WATCH NOW: High school football: St. Joseph improves to 6-0, clinches playoff berth

"It’s gut-check time. They have to start taking some ownership on how we perform when we have nights like this. I think they were just distracted. I don’t know why or how, but I don’t think losing hurts enough for them right now.

“It’s football. This time of the year, everyone that’s playing football has injuries. No excuses. They beat us, and we beat ourselves. It’s a classic combination.”

Lancers pull away

In the third quarter, Ashmus capped a nice drive to open the second half with an 11-yard touchdown strike to Alia to push the advantage to 19-0.

On a key third-and-14 play with 10 minutes left in the game, Krien went deep for senior Cal Miles, but Alia high-pointed the ball for the interception and streaked down the right sideline untouched for a 45-yard score to put the game away at 26-0. Alia also kicked two extra points.

"I could play another game right now," he joked after his two big games Friday. "Honestly, I feel great right now and ready to go. This is incredible, being 6-0. From coming in my freshman year not having a lot of success, to now, it's crazy. It's been a lot of hard work.