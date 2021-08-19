WATCH NOW: High school football: Central ready to take next step in second year under Franz

PADDOCK LAKE — Ask second-year Central head football coach Jared Franz what he thinks of his team’s chances this fall, and his eyes light up.
Franz is expecting big things from his Falcons.
Fresh off his first season at the helm, which saw Central post a 3-4 record in a pandemic-shortened schedule, Franz feels like his group is ready to make a little noise in the always-competitive Southern Lakes Conference.
“Our numbers are good, our energy is good,” he said. “We’re optimistic. Everybody is when they’re 0-0. But we’re expecting a good season.”
Franz said there’s already more of a comfort level, not only with how he’s approaching his post as a head coach, but among everyone with a feeling of normalcy that certainly was absent in the midst of the height of COVID-19 a year ago.
“It is nice,” he said. “Year 1, I knew was going to be hard no matter what, just getting used to the job and all the responsibilities that come with it. COVID made it obviously a little more challenging.”
Experienced lines
As for the 2021 group, Franz said his team’s strength appears to be up front on both sides of the football.
“It always starts up front,” he said. “We’re feeling pretty good about our lines right now, offensively and defensively. We have a lot of returning starters on the offensive line.”
Anchoring that line is senior Dennis Padgett (6-foot-1, 298 pounds), a first-team All-SLC and first-team All-County selection in 2020. He was listed in the “others to watch” category among offensive linemen in WisSports.net’s Class of 2022 player rankings.
Also back are junior Mason McNeill (6-1, 265), an honorable mention All-SLC pick last year who Franz said has a combined lift of more than 1,000 pounds between the bench press, squat and clean, along with seniors Cameron Humphrey (6-0, 232), James LaBell (6-2, 220) and Connor Schmidt (6-0, 205),
“That’s all five (starters) from last year, and we thought they were a strength last year in terms of running the football and protecting our quarterback,” Franz said.
Another key returner is senior Jakob Simmons (5-11, 220), a first-team All-SLC pick on the defensive line and a second-team pick as a running back last season. Simmons rushed for a team-high 532 yards and 11 touchdowns on 84 attempts in just five games as a junior.
“He really helps us go in the run game behind the offensive line,” Franz said.
Missing some pieces
Central will, however, have to forge ahead without three of its top offensive players from a year ago.
Quarterback Michael Mulhollon, a first-team All-SLC pick last season, is focusing on baseball, while the Falcons’ top two receivers from 2020, Jack Rose and Kenny Garth, have decided to focus on basketball.
Mulhollon completed 76 of 139 passes for 1,145 yards and nine touchdowns last year and also rushed for 430 yards and seven scores.
“He’s chasing a dream, and I think that’s awesome,” Franz said. “Obviously, would we love to have his athleticism out here? Absolutely.”
Rose, meanwhile, had a team-high 32 receptions for 529 yards and three touchdowns, followed by Garth with 18 catches for 353 yards and three touchdowns.
“We wish them the absolute best of luck,” Franz said. “They were fantastic for our program and helped us win games last year.”
Expected to step in at quarterback now for the Falcons is junior Nick Argersinger (5-10, 151), who will be joined at that position by sophomore Brock Koeppel (5-11, 151).
“Both of those quarterbacks are competing really hard and encouraging each other, too,” Franz said. “It’s been a really positive competition between the two. It still remains to be decided how it shakes out, but that’s why we play the games.”
Extra time helps
Franz, who came to Central after being an assistant at Wilmot, where he guided some standout defenses as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator, said having a full offseason to prepare already has paid dividends. The Falcons surrendered 40.3 points per game last season, a total that a Franz-coached defense should certainly improve on.
“Having that time in July for our camp days and long practices in August has just allowed us to sit down, watch film and explain the ‘why’ behind certain things,” he said.
“... This year, we’ve had more time to teach, slow things down a little bit and explain the ‘whys.’ And they’re picking up on it. They really are. They’re starting to communicate a lot better and are starting to do things on their own without coaches having to tell them. That’s when you know they’re starting to learn it and get it.”
Among the expected leaders on defense are Simmons (line), sophomore Devin Steininger (6-1, 265, line), McNeill (line), senior Keegan Kinzle (5-10, 200, linebacker), sophomore Keaton Enright (5-10, 175, linebacker) and Argersinger (free safety).
As for the SLC, one thing seems to stay the same when it comes to the conference, Franz said: There’s not one easy week on the schedule.
“Everything that we won (in 2020) was close,” Franz said. “A couple of our losses to Burlington and Elkhorn were very close. We were very competitive (almost) every week. You can look at the conference champions the last five, six years, and there’s some teams that are in there a lot.”
Union Grove enters the fall as the defending SLC champion after it posted a 4-1 record last season. The Broncos, predicted to win the SLC again this year by WisSports.net, returns nine starters on defense and seven on offense.
Others to watch include Lake Geneva Badger and Waterford, picked second and third, respectively. Central, which is also seeking its first postseason berth since 2010, was picked to finish fourth.
“Every week, we expect a fight,” Franz said. “As long as we’re competing and giving ourselves a chance, we’ll be pretty happy with that.”
Central opens its season Friday night with a non-conference road matchup against Racine Park. The game, set for Pritchard Park in Racine, kicks off at 7 p.m.
Central Roster
No.;Name;Ht.;Wt.;Pos.;Yr.
1;Brock Koeppel;5-11;151;QB/DB;So.
2;Colten Tramburg;6-2;178;TE/DL;Sr.
3;Collin Fort;5-9;160;WR/DB;Sr.
4;Viny Greco;5-7;120;WR/DB;Sr.
5;Ethan Hanrahan;5-11;166;WR/DB;Jr.
6;Colin Meininger;6-0;180;WR/DB;So.
7;Sammy Sippy;6-0;175;WR/DB;So.
8;Ben Wade;6-0;195;K;Sr.
9;Ean Daniels;5-8;155;RB/DB;Sr.
9/52;James LaBell;6-2;220;OL/DL;Sr.
10;Nick Argersinger;5-10;151;QB/DB;Jr.
11;Josh Topercer;5-5;128;WR/DB;So.
12;Brayden Banks;5-10;139;WR/DB;Sr.
16;Ruslan St. Germain;5-10;125;QB/DB;So.
17;Alex Sippy;6-2;165;WR/DB;Jr.
21;Cody Beauchamp;5-11;159;WR/DB;Sr.
22;Zach Kazumura;5-7;130;WR/DB;Sr.
23;Keaton Enright;5-10;175;RB/LB;So.
24;Nate Scharrett;5-10;154;RB/DB;Jr.
25;Arlen Palmen;5-8;161;WR/DB;Jr.
28;Keegan Kinzle;5-10;200;WR/LB;Sr.
32;Logan Jozefiak;5-9;160;RB/LB;Sr.
33;Nick Bundza;6-0;167;OL/DL;Jr.
34;Caiden Schmaling;5-7;285;RB/LB;Jr.
36;Garrett Zagame;5-6;180;RB/LB;So.
42;Jakob Simmons;5-11;220;OL/DL;Sr.
44;Mason Wierzbicki;5-10;165;RB/LB;So.
50;Mason McNeill;6-1;265;OL/DL;Jr.
54;Travis Harpster;5-10;176;OL/LB;Sr.
55;Dean Serritella;6-0;205;TE/LB;Sr.
56;John Avilez;5-10;190;OL/DL;Jr.
60;Dennis Padgett;6-1;298;OL/DL;Sr.
61;Aiden Runyan;6-2;285;OL/DL;Jr.
64; Alex Dowell;6-1;185;OL/DL;Sr.
65;Aidan Gomez;6-0-280;OL/DL;Jr.
66;Chris Christensen;5-10;242;OL/DL;Sr.
69;Connor Schmidt;6-0;205;OL/DL;Sr.
72;Devin Steininger;6-1;265;OL/DL;So.
77;Cameron Humphrey;6-0;232;OL/DL;Sr.
79;Matthew Wallace;6-5;413;OL/DL;Sr.
80;Joseph Kavalauskas;6-0;162;TE/LB;Jr.
84;Mason Mitacek;6-0;155;WR/DB;So.
89;Jaylen Harper;6-0;160;WR/DB;Jr.
Head coach—Jared Franz (2nd season).
Assistant coaches—Conner Olsen (quarterbacks), Jason Koeppel (offensive line), Jon Adams (running backs), Troy Bowe (receivers/defensive back), Uzziel McDermit (defensive line), Quintell Pratcher (linebackers), James Tracy, Adam Kimpler, Bert Christensen, Mina Edwards, Bill Watson, Jerry Franz.
Central Schedule
All home games at Central High School.
AUGUST
20—at Racine Park (Pritchard Park), 7 p.m. 27—Woodstock North (Ill.), 7 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
3—at Union Grove*, 7 p.m. 10—at Burlington*, 7 p.m. 17—Delavan-Darien*, 7 p.m. 24—at Waterford*, 7 p.m.
OCTOBER
1—Lake Geneva Badger*, 7 p.m. 8—Elkhorn*, 7 p.m. 15—at Wilmot*, 7 p.m.
