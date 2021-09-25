WATCH NOW: High school football: Tremper completes rally; St. Joseph now 6-0; Bradford, Trail fall

It was a busy Friday night on the gridiron, as all eight county high school football programs played in Week 6 action.
Among the storylines, Tremper rallied for a huge Southeast Conference win over Racine Case at Hammes Field in Racine, while St. Joseph stayed undefeated at 6-0 with a big Midwest Classic Conference victory over Burlington Catholic Central at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.
Here are Friday's scores, followed by a summary of each game:
TREMPER 34, RACINE CASE 24
ST. JOSEPH 26, BURLINGTON CATHOLIC CENTRAL 6
FRANKLIN 42, BRADFORD 3
OAK CREEK 41, INDIAN TRAIL 12
WATERFORD 28, CENTRAL 7
ELKHORN 21, WILMOT 17
GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 33, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 14
RACINE LUTHERAN 53, CHRISTIAN LIFE 7
Tremper 34, Racine Case 24
Trailing 24-7 in the third quarter, the Trojans completed a furious rally, scoring 27 unanswered points for a thrilling Southeast Conference victory over the Eagles at Hammes Field in Racine.
Tremper started its scoring burst in the third when senior running back Kyle Holm found junior Carson Nye for a 90-yard touchdown strike off a designed toss-pass play on third-and-20 play from the Trojans' 10-yard line. They missed the extra point, but pulling within 24-13 after three quarters sparked a huge fourth.
In the fourth, senior Alex Ward scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to get Tremper within 24-19, but the extra point was again unsuccessful. Undeterred, the Trojans took a 27-24 lead on senior Tyler Hansen's 4-yard touchdown run and sophomore Mason Prozanski's two-point run and added to their lead on Prozanski's 9-yard touchdown run and Nye's extra point.
Prozanski finished with 11 carries for 123 yards, junior Deszmund White rushed four times for 43 yards and also caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cash Raethke for the Trojans' first score, Nye caught two passes for 100 yards and Holm added 46 rushing yards on six carries.
Tremper evened its record at 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC and needs to win two of its final three games — against Racine Park, Franklin and Oak Creek — to gain automatic postseason eligibility for the first time since 2010.
Case, meanwhile, dropped to 0-3 and 0-2 and has had three games cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol.
St. Joseph 26, Burlington Catholic Central 6
After scoring five goals in a boys soccer match earlier in the day, senior Andrew Alia caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a touchdown as the Lancers remained undefeated in a key Midwest Classic Conference showdown at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.
St. Joseph, ranked No. 7 in this week's Division-6 state coaches poll, improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Midwest Classic and clinched a postseason berth in the process.
"I'm proud of our boys to stand up and rise to the challenge," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. "We just had a few more athletes and made a few more plays."
The Lancers also stayed tied atop the conference with Racine Lutheran, which beat Christian Life on Friday to move to 4-0 in Midwest Classic play. The Lancers and Crusaders play next week at Pritchard Park in Racine with first place on the line.
As for Friday's game, St. Joseph senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus was back after leaving last week's game early with a wrist injury and finished 15-of-21 passing with two touchdowns, a 19-yarder to junior tight end Luke Schuler in the first quarter and an 11-yarder to Alia in the third.
Sophomore Jayden Gordon, meanwhile, rushed for 102 yards on 22 carries. Senior DeAndre Baptiste, who had an opening-kickoff return for a touchdown called back by a penalty, finished with a team-high six catches for 64 yards and had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Alia's 45-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the fourth gave the Lancers a 26-0 lead.
Catholic Central, which dropped to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the Midwest Classic, was without starting senior quarterback Max Robson, who suffered a concussion in last week's overtime win over Christian Life. Junior Tai Loughrin led the Hilltoppers with 10 carries for 58 yards.
Franklin 42, Bradford 3
The Red Devils had plenty of early chances to make the top-ranked Sabers uncomfortable, but they squandered them with too many mistakes, and Franklin pulled away for an SEC victory at Bradford Stadium.
Bradford ran 35 plays in the first half to Franklin's 21 and was outgained by a respectable margin in that time, 187-132, but the Red Devils could only manage a 26-yard field goal by senior kicker Erick Villalobos with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in the first quarter and trailed 28-3 at halftime.
Bradford senior quarterback Nate Olson was intercepted three times in the first half, twice on Franklin's side of the field and once in the end zone. The Red Devils (2-4 overall, 2-2 SEC) also turned it over on downs at the Franklin 25 and committed eight penalties for 68 yards alone in the first half.
Franklin, meanwhile, scored on touchdown drives of two, six and four plays in the first half and put the game on ice with 28 unanswered points in the second half. The Sabers, ranked No. 1 in both the Division-1 state coaches and Associated Press Large Division state polls, improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC.
Franklin senior quarterback Myles Burkett, who's already committed to the University of Wisconsin, finished 14-of-21 passing for 257 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Senior receiver Keaton Arendt finished with three catches for 123 yards, including touchdown receptions of 39 and 62 yards.
For Bradford, Olson finished 14-of-28 passing for 144 yards, senior receiver Christian Crump caught five passes for 53 yards, senior receiver Quinton Henry caught five passes for 44 yards and junior running back Keany Parks carried 15 times for 80 yards.
Bradford, which has faced three teams ranked No. 1 in their division at the time the Red Devils played them — Eau Claire Regis (Division-6), Muskego and Franklin (Division-1) — now must win two of its final three SEC games against Indian Trail, Racine Park and Racine Horlick to gain automatic playoff eligibility for the sixth straight season.
"We know where we want to be," first-year Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said. "In our conference, we've got Indian Trail coming up, Park and Horlick. Those are teams that are going to compete, and they're going to be tough for us to (beat). We're going to go out there and compete.
"But we know where we're at right now in the state of Wisconsin when we play teams like Franklin, Muskego, or even Regis."
Oak Creek 41, Indian Trail 12
The Hawks led the Knights — ranked No. 6 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll— just 12-0 in the first quarter, but Oak Creek scored the next 41 points to win the SEC game at Oak Creek.
Indian Trail sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen tossed touchdown passes of 30 yards to senior Alex Ballard and 80 yards to senior Connor Koch in the first quarter, accounting for two of his three completions and 110 of his 111 passing yards for the game.
Dagen also rushed 16 times for 88 yards.
The Hawks (2-4 overall, 1-2 SEC) gained 256 total yards in the first half but committed seven offensive penalties. After that, Oak Creek's defense limited Indian Trail to just five total yards in the second half.
The Knights, who stayed undefeated at 6-0 and 4-0, took the lead by the end of the first quarter and led 21-12 at halftime. Sophomore quarterback Cade Palkowski finished 6-of-10 passing for 123 yards and a touchdown and added 82 rushing yards and another score on eight attempts.
Waterford 28, Central 7
The Wolverines notched a Southern Lakes Conference victory in Waterford, as the Falcons dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the SLC.
Waterford won its second straight after last week's victory over Wilmot to improve to 3-3 and 2-2.
No other details were available as of late Friday night.
Elkhorn 21, Wilmot 17
Junior quarterback Ethan Esch passed for two touchdowns and ran for the go-ahead score with 1:08 left in the third quarter, and the Elks turned aside the host Panthers three times deep in their territory in the final eight-and-a-half minutes in a chilly, rain-soaked SLC battle at Frank Bucci Field.
The Panthers (0-5 overall, 0-4 SLC) are still in search of their first win, while the Elks improved to 3-2 and 2-2.
Esch’s counterpart, Wilmot junior Cooper Zimmerman, threw for 175 yards — 67 of them to junior Anthony Hall for a score on the Panthers' first play from scrimmage — and ran for a late first-half score from a yard away. But twice Zimmerman threw interceptions at the goal line in the fourth quarter, as the rebuilding Panthers were foiled in a spirited attempt to gain their first victory and at least have a chance to extend their streak of non-COVID postseason appearances to 12.
With 2:11 remaining and the ball getting slicker by the second, Wilmot junior linebacker Jorden Camp sacked Esch on a first-and-10 at the Elkhorn 32, stripped the ball loose and recovered it just inside the 30. Though the Panthers gained a first down on a fourth-down carry by Zimmerman, they couldn’t advance any further than the 19 on the next four plays.
Elkhorn junior Sam Wolliver ended the threat, and for all intents and purposes the game, when he picked off Zimmerman’s last-ditch, fourth-down try at the goal line with 43.3 seconds left, putting the wraps on a frustrating night for Wilmot.
“Our defense did a great job getting us the ball in some good field position there in our last few drives, and we just made some mistakes,” said Wilmot coach Keiya Square, whose squad next week will visit Union Grove. “Little things that are correctible.”
Greendale Martin Luther 33, Shoreland Lutheran 14
The Spartans defeated the Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference game in Greendale.
Shoreland dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the conference, while Martin Luther improved to 4-2 and 3-1.
No other details were available as of late Friday night.
Racine Lutheran 53, Christian Life 7
The Crusaders rolled up a 34-7 lead by halftime en route to a Midwest Classic victory over the Eagles at Ameche Field.
CLS lost its third straight game to fall to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference. Racine Lutheran — which received seven votes in this week's AP Small Division state poll — improved to 6-1 and 4-0, including a forfeit victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican in Week 3, and remains tied for first place with St. Joseph per WisSports.net standings.
The Eagles scored their lone touchdown on junior quarterback Erik Decker's 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Decker finished 13-of-28 passing for 114 yards with two interceptions and ran 11 times for 24 yards.
Racine Lutheran held CLS to 206 total yards.
For the Crusaders, senior Isaiah Folsom rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns on just seven attempts, while senior quarterback Camdin Jansen finished 13-of-19 for 138 yards and two scores.
Kenosha News correspondents Mike Ramczyk and Paul Spicuzza contributed to this report.