WATCH NOW: High school football: Tremper completes rally; St. Joseph now 6-0; Bradford, Trail fall

Catholic Central, which dropped to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the Midwest Classic, was without starting senior quarterback Max Robson, who suffered a concussion in last week's overtime win over Christian Life. Junior Tai Loughrin led the Hilltoppers with 10 carries for 58 yards.

Franklin 42, Bradford 3

The Red Devils had plenty of early chances to make the top-ranked Sabers uncomfortable, but they squandered them with too many mistakes, and Franklin pulled away for an SEC victory at Bradford Stadium.

Bradford ran 35 plays in the first half to Franklin's 21 and was outgained by a respectable margin in that time, 187-132, but the Red Devils could only manage a 26-yard field goal by senior kicker Erick Villalobos with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in the first quarter and trailed 28-3 at halftime.

Bradford senior quarterback Nate Olson was intercepted three times in the first half, twice on Franklin's side of the field and once in the end zone. The Red Devils (2-4 overall, 2-2 SEC) also turned it over on downs at the Franklin 25 and committed eight penalties for 68 yards alone in the first half.

