WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph beats Shoreland on season-opening night at Ameche Field

And senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus, a third-year starter, was on point through the air, going 11-of-17 for 169 yards passing with scoring strikes of 19 and 18 yards to senior DeAndre Baptiste and five yards to senior Saveion Weatherford. Senior Andrew Alia, who also went 6-for-6 on extra points, finished with four catches for 72 yards, while Baptiste had four for 75.

"We wanted to get some guys some touches and see what they could do," Rizzo said. "Like we say, get guys lathered up. Jacob got in a little rhythm. We found some things that they were giving us, and we took advantage of it.

"We executed, so that's the bottom line. We've got to call the play, but they've got to execute. We were fortunate to be able to spread the ball tonight."

Tolefree, who along with Matteucci on the line and sophomore defensive back Eric Kenesie (interception) led the Lancers' defensive effort, is excited about St. Joseph's variety of weapons.

"We've got a lot of weapons," Tolefree said. "And it's not just the core, but it's also the line. Our line is great. I just can't wait to see what we've got next."

Learning experience

For Shoreland, meanwhile, Thursday's game was a learning experience.