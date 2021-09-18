WATCH NOW: High school football Week 5: Indian Trail outlasts Tremper in OT; Bradford, Central win big

But this game could've gone either way.

The teams traded touchdowns on each of the game's first four possessions, as Tremper got scoring runs of five and seven yards from junior Tyler Hansen and Indian Trail got scoring runs of four yards from senior Jamar Thompson and nine yards from sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen.

The electrifying Dagen, who finished with 239 rushing yards on 27 attempts, ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run after the Hawks stopped the Trojans on a fourth down play in the second quarter, and Indian Trail took a 20-13 lead into halftime.

Tremper then drove 68 yards in eight plays on its first possession of the second half. Senior quarterback Cash Raethke found junior receiver Deszmund White from 19 yards out for a touchdown, and freshman Dylan Bezzotte's extra point tied the game at 20-20 with 7 minutes, 4 seconds left in the third quarter.

But neither team could break the deadlock until overtime, and the Hawks finally sealed the win by pressuring Raethke into an incomplete pass on fourth-and-6 from the Indian Trail 21-yard line in overtime with the Trojans needing a touchdown and an extra point to extend the game.

White finished with five catches for 86 yards and a score for the Trojans and also had four rushing attempts for 82 yards.