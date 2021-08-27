WATCH NOW: High school football: Central, Tremper, St. Joseph, CLS win; Indian Trail, Shoreland fall

"I know our offense can break off a big play whenever we want to," Simmons said. "We have a really good, talented group of guys. I'm just glad the (coaches) put the trust in me to go get that last touchdown."

As impressive as that run was, however, it was an 11-yard score on the Falcons' first possession of the second half that will jump off the game film this week.

Central recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of the half, and just three plays later, Simmons ran over not one, but two Woodstock North defenders en route to the end zone to give the Falcons a 28-6 lead.

Simmons, a first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference defensive lineman and second-team running back last season, isn't one to shy away from contact — and he certainly made a believer of the two Woodstock North defenders on that play.

"That (felt) good," Simmons said. "I'm a bigger running back, so I like to run powerful, but I have a little speed to me, too. That comes in handy."

Simmons also scored on runs of 28 and 80 yards.