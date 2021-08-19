WATCH NOW: High school football: Central ready to take next step in second year under Franz

“Having that time in July for our camp days and long practices in August has just allowed us to sit down, watch film and explain the ‘why’ behind certain things,” he said.

“... This year, we’ve had more time to teach, slow things down a little bit and explain the ‘whys.’ And they’re picking up on it. They really are. They’re starting to communicate a lot better and are starting to do things on their own without coaches having to tell them. That’s when you know they’re starting to learn it and get it.”

Among the expected leaders on defense are Simmons (line), sophomore Devin Steininger (6-1, 265, line), McNeill (line), senior Keegan Kinzle (5-10, 200, linebacker), sophomore Keaton Enright (5-10, 175, linebacker) and Argersinger (free safety).

As for the SLC, one thing seems to stay the same when it comes to the conference, Franz said: There’s not one easy week on the schedule.

“Everything that we won (in 2020) was close,” Franz said. “A couple of our losses to Burlington and Elkhorn were very close. We were very competitive (almost) every week. You can look at the conference champions the last five, six years, and there’s some teams that are in there a lot.”