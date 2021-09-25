WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph improves to 6-0, clinches playoff berth

BURLINGTON — St. Joseph senior Andrew Alia is really good at sports.
The football, basketball and soccer star scored five goals Friday afternoon in a boys soccer match. Then, for an encore, he added a touchdown catch and a pick-six a few hours later as the St. Joseph football team handled Burlington Catholic Central, 26-6, in a pivotal Midwest Classic Conference showdown at the Topper Bowl in Burlington on Friday night.
The Lancers, ranked No. 7 in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll, stayed undefeated at 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Midwest Classic play with the win. They also clinched a berth in the postseason, their first automatic bid since doing so in the WIAA Division-5 bracket in 2017.
"We feel great," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. "They had a good scheme defensively, but I'm proud of our boys to stand up and rise to the challenge.
"We just had a few more athletes and made a few more plays."
Ashmus returns
The matchup saw steady rain throughout the contest, but that didn't bother St. Joseph starting senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus, who left last week's win over Whitefish Bay Dominican early with a wrist injury.
But he was back under center Friday night and finished 15-of-21 passing with three touchdowns, a 6-yarder to senior receiver DeAndre Baptiste and a 19-yarder to junior tight end Luke Schuler in the first quarter and an 11-yarder to Alia in the third. Ashmus was also helped out by sophomore running back Jayden Gordon, who rushed for 102 yards on 22 attempts.
Baptiste, who had an opening-kickoff return for a touchdown called back by a penalty, finished with a team-high six catches for 64 yards.
“We have great trainers that fixed me up, and I got a little rest, and we had a game plan that worked,” Ashmus said. “We had a mix of plays in there, and we really let Jayden take the spotlight. It was a little hard to grip the ball at first, but all I have to do is get under it and throw it up, and my receivers will make the plays.”
Robson out for Hilltoppers
While Ashmus felt just fine, Catholic Central (4-2 overall, 2-2 Midwest Classic) was without starting quarterback Max Robson, who left last week's overtime victory over Christian Life with a concussion.
Backup quarterback Evan Krien struggled in Robson's absence, as the Hilltoppers fumbled the football seven times and lost three, with five turnovers total. On the ground, junior Tai Loughrin led the Hilltoppers with 10 carries for 58 yards.
Missing Robson, who has been one of the main cogs in the the team's offensive attack this season, wasn’t an excuse for losing Friday night, Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said.
"Disheartening," Aldrich said when asked how the loss felt. “I felt we were better prepared than what turned out. We turned the ball over. We gave them short fields in the first half. All of the scores basically came on turnovers.
"It’s gut-check time. They have to start taking some ownership on how we perform when we have nights like this. I think they were just distracted. I don’t know why or how, but I don’t think losing hurts enough for them right now.
“It’s football. This time of the year, everyone that’s playing football has injuries. No excuses. They beat us, and we beat ourselves. It’s a classic combination.”
Lancers pull away
In the third quarter, Ashmus capped a nice drive to open the second half with an 11-yard touchdown strike to Alia to push the advantage to 19-0.
On a key third-and-14 play with 10 minutes left in the game, Krien went deep for senior Cal Miles, but Alia high-pointed the ball for the interception and streaked down the right sideline untouched for a 45-yard score to put the game away at 26-0. Alia also kicked two extra points.
"I could play another game right now," he joked after his two big games Friday. "Honestly, I feel great right now and ready to go. This is incredible, being 6-0. From coming in my freshman year not having a lot of success, to now, it's crazy. It's been a lot of hard work.
“... We literally have everything you need in a football team. Every guy at every position. The best thing is everyone is so unselfish, we play for one another, and we finally understand that. We have a great family going on right now.”
The Lancers have a huge showdown in two weeks, as they'll travel to Pritchard Park in Racine on Oct. 8 to face Racine Lutheran in a game that may well decide the Midwest Classic title. The Crusaders beat Christian Life, 53-7, at Ameche Field on Friday night, and if you count a forfeit victory over Dominican in Week 3, they're tied atop the conference with St. Joseph at 4-0.
"We have great attitudes and great effort," Rizzo said. "They show up every day ready for work, and we have great senior leadership that has paid their dues. We have pretty good experience, and they’re finally seeing the fruits of their labor pay off."