the offensive line.
"We had a lot of younger players step up to help us get this win," Parks said. "We can just thank them for fighting for their brothers, and that's what we do, we fight for our brothers."
Olson elusive
And even when the Trojans busted through the line and pressured Olson, he used his legs to escape the pocket and his strong arm to get the ball downfield, even from tough throwing positions.
"I did," Olson said when asked if he thought he'd have to move around a little more than usual Friday night. "I knew I might have to get around a little bit, but (the offensive line) did a good job tonight. I don't have any complaints for them. They did a good job."
One incredible play in particular encapsulated Olson's talent for dodging defenders and Parks' play-making ability on the other end.
Already leading 18-0, Bradford faced a second-and-10 at the Tremper 21-yard line about midway through the second quarter. Olson dropped back to pass and was pressured immediately after the snap. He dropped back and rolled to his right to elude one defender, going back nearly all the way to the 40 in the process, tucked the ball near the right sideline and stutter-stepped to his left to dodge another would-be tackler, then launched a throw just inside the 35 with two more defenders bearing down on him.
Parks, meanwhile, kept the play alive, and the pass somehow zipped past a tight-covering defender and into his arms at about the 15. Parks simultaneously slipped one tackle at his legs while spinning out of another up high and cruised to the end zone for a jaw-dropping touchdown and a 24-0 lead with 5 minutes, 39 seconds to go before halftime.
"I was just looking to find somebody open," Olson said. "Keany does a great job of moving. If I'm scrambling, he's going to find me. He's going to find a spot to get open, and he did that.
"Keany plays so hard, man. I knew he was going to find a spot to get open."
Said Parks of the play: "Our connection's just unbelievable. I wasn't even supposed to go out. I was supposed to seal the end. But I saw him, and he got past me, so I think, 'Oh, let me make a play.'
"So I go out, I yell, 'Nate, Nate, Nate.' He sees me, I break two tackles, just get in the end zone."
Fast start
Bradford's only issue Friday was after the touchdown, as the Red Devils minus Villalobos had one extra-point try blocked and then went 0-for-5 on two-point conversions. But it didn't really matter, as Bradford only punted once and scored touchdowns on its first five possessions of the game.
Olson found Henry streaking down the right sideline for a 39-yard touchdown pass on a third-and-20 play for the Red Devils' first score, then he dropped one in the bucket and into Crump's arms for a 21-yard score and added a 4-yard scoring run of his own for the 18-0 lead.
After the incredible touchdown pass to Parks, Tremper — which hadn't gained a first down to that point — capped a nice eight-play, 44-yard drive with junior Gabe Gonzalez's 7-yard touchdown run, and Gonzalez's two-point run made it 24-8 with 2:14 left in the first half.
But the Red Devils countered right away, and Olson's 21-yard touchdown pass to Barden with 19 seconds left in the half made it 30-8 at halftime.
Parks' 5-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter and Tremper senior quarterback Cash Raethke's 7-yard scoring toss to junior Deszmund White in the closing seconds finished off the scoring.
Also for Tremper, junior linebacker Brogan Wright totaled nine tackles, including one for loss, while senior defensive lineman Joshua Capponi also had nine tackles, including three for loss and a sack.
But Zalokar was frustrated with Tremper's slow start, something that's been a problem for the Trojans so far this season.
"We've got a lot of issues we've got to fix," Zalokar said. "I don't know exactly what was inside of our kids' heads. I don't know how we come out (and) make as many execution mistakes as we did.
"The mental issues we had, ultimately that falls on me. We've got to make sure that we're prepared. We're always the kind of team that settles in. I think we did better as the game went on."