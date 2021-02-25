WATCH NOW: Indian Trail boys fall just short of huge upset in sectional semifinal classic

WAUWATOSA — Moments after his team nearly pulled off an upset that would've reverberated around the state Thursday night, Indian Trail boys basketball coach Al Anderson tried to put into words how he felt about his players.

He couldn't get more than a few muffled sounds out before getting choked up.

That's how proud Anderson was of his fourth-seeded Hawks, who did everything they needed to do to topple top-seeded Wauwatosa East, the No. 2-ranked team in the state, but fell just short, 57-53, in a WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinal in Wauwatosa that represented everything that's great about postseason basketball.

"Whew," Anderson said, still emotional even after pausing to compose himself. "I'm proud as hell of those kids.

"... Those kids laid it all on the line."

Yes, they did, and they did pretty much everything they needed to do to position themselves for the upset.

Slow the game down with a zone defense and force bigger, more athletic Wauwatosa East to shoot from the outside? That's why the game ended in the 50s.

Have someone get hot from the outside and have a huge game? Senior guard Kyle Andrews made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points.