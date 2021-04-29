WATCH NOW: High school roundup: Tremper baseball team wins second straight over Bradford

After relying on its pitching staff to win with two hits in Tuesday's season opener against Bradford, the Tremper baseball team added more offense to the mix in Wednesday's rematch with the Red Devils.

The Trojans scored multiple runs in each of the first three innings and finished with 10 hits in a 13-3 victory in six innings at Andy Smith Field to improve to 2-0 against their crosstown and Southeast Conference rivals.

Leadoff hitter Ben Loyd sparked Tremper's offense, finishing 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Ivan Jake went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and three RBI, Riley Dutton finished 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI, Ryan McGonegle drove in a pair of runs, Jalani Hudnall had three RBI and Austin LaBreche drew four walks of the Trojans' 11 walks and drove in a run.

The Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the first, four in the bottom of the second and two in the bottom of the third to take a 9-0 lead. After Bradford plated three runs in the top of the fifth, Tremper scored four more in the bottom of the sixth, as Hudnall's two-run single ended the game via the 10-run rule.

"We swung the bats well, made good contact and did a great job running the bases," Tremper coach John Matera said.