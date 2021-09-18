WATCH NOW: High school football: Indian Trail defeats Tremper in OT in Southeast Conference thriller

At halftime of his team's Southeast Conference game against crosstown rival Tremper at Ameche Field on Friday night, Indian Trail football coach Paul Hoffman implored his team to hang tough for 24 more minutes.
The Hawks heeded their coach's advice, except it turned out he was short a few minutes.
It took an overtime period, but Indian Trail — led by sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen's 239 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries — outlasted Tremper, 27-20, in a thriller that featured everything that's great about a rivalry game. In the end, though, the Hawks improved to 10-0 all-time against the Trojans and snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the SEC.
"Just a hard-fought battle," Hoffman said. "This is always a battle, brothers and cousins fighting each other. It's always going to be a dogfight, and it proved itself tonight. We've both got two hard-playing young teams that just scrapped it out."
For Tremper, it was the third game this season that came down to the final possession and the second that went to overtime. The Trojans topped Milwaukee King in overtime in a Week 2 non-conference game and scored 14 points in the final minutes to stun SEC foe Racine Horlick in Week 4.
This time, the Trojans came up short, as they dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the SEC and will need to win three of their final four games to gain automatic WIAA postseason eligibility for the first time since 2010.
"This one hurts," Tremper coach Colin Zalokar said. "We all know it hurts. It's a rivalry game, it's one that we knew we had in our sights, and we wanted to go out and play well, and I think we did. They played well, too.
"They're a (heck) of a team, well-coached, so I told (our team), at the end of the day, when you see the guys bowing their heads, you know it hurts. So we told them, 'It can hurt. It's OK to let it hurt.' But at the end of the day, we've still got the playoffs in front of us, we've still got four more games in front of us."
Into overtime
With the game deadlocked at 20-20, Tremper won the overtime coin toss and elected to play defense first.
Indian Trail junior running back Justice Lovelace (20 carries, 51 yards) and Dagen ran the ball down to the Tremper 3-yard line in three plays to set up second-and-goal. Lovelace plowed into the end zone up the middle from there, and senior Elijah Gorman nailed the extra point to give the Hawks a 27-20 lead.
The Trojans then took over and gained eight yards on a first-down pass from senior quarterback Cash Raethke to junior receiver Deszmund White, who had a fantastic night with five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown and four rushing attempts, two on fake punts, for 82 yards.
On second-and-2 from the Indian Trail 17, Raethke fired a pass to the back right corner of the end zone for junior receiver Luke Baldwin. The 6-foot-4 Baldwin made what appeared to be a fantastic leaping catch over two defenders, but the official ruled that he did not come down in bounds with control of the ball.
Raethke was then dropped for a 4-yard loss on third down, setting up a do-or-die fourth-and-6 play. Raethke was immediately pressured and flushed to his left by the Indian Trail defense, and his desperation pass for senior Kyle Holm skidded off the turf well short.
The Hawks stormed the field celebrating their hard-fought win.
"That was crazy," said Dagen of watching the final plays from the sideline. "We just wanted a stop all game. We knew one stop, we were going to win."
Early fireworks
Early in the game, which started 15 minutes late due to lightning in the area, it appeared like nobody would get a stop.
The Trojans took the opening kickoff and motored 70 yards in four plays, with White's 49-yard burst through the left side setting up junior Tyler Hansen's 5-yard touchdown run.
The Hawks responded with a 10-play, 60-yard touchdown drive, capped by senior Jamar Thompson's 4-yard scoring run.
Tremper rallied right back, as Raethke found White streaking down the left sideline for a 44-yard strike, and one play later Hansen ran in standing up from seven yards out. The extra point was missed, but Tremper led 13-7 after the end of the first quarter.
But Indian Trail responded right away again, taking the lead on Dagen's 9-yard touchdown run and Gorman's point after. Then, after the Hawks took over on their own 20 following a fourth-down stop, Dagen took a keeper, slipped through a hole on the left side, sprinted to the left sideline and accelerated past defenders all the way to the house for an electrifying 80-yard touchdown run and a 20-13 lead.
"Originally, it was supposed to go to the right," Dagen said. "That play was stuffed up, so I went back to cut, went to the left, just saw a wide-open lane."
Indian Trail held that 20-13 lead at halftime, but on its first possession of the second half, Tremper marched 68 yards in eight plays, tying the game at 20-20 on Raethke's 19-yard touchdown strike to White, who dragged three tacklers into the end zone, and freshman Dylan Bezzotte's extra point.
From there, however, the defenses stiffened up, and nobody scored again until overtime.
"Our defense just tightened down," Hoffman said. "I'm not sure exactly what happened. ... The kids just battled. The more reps you get, you start figuring it out, and you start winning some early sticks, and it starts forcing them into bad position, and then their play-calling gets limited, so that helps."
Tremper seemed to place extra defenders near the line of scrimmage in the second half, and the Trojans limited Dagen to 58 yards in the second half and overtime after he chewed up the Trojans for 181 in the first half. Senior defensive lineman Joshua Capponi and senior defensive back Alex Ward were particularly stout in limiting Dagen after halftime.
"The first quarter, you thought we'd be running a track race the whole game," Zalokar said. "But I give credit to both defenses. They both made really good adjustments. You could tell the players were ready to play.
"... The defenses made some great mental adjustments, as far as where were aligning and what we were assigning."
INDIAN TRAIL 27, TREMPER 20, OT
Indian Trail;7;13;0;0;7;—;27
Tremper;13;0;7;0;0;—;20
First Quarter
Tr—Tyler Hansen 5 run (Carson Nye kick), 10:16.
IT—Jamar Thompson 4 run (Elijah Gorman kick), 5:35.
Tr—Hansen 7 run (kick failed), 3:03.
Second Quarter
IT—LJ Dagen 9 run (Gorman kick), 9:50.
IT—Dagen 80 run (kick failed), 7:26.
Third Quarter
Tr—Deszmund White 19 pass from Cash Raethke (Dylan Bezzotte kick), 7:05.
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
Overtime
IT—Justice Lovelace 3 run (Gorman kick).
TEAM STATS
IT;Tr
First downs;17;13
Rushes-yards;52-321;33-204
Passing yards;41;105
Comp.-Att.-Int.;6-9-0;7-20-1
Penalties-yards;5-30;5-35
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1
Punts-Avg.;4-30.0;2-31.0
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING—Indian Trail: Dagen 27-239, Lovelace 20-51, Thompson 5-31. Tremper: White 4-82, Kyle Holm 9-54, Hansen 6-29, Gabe Gonzalez 7-26, Raethke 7-13.
PASSING—Indian Trail: Dagen 6-9-0 41. Tremper: Raethke 7-19-1 105, Holm 0-1-0 0.
RECIEIVING—Indian Trail: Lovelace 2-23, Aiden Cipolletti 2-10, Aiden Burrell-Warfield 1-4, Alex Ballard 1-4. Tremper: White 5-86, Luke Baldwin 1-11, Nye 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOAL—Indian Trail: Gorman 40 (WL).