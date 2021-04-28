WATCH NOW: High school softball roundup: Bradford opens season with shutout win over Tremper

"Our young team competed very well for five innings against a high-quality Bradford squad," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "Unfortunately, good hitters like they have eventually break through, which is what they did. We have plenty of room to grow moving forward as we get into our schedule."

Bradford is scheduled to host Oak Creek at Bullen on Thursday, while Tremper hosts Racine Horlick on Thursday at Anderson Park.

Indian Trail 11, Franklin 2

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Hawks broke the game open with a six-run seventh to win its opener in an SEC game at Franklin on Tuesday.

Morgan Fuhrer worked a complete game for Indian Trail with eighth strikeouts, while Taylor Jacobson's two-run double in the seventh proved to be the key hit in the big inning.

Freshman Alona Boyston went 3-5 at the plate for the Hawks, while Jacobson, Emma Giese, Addison Johnson and Fuhrer all went 2-for-4.

"It was just great to get back and playing softball after nearly two years since our last game," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "The girls were loose and very focused. We got great pitching from Morgan and our defense was sharp. We really hit well and had great at-bats.

"So it is a very positive start to the season."