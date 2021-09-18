WATCH NOW: High school football Week 5: Indian Trail outlasts Tremper in OT; Bradford, Central win big

Seven of the eight county high school football teams played in Week 5 action Friday night, with St. Joseph hosting Whitefish Bay Dominican on Saturday afternoon at Ameche Field to finish out the week.
Here are Friday night's scores and a brief recap of each game. Full stories will be posted at kenoshanews.com/sports during the weekend and will also run in Sunday's print edition of the News.
INDIAN TRAIL 27, TREMPER 20, OT
BRADFORD 53, RACINE CASE 6
CENTRAL 42, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0
WATERFORD 28, WILMOT 17
RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S 60, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 27
BURLINGTON CATHOLIC CENTRAL 25, CHRISTIAN LIFE 22, OT
Indian Trail 27, Tremper 20, OT
Junior Justice Lovelace ran for a 3-yard touchdown and senior Elijah Gorman kicked the extra point on the first possession of overtime, then the Hawks' defense stopped the Trojans on fourth down to secure the victory in a Southeast Conference thriller at Ameche Field.
Indian Trail, which snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the SEC, is now 10-0 all-time against Tremper, which fell to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference this season.
But this game could've gone either way.
The teams traded touchdowns on each of the game's first four possessions, as Tremper got scoring runs of five and seven yards from junior Tyler Hansen and Indian Trail got scoring runs of four yards from senior Jamar Thompson and nine yards from sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen.
The electrifying Dagen, who finished with 239 rushing yards on 27 attempts, ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run after the Hawks stopped the Trojans on a fourth down play in the second quarter, and Indian Trail took a 20-13 lead into halftime.
Tremper then drove 68 yards in eight plays on its first possession of the second half. Senior quarterback Cash Raethke found junior receiver Deszmund White from 19 yards out for a touchdown, and freshman Dylan Bezzotte's extra point tied the game at 20-20 with 7 minutes, 4 seconds left in the third quarter.
But neither team could break the deadlock until overtime, and the Hawks finally sealed the win by pressuring Raethke into an incomplete pass on fourth-and-6 from the Indian Trail 21-yard line in overtime with the Trojans needing a touchdown and an extra point to extend the game.
White finished with five catches for 86 yards and a score for the Trojans and also had four rushing attempts for 82 yards.
"Just a hard-fought battle," Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said. "This is always a battle, brothers and cousins fighting each other. It's always going to be a dogfight, and it proved itself tonight. We've both got two hard-playing young teams that just scrapped it out."
Bradford 53, Racine Case 6
Senior speedster Christian Crump piled up 141 return yards, including an electrifying 98-yard touchdown sprint to cap the scoring, and was one of four different receivers to catch a first-half scoring strike from senior quarterback Nate Olson, as the Red Devils motored past the overmatched Eagles in an SEC game at Bradford Stadium.
“You've got to tip your hat to Bradford’s football staff and what they’re doing here," said Case coach Bryan Shredl, whose team was playing its first game since a 14-13 season-opening road loss to Beloit Memorial on Aug. 20. "I was pretty impressed with how they played. Hats off to them."
Starting with a five-play, 80-yard drive, capped by a 21-yard scoring jaunt by senior Keany Parks (11 carries, 193 yards; rushing TD, receiving TD), the Red Devils (2-3 overall, 2-1 SEC) were in complete command from the opening whistle, as they outgained the Eagles, 279-22, in building a 39-0 halftime advantage.
Parks also joined senior Jared Barden (six yards), Crump (26) and senior Quinton Henry (35) on the receiving end of Olson’s four touchdown throws when he reeled in a checkdown over the middle at about the 10-yard line and turned it into a 22-yard catch-and-run that gave Bradford a 39-0 lead with 2:18 left before halftime.
That score enabled the second half to be played with a running clock, as the game concluded in a little over two hours despite the Red Devils' scoring onslaught.
Central 42, Delavan-Darien 0
The host Falcons snapped a two-game losing streak by rolling to a Southern Lakes Conference win over the Comets in Paddock Lake.
Senior Jakob Simmons, who entered Week 5 as the state's leading rusher per WisSports.net stats, piled up another 176 yards on just 17 carries and had touchdown runs of three and nine yards in the first quarter and 19 in the third to cap Central's scoring.
Sophomore quarterback Brock Koeppel also zipped three first-half touchdown passes, one to sophomore Colin Meininger from from 17 yards out, one from a yard out to senior Zach Kazumura and another from 21 yards out to Kazumura, as the Falcons rolled up a 35-0 halftime lead.
Koeppel finished 11-of-16 passing for 137 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, as Central improved to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the SLC after dropping its first two conference games, to Union Grove in Week 3 and Burlington in Week 4.
Delavan-Darien (2-3, 1-2) gained just 90 total yards.
Waterford 28, Wilmot 17
The Panthers hung tough, but the Wolverines prevailed in an SLC macthup at Waterford.
Wilmot, still seeking its first win, dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the SLC, while Waterford improved to 2-3 and 1-2.
No other details were available as of late Friday night.
Racine St. Catherine's 60, Shoreland Lutheran 27
The Angels' offensive attack proved to be too much for the Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference game at Shoreland.
Senior Jared Babiak rushed for 104 yards and touchdowns of 14, 27 and 12 yards on just eight attempts for Shoreland (1-4, 1-2 Metro Classic), while senior Nolan Cipov totaled 52 rushing yards on eight attempts and scored from 36 yards out.
But St. Catherine's (2-3, 2-1) built up a 22-0 lead early in the second quarter, led 30-13 at halftime and poured on another 30 points in the second half.
The Angels finished with 440 yards of total offense to the Pacers' 191.
Burlington Catholic Central 25, Christian Life 22, OT
The visiting Eagles mounted a furious rally, scoring 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, but the Hilltoppers got a 25-yard field goal in overtime from Christian Pedone, which turned out to be enough for a Midwest Classic Conference victory at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.
CLS, which dropped its second straight to fall to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Midwest Classic, got the ball in overtime after Pedone's field goal, but the Eagles eschewed a field-goal attempt of their own to tie the game and couldn't connect on a fourth-down play, which ended matters.
Catholic Central entered the third quarter with a commanding 22-6 lead, but CLS scored on senior Carl Travis' 32-yard field goal with 11:46 left, a 3-yard touchdown pass from junior Erik Decker to freshman Dequavion Pinter and Travis' extra point with 2:29 remaining and Decker's 30-yard connection with Travis with 1:43 left.
But the extra-point attempt after the last touchdown was blocked, and the score stayed tied at 22-22.
Decker also completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior Marcus Ramirez in the first quarter and finished the game 17-of-34 passing for 279 yards and three touchdowns. But he was also intercepted three times, and the Hawks lost a fumble.
Catholic Central (4-1, 2-1) lost five fumbles in a sloppy performance, but the Hilltoppers managed to churn out 277 rushing yards in the win.
Kenosha News correspondent Paul Spicuzza contributed to this report.