WATCH NOW: High school softball roundup: Bradford opens season with shutout win over Tremper

The Bradford softball team had plenty to smile about after its long-awaited season debut.
Chloe Garofalo had a big day offensively and Livie Lehmann pitched a shutout as the Red Devils opened up with a 10-0 win in six innings over crosstown rival Tremper in a Southeast Conference game at Bullen Middle School on Tuesday.
Garofalo finished 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs and two RBI, while Lehmann allowed just four hits, walking none and striking out six in six innings of work.
Jenna Schnabel, meanwhile, went 3-for-3 with a double for the Red Devils, Abby Cecchi was was 2-for-2, Rachel Madsen finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and Montana Hipper went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
"Livie Lehmann had great command and pitched efficiently, staying in front of hitters consistently," said Bradford coach John Ruffolo, whose team was ranked No. 7 in the opening Milwaukee Journal Sentinel area poll. "Our infield defense played soundly, and we responded well to traffic on the bases.
"... After waiting 710 days to play a real game, it was great to see the athletes playing with great energy and having success.
For Tremper, Payton Eschbach had two hits and Malia Esposito doubled. Eschbach, a freshman, also pitched and recorded two strikeouts. The Trojans, who started two freshmen and two sophomores, committed four errors.
"Our young team competed very well for five innings against a high-quality Bradford squad," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "Unfortunately, good hitters like they have eventually break through, which is what they did. We have plenty of room to grow moving forward as we get into our schedule."
Bradford is scheduled to host Oak Creek at Bullen on Thursday, while Tremper hosts Racine Horlick on Thursday at Anderson Park.
Indian Trail 11, Franklin 2
The Hawks broke the game open with a six-run seventh to win its opener in an SEC game at Franklin on Tuesday.
Morgan Fuhrer worked a complete game for Indian Trail with eighth strikeouts, while Taylor Jacobson's two-run double in the seventh proved to be the key hit in the big inning.
Freshman Alona Boyston went 3-5 at the plate for the Hawks, while Jacobson, Emma Giese, Addison Johnson and Fuhrer all went 2-for-4.
"It was just great to get back and playing softball after nearly two years since our last game," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "The girls were loose and very focused. We got great pitching from Morgan and our defense was sharp. We really hit well and had great at-bats.
"So it is a very positive start to the season."
The Hawks were scheduled to play a non-conference game at Waterford on Wednesday, which ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.
Central 28, Delavan-Darien 0
Riese Mosback pitched three no-hit innings as the Falcons opened their season Tuesday with a Southern Lakes Conference shutout of the Comets in Paddock Lake.
Mosback struck out eight batters in her outing, while Delaney Hawkins finished with three hits and five RBI, including an inside-the-park homer to lead off the bottom of the first.
"Riese was outstanding," Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. "She hit her spots and kept them off-balance."
Olivia Nahorniak and Megan Lejcar each added four RBI for Central, while Carly Vogelsang and Lila McNeill had three each. The Falcons also benefited from 18 walks by Delavan-Darien.
The Falcons and Comets play again on Friday, this time at West Park in Delavan.