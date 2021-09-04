WATCH NOW: High school football: Bradford's stars shine in 36-15 win over Tremper

Already leading 18-0, Bradford faced a second-and-10 at the Tremper 21-yard line about midway through the second quarter. Olson dropped back to pass and was pressured immediately after the snap. He dropped back and rolled to his right to elude one defender, going back nearly all the way to the 40 in the process, tucked the ball near the right sideline and stutter-stepped to his left to dodge another would-be tackler, then launched a throw just inside the 35 with two more defenders bearing down on him.

Parks, meanwhile, kept the play alive, and the pass somehow zipped past a tight-covering defender and into his arms at about the 15. Parks simultaneously slipped one tackle at his legs while spinning out of another up high and cruised to the end zone for a jaw-dropping touchdown and a 24-0 lead with 5 minutes, 39 seconds to go before halftime.

"I was just looking to find somebody open," Olson said. "Keany does a great job of moving. If I'm scrambling, he's going to find me. He's going to find a spot to get open, and he did that.

"Keany plays so hard, man. I knew he was going to find a spot to get open."

Said Parks of the play: "Our connection's just unbelievable. I wasn't even supposed to go out. I was supposed to seal the end. But I saw him, and he got past me, so I think, 'Oh, let me make a play.'