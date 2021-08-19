WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph beats Shoreland on season-opening night at Ameche Field

It's good to be back.
After the truncated 2020 high school football season began in a rush in late September, it was a much-appreciated sight to see St. Joseph and Shoreland Lutheran playing under the steamy August lights on Thursday night at Ameche Field in a non-conference season opener the way it ought to be.
Even St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo took a moment from the Lancers' 44-14 victory, which earned them the Lighthouse Trophy in the rivalry game between the two county programs, to appreciate the atmosphere.
"I peeked at the crowd probably twice," Rizzo said. "I generally don't like to do that, but I felt pretty good as we were getting going. Hats off the community. They deserve this.
"We had a rough year, year-and-a-half, and it's just great to get back out. It was great community support, and we were very fortunate to have some people come out and watch some fun football in our community."
The players involved certainly appreciated the showcase opener one night before the rest of the county teams open on the usual Friday.
"It feels wonderful," St. Joseph senior linebacker/running back Caden Tolefree said. "It feels like things are back to normal. Everybody out here, not just St. Joe's, but everybody around the community, it feels great."
St. Joseph impresses
As for matters on the field, the talented and experienced Lancers — who improved to 12-3 all-time against the Pacers — demonstrated why they have high expectations and were picked to finish second in the Midwest Classic Conference by WisSports.net.
St. Joseph scored on its first three possessions, built up a 30-6 halftime lead and outgained Shoreland for the game, 309-86. The Lancers had some first-game hiccups, including a lost fumble late in the first half that led to the Pacers' first touchdown, but it was otherwise a splendid opener.
"The start was great," Rizzo said. "I thought we started strong. A little attrition settled in there in the second quarter, but I was very proud of the kids and how they responded to some things tonight."
In particular, the Lancers showcased a variety of offensive weapons that will stress out scoreboards all season, as long as they can stay healthy.
Four players got at least four carries, with Tolefree rushing eight times for 53 yards and two touchdowns, sophomore Jayden Gordon carrying nine times for 30 yards and a touchdown and sophomore Ben Peterson chipping in 27 yards on six attempts in the third and fourth quarters.
St. Joseph finished with 140 yards rushing overall on 34 attempts, with sophomore left tackle Dylan Love, senior left guard Dominic Zagra, junior center Blake Drinka, junior right guard Marco Matteucci, junior right tackle Tyson Jones and junior tight end Luke Schuler clearing the way.
And senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus, a third-year starter, was on point through the air, going 11-of-17 for 169 yards passing with scoring strikes of 19 and 18 yards to senior DeAndre Baptiste and five yards to senior Saveion Weatherford. Senior Andrew Alia, who also went 6-for-6 on extra points, finished with four catches for 72 yards, while Baptiste had four for 75.
"We wanted to get some guys some touches and see what they could do," Rizzo said. "Like we say, get guys lathered up. Jacob got in a little rhythm. We found some things that they were giving us, and we took advantage of it.
"We executed, so that's the bottom line. We've got to call the play, but they've got to execute. We were fortunate to be able to spread the ball tonight."
Tolefree, who along with Matteucci on the line and sophomore defensive back Eric Kenesie (interception) led the Lancers' defensive effort, is excited about St. Joseph's variety of weapons.
"We've got a lot of weapons," Tolefree said. "And it's not just the core, but it's also the line. Our line is great. I just can't wait to see what we've got next."
Learning experience
For Shoreland, meanwhile, Thursday's game was a learning experience.
With strong-armed three-year starting quarterback Sawyer Smith graduated, the Pacers are going to the ground more this season with their triple-option offense. They had some ball-handling issues Thursday night, fumbling seven times and losing two.
"The kids battled," Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said. "We knew that there would be mistakes. When you run the triple-option, it takes a lot of work. The mechanics are very tricky. We've run a little bit of it with these guys the last couple years, but not a ton of it. Not exclusively like you really need to be to be a well-oiled machine.
"So hopefully that'll come as the year progresses. I'm sure it will. Just need more reps in practice, need more live reps in games. It'll come."
After going down 30-0, Shoreland's defense got a fourth-down stop when the Pacers pressured Ashmus, then they recovered a fumble at St. Joseph's 22-yard line late in the second quarter. Two plays after the fumble, senior quarterback Jared Babiak hooked up with senior receiver Tyler Rouse on a nice back-shoulder touchdown pass from 25 yards out for Shoreland's first points of the season.
In the fourth quarter, junior Will Craig got some time under center and floated an 18-yard touchdown pass to junior David Ripke, which was punctuated by junior Kamare Evans' two-point run for the game's final points.
"For me, (it's) remembering that it's about more than just one game, and reminding our kids of that, too," Huebner said. "It would have been nice to win, but at the same time, we're going to keep getting better, because it's a long season."
ST. JOSEPH 44, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 14
Shoreland;0;6;0;8;—;14
St. Joseph;16;14;14;0;—;44
First Quarter
SJ—Caden Tolefree 8 run (Andrew Alia kick), 6:09.
SJ—Team, safety (punt snap out of end zone), 3:47.
SJ—DeAndre Baptiste 19 pass from Jacob Ashmus (Alia kick), :25.
Second Quarter
SJ—Jayden Gordon 2 run (Alia kick), 11:34.
SJ—Baptiste 18 pass from Ashmus (Alia kick), 2:05.
SL—Tyler Rouse 25 pass from Jared Babiak (run failed), :26.
Third Quarter
SJ—Tolefree 6 run (Alia kick), 5:00.
SJ—Saveion Weatherford 5 pass from Ashmus (Alia kick), :00.
Fourth Quarter
SL—David Ripke 18 pass from Will Craig (Kamare Evans run), 4:17.
TEAM STATS
SL;SJ
First downs;5;16
Rushes-yards;24-43;34-140
Att.-Comp.-Int.;3-5-1;11-17-0
Passing yards;43;169
Punts-avg.;3-36.3;1-33.0
Fumbles-lost;7-2;2-1
Penalties-yards;1-5;3;35
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING—Shoreland: Nolan Cipov 9-20, Babiak 6-(minus-13), Evans 3-19, Craig 3-14, Joseph Kayon 2-10, Aiden Brennan 1-(minus-3). St. Joseph: Gordon 9-30, Tolefree 8-53, Ben Peterson 6-27, Ashmus 6-8, Tommy Santarelli 2-21, Weatherford 1-5, Eliotth Torres 1-0, Team 1-(minus-4).