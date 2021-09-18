WATCH NOW: High school football: Indian Trail defeats Tremper in OT in Southeast Conference thriller

"This one hurts," Tremper coach Colin Zalokar said. "We all know it hurts. It's a rivalry game, it's one that we knew we had in our sights, and we wanted to go out and play well, and I think we did. They played well, too.

"They're a (heck) of a team, well-coached, so I told (our team), at the end of the day, when you see the guys bowing their heads, you know it hurts. So we told them, 'It can hurt. It's OK to let it hurt.' But at the end of the day, we've still got the playoffs in front of us, we've still got four more games in front of us."

Into overtime

With the game deadlocked at 20-20, Tremper won the overtime coin toss and elected to play defense first.

Indian Trail junior running back Justice Lovelace (20 carries, 51 yards) and Dagen ran the ball down to the Tremper 3-yard line in three plays to set up second-and-goal. Lovelace plowed into the end zone up the middle from there, and senior Elijah Gorman nailed the extra point to give the Hawks a 27-20 lead.

The Trojans then took over and gained eight yards on a first-down pass from senior quarterback Cash Raethke to junior receiver Deszmund White, who had a fantastic night with five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown and four rushing attempts, two on fake punts, for 82 yards.