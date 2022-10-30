OOSTBURG — A packed gymnasium rocked and rolled with a lot of blue shirts and swag, because the three-time defending Division 4 champion Howards Grove travels really well.

But make no mistake about it.

There was plenty of yellow and black on the other side, students and fans who made the two-hour drive from the Kenosha area to Oostburg High School in hopes of witnessing the Shoreland Lutheran Lady Pacers make history.

You see, you have to go back all the way to 2008 to find the last time Shoreland, a school of nearly 400 students now, just east of I-94 in the town of Somers, made it this far.

With only two seniors, twins Emma and Lilly Schattschneider, who drive the short trip from their home in Caledonia to Shoreland every day, advancing to sectionals, let alone state, would be a tall task in 2022.

But these girls are built different.

They got all the way to 30 wins and won the Metro Classic Conference, making history in the process by advancing to a WIAA sectional final for the first time since 2008 where they lost in the state semifinals to Wisconsin Heights.

Even though the girls were swept Saturday night in a match that was close maybe once early in the third set, 25-6, 25-12, 25-13, the tears still came out in the postgame sectional runner-up medals line, as the Lady Pacers exchanged extended hugs and smiles and laughter mixed with plenty of cries.

Proud twins

The Schattschneiders were proud of their effort Saturday, and this season, and they know they started something special over at Shoreland.

"It was definitely a tough loss, but we had some moments of glory that we really came together and worked hard," Emma said after the match.

"It was a crazy atmosphere, there was a band, it was very loud, and it really helped our team camaraderie tonight. It helped our emotions with everyone coming out to support us."

"They were really smart," Lilly added. "They hit the ball where we weren't, and they were really good at serving."

Third-year head coach Kara Kassulke didn't necessarily think the season would get this far, with so much youth on the Lady Pacers squad.

"If I was being honest, I didn't think we'd get this far in the first place," Kassulke said after the team left the locker room after Saturday's match. "It was a brand new team, two returning seniors, the rest were juniors, and a sophomore, that I pulled up."

"I'm super proud of them. I know they're bummed. They didn't play their game tonight. Howards Grove is a better team. They have good everything - quick offense...they aced us, they served better, they hit better, we had a lot of blocking errors in the first half. That crowd on the other side, the band, gets in their head."

Kassulke said the biggest thing all year has been a "lion" mentality. It's not the biggest and strongest animal, but it's the King of the Jungle.

"We're not going to run from things, we're going to do things one at a time. For the most part, they've done that this year. Tonight, it just didn't work out."

Down 8-3 in the third set, the Lady Pacers took a timeout.

A spirited pep talk caused a 5-0 flurry, and suddenly Shoreland showed their first sign of life in the match at 8-8 and 9-9.

But Howards Grove quickly put the kibash on any comeback hopes with in-system passing, blocking and crisp passing to multiple hitters.

On this night, it was simply too much for the Pacers.

"This was a big deal for us," Kassulke said of getting to a sectional final. "They have an amazing ability to play up. Even in our last game against Lake Country, they're maybe a better team than us, too, but we just kept plugging away. We usually don't ever give up."

Emma Schattschneider led the team with 10 kills and two blocks Saturday night, while Allegra Sonntag dished out 12 assists.

Lilly Schattschneider will miss the special bond she had with this team.

"We were all super close, we were really good friends, so we knew how each other was going to play," she said.

Emma added the Pacers being friends off the court helped a connection on the court.

College dreams

Both girls are involved deeply in Shoreland's STEM (Science/Technology/Engineering/Mathematics) program, and both want to pursue that in college.

"We probably won't go to the same college," Emma joked. "I could play volleyball if I decide to, but we kind of have different majors and different interests. I would mind going to school kind of all across the United States."

Lilly wants to learn biomedical studies at Carroll College in Waukesha.

"Overall, Shoreland has been a great atmosphere for both of us," Emma added.

Biomedical? So, does Lilly want to be a doctor?

"I want to be a CNA, so, kind of," she laughed.

No matter their path, they'll always remember a great four-year run with Shoreland volleyball.

Kassulke says they paved the way for the future.

"Emma was player of they year in our conference, No. 1 in aces, assists, digs, kills, she does it all, and her sister is no different, she's our No. 2 player," Kassulke added. "Emma is super smart, and again, Lilly is an all-around player. They could play everywhere."

"They will be huge holes for us. Some of these other girls will step up next year. I can't promise what we're going to do, but I can promise we're going to try."