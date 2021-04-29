WATCH NOW: High school roundup: Tremper baseball team wins second straight over Bradford

After relying on its pitching staff to win with two hits in Tuesday's season opener against Bradford, the Tremper baseball team added more offense to the mix in Wednesday's rematch with the Red Devils.
The Trojans scored multiple runs in each of the first three innings and finished with 10 hits in a 13-3 victory in six innings at Andy Smith Field to improve to 2-0 against their crosstown and Southeast Conference rivals.
Leadoff hitter Ben Loyd sparked Tremper's offense, finishing 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Ivan Jake went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and three RBI, Riley Dutton finished 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI, Ryan McGonegle drove in a pair of runs, Jalani Hudnall had three RBI and Austin LaBreche drew four walks of the Trojans' 11 walks and drove in a run.
The Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the first, four in the bottom of the second and two in the bottom of the third to take a 9-0 lead. After Bradford plated three runs in the top of the fifth, Tremper scored four more in the bottom of the sixth, as Hudnall's two-run single ended the game via the 10-run rule.
"We swung the bats well, made good contact and did a great job running the bases," Tremper coach John Matera said.
On the mound, Kaileb Lyon worked four innings of one-hit ball to get the win. He walked two and struck out four before yielding to Richie Dibble and Hudnall for an inning of relief each.
"Kaileb was amped up for this game, made big pitches and used the defense behind him," Matera said.
Logan Scuglik had two of Bradford's three hits, including a double. He scored a run and drove in one.
Max Strash, Jacob Heyden and Nick Mendoza combined to work 5.2 innings for the Red Devils.
Indian Trail 15, Franklin 2 (5 inn.)
Indian Trail 5, Franklin 4
The Hawks opened their season with a pair of SEC wins over the Sabers, cruising to victory by the 10-run rule Tuesday at the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin and rallying for a walk-off win Wednesday at Indian Trail.
In Wednesday's comeback, Indian Trail was behind 4-1 going into the bottom of the fifth but scored two in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh to win it.
The Hawks tied the game in the sixth when Jackson Wilhelmson drove in Kris Podskarbi, who had stolen second base, and won it in the seventh when Tanner Johnson's sacrifice fly scored Matt Felber, who led off the inning with a walk.
"This group is tough," first-year Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said of Wednesday's rally. "They didn't throw in the towel when they were down and things were looking ugly early in the game. They kept competing and making adjustments."
Felber finished 2-for-2 with a double and two runs, Johnson went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI and Mike Miceli tripled, drove in a run and scored one.
On the mound, Nathaniel Smith worked the sixth and seventh innings, both scoreless, to get the win in relief. He allowed just one hit and two walks and struck out one.
Noah Reeves started and worked five innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
In Tuesday's opener, the Hawks didn't need a rally after pouring on 10 runs in the first inning.
Joey Vignali had three hits for the game, Caleb Burgess drove in four runs and Lucas Mazanet worked all five innings for the win.
Indian Trail and Franklin meet for a third time already on Friday at Franklin, then the Hawks play their fourth game of the week when they face Wilmot in a non-conference game Saturday at Wilmot.
Softball
Indian Trail 12, Waterford 0 (5 inn.)
The visiting Hawks improved to 2-0 on the season with a non-conference win via the 10-run rule against the Wolverines on Wednesday.
Indian Trail launched a 14-hit attack, led by Emma Giese, who belted two homers and finished 3-for-4 with five RBI. Taylor Jacobson also homered and tripled and went 2-for-4 with three RBI, Alona Boydston was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, Grace Peltier went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Emily Stoddard drove in a run and Zoe Connell had two hits.
"We got a lot of quality at-bats today and the heart of order came through," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "Emma Giese and Taylor Jacobson got us off to a hot start with back-to-back home runs in the first.
"... We executed well, moving girls over on bunts. A big pinch-hit off the bench by Emily Stoddard in the fifth was huge for us."
Skylar Schmidt took advantage of the run support and worked all five innings, allowing four hits and five walks with four strikeouts. Bradley also cited the defensive play of Riley Kielan in center field and Peltier at first base.
Girls lacrosse
Kenosha 12, Mequon Homestead 7
The Storm, a KUSD co-op team, picked up a win at Jaskwhich Stadium on Tuesday.
Indian Trail senior midfielder Kendall Humphres and Indian Trail sophomore midfielder Victoria Shea led Kenosha with four goals each. Scoring one goal apiece were Tremper senior Audrey Wilk, Indian Trail senior Emily Polenzani, Indian Trail junior Alyssa Bailey and Central junior Ava Virre.
Indian Trail senior goalie Alex Shea made one save in net, while Victoria Shea caused four turnovers.
The Storm improved to 3-0 and hosted Divine Savior Holy Angels on Thursday at Jaskwhich Stadium. That match ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.