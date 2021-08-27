WATCH NOW: High school football: Central, Tremper, St. Joseph, CLS win; Indian Trail, Shoreland fall

The non-conference portion of the high school football season wrapped up Friday night with six county teams playing in Week 2 action.
Central, Tremper, St. Joseph and Christian Life each notched victories, while Indian Trail and Shoreland Lutheran both lost.
That added to Thursday night's Week 2 games, in which Bradford lost and Wilmot had its scheduled game against Racine Case cancelled.
Here's a look at each of Friday night's games. Full stories will be posted online later throughout the weekend and will also run in Sunday's print edition of the News.
Central 40, Woodstock North (Ill.) 20
PADDOCK LAKE — If his current path continues, Central senior Jakob Simmons is going to cause a lot of defensive coordinators sleepless nights this season.
He's certainly off to a roaring start.
Simmons rushed 13 times for 194 yards and four touchdowns to help the Falcons improve to 2-0 with their second non-conference victory. In Central's two wins to open the season, the 5-foot-10, 220-pound senior already has racked up 580 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
With Woodstock North appearing to get back into the game late on an 11-yard touchdown with 6 minutes, 16 seconds left that cut the deficit to two touchdowns, Simmons ripped off a 49-yard touchdown run to slam the door firmly shut.
"I know our offense can break off a big play whenever we want to," Simmons said. "We have a really good, talented group of guys. I'm just glad the (coaches) put the trust in me to go get that last touchdown."
As impressive as that run was, however, it was an 11-yard score on the Falcons' first possession of the second half that will jump off the game film this week.
Central recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of the half, and just three plays later, Simmons ran over not one, but two Woodstock North defenders en route to the end zone to give the Falcons a 28-6 lead.
Simmons, a first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference defensive lineman and second-team running back last season, isn't one to shy away from contact — and he certainly made a believer of the two Woodstock North defenders on that play.
"That (felt) good," Simmons said. "I'm a bigger running back, so I like to run powerful, but I have a little speed to me, too. That comes in handy."
Simmons also scored on runs of 28 and 80 yards.
Central sophomore quarterback Brock Koeppel, meanwhile, connected on an 8-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to sophomore Colin Meininger, with the Falcons' other score coming on the defensive side of the football on a 45-yard interception return to paydirt by junior Alex Sippy.
Central built a 34-6 lead before the Thunder roared back with two straight touchdowns — sandwiched around an onside kick recovered by Woodstock North's Jacob Gibata — to make things interesting before Simmons' fourth score of the night.
"Credit to Woodstock," Central coach Jared Franz said. "They played really hard and kept coming at us. ... We'll rest up and get ready for next week."
Tremper 26, Milwaukee King 24, OT
The Trojans picked up a thrilling non-conference win at Milwaukee South Stadium when senior Kyle Holm's 8-yard touchdown run and senior quarterback Cash Raethke's two-point conversion run in overtime gave Tremper the winning points.
Tremper improved to 1-1 on the season, and it was also the first win in the tenure of second-year head coach Colin Zalokar after the Trojans went 0-5 in last year's COVID-shortened season.
Raethke connected with junior Jordan Parker for a 38-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, junior Deszmund White had a 13-yard touchdown run in the third and Raethke ran in from nine yards out in the fourth to tie the game at 18-18.
Holm finished with 79 yards rushing on nine carries, while Raethke passed for 101 yards and rushed for 47.
St. Joseph 35, Cudahy 0
Senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus completed 9-of-15 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, and junior tight end Luke Schuler caught three passes for 91 yards and late second-quarter scores of 27 and 57 yards as the Lancers overwhelmed visiting Cudahy in a non-conference game at Ameche Field.
The 35-point halftime margin by rule meant the second half be played with a running clock, allowing the final 24 minutes of game time to be played in a little over a half-hour of real time.
“We’re really proud of the guys,” said St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo, whose squad improved to 2-0 heading into next week’s Midwest Classic Conference opener against Kingdom Prep Lutheran at Bradford Stadium. “Proud of their effort. It’s a great group of kids that know how to play football.”
That starts with Ashmus, who has now thrown for seven touchdowns and nearly 400 yards in the first two weeks. Before connecting with Schuler on the two long scoring strikes Friday, Ashmus struck paydirt on a 1-yard flip to senior DeAndre Baptiste midway through the first quarter and a 48-yard bomb to senior Andrew Alia early in the second.
Christian Life 42, St. John's NW Military 0
The Eagles improved to 2-0 with a non-conference rout over the Lancers in Delafield.
Junior quarterback Erik Decker accounted for six total touchdowns, as he finished 9-of-13 for 199 yards and four touchdowns through the air and ran for 21 yards and two more scores on the ground.
Freshman receiver Dequavion Pinter had a breakout game, catching touchdown passes of 15, 18 and 65 yards from Decker, senior Marcus Ramirez rushed for 25 yards on five carries and added a 15-yard touchdown reception and senior Carl Travis added 70 yards on four catches and 30 yards on three carries.
Travis and junior Charlie Boyer each had an interception on defense.
CLS led 7-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at halftime and is 2-0 for the first time in three seasons after returning to the varsity level in 2019.
"We just executed our plan both offensively and defensively better than we did last week," CLS coach Jack Decker said. "... We're improving. Very proud of the team. We've come a long way from a couple years ago."
Evanston (Ill.) 26, Indian Trail 6
A second-half rally fell short as the Hawks dropped a non-conference game at Jaskwhich Stadium to fall to 1-1 on the season.
Evanston, which ran an up-tempo, no-huddle offense, racked up 42 plays and 11 first downs in the first half and collected two touchdowns and two field goals to take a 20-0 halftime lead.
The Wildkits were driving for another score on their first possession of the second half, but Indian Trail junior linebacker Luke Hogan — who also had a first-half interception — recovered a fumble at his own 1-yard line to keep Evanston off the board.
Indian Trail responded with a 99-yard touchdown drive, as sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen had a 65-yard run down to the Evanston 4 and junior running back Justice Lovelace plowed in from the 1 two plays later to draw the Hawks within 20-6 with 5 minutes, 28 seconds left in the third quarter.
Indian Trail then moved it down to the Evanston 12 at the end of the third quarter, but a miscommunicated handoff led to a 5-yard loss and the Hawks turned it over on downs.
The Wildkits then drove 95 yards in 14 plays over 6:40 for a 26-6 lead and a putaway touchdown.
Dagen, who ran for 209 yards and four touchdowns in his varsity debut in last week's win at Madison La Follette, finished with 118 yards on 17 attempts. He gained 115 of those in the second half. Lovelace finished with 70 yards on 11 attempts.
Evanston finished with a whopping 74 plays run and gained 363 total yards, a solid 4.9 yards per play allowed by the Hawks' defense.
Indian Trail didn't turn the ball over but punted seven times.
The Hawks open their Southeast Conference schedule next week at home against Franklin.
Burlington Catholic Central 20, Shoreland Lutheran 0
SOMERS — When the assistant coaches aren’t thrilled about giving up a box score, you know it was a bad night.
Shoreland's assistant coaches mentioned a laundry list of tackling, taking care of the ball, scoring — all things the Pacers didn’t do in a non-conference shutout loss to the visiting Hilltoppers.
Two friendly rivals from the former Metro Classic Conference, the Hilltoppers kept the Pacers (0-2) on the non-conference schedule after moving to the Midwest Classic Conference with the smaller schools from the old Metro Classic.
The Pacers stayed put and are now the second-smallest squad in the Metro.
Shoreland, meanwhile, couldn’t get anything going all night Friday.
The Pacers had a punt blocked and two turnovers, one of which led to a BCC score.
Catholic Central scored on short runs from three different players in the first, second and third quarters, while the Pacers were only able to muster nine first downs.
Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich, now in his 30th season, gets the most out of his kids.
“It’s a fun rivalry we’ve had a long time,” Huebner said. “We really appreciate the opportunity to play them. Tom always does a great job of getting his guys ready to go.”
“We struggled with ball security, struggled with some snaps. When you run triple-option and when you’re not on point and mesh, stuff doesn’t work. There were too many broken plays. We’d have a good play, then the next play we’d fumble the snap and lose yards.”
The Pacers were outgained, 189-146.
Senior Nolan Cipov led the Pacers with 47 rushing yards on five carries, while senior Tyler Rouse caught six balls for 52 yards.
Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson, Kenosha News reporter Dan Truttschel and Kenosha News correspondents Paul Spicuzza and Mike Ramczyk contributed to this report.