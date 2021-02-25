WATCH NOW: Indian Trail boys fall just short of huge upset in sectional semifinal classic

WAUWATOSA — Moments after his team nearly pulled off an upset that would've reverberated around the state Thursday night, Indian Trail boys basketball coach Al Anderson tried to put into words how he felt about his players.
He couldn't get more than a few muffled sounds out before getting choked up.
That's how proud Anderson was of his fourth-seeded Hawks, who did everything they needed to do to topple top-seeded Wauwatosa East, the No. 2-ranked team in the state, but fell just short, 57-53, in a WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinal in Wauwatosa that represented everything that's great about postseason basketball.
"Whew," Anderson said, still emotional even after pausing to compose himself. "I'm proud as hell of those kids.
"... Those kids laid it all on the line."
Yes, they did, and they did pretty much everything they needed to do to position themselves for the upset.
Slow the game down with a zone defense and force bigger, more athletic Wauwatosa East to shoot from the outside? That's why the game ended in the 50s.
Have someone get hot from the outside and have a huge game? Senior guard Kyle Andrews made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points.
Battle on the glass despite facing a huge size disadvantage? Yes, Indian Trail was out-rebounded, 37-27, but if you saw the Red Raiders crash the boards with their athletes, you'd have thought it would be worse.
Limit the turnovers? The Hawks committed just eight, an incredible total for a high school team in a game like this. And they had just two in the second half.
Basically, Indian Trail checked all the boxes for an upset. And that all came without senior point guard Ezra Stargell, who Anderson just said was unavailable but would've been a good possibility to play in Saturday's sectional final against second-seeded Franklin — which defeated third-seeded Burlington, 61-52, in the other sectional semifinal — had the Hawks won Thursday.
'Believe'
"That's why I was a little emotional, because they did everything I told them," Anderson said. "I said we've got to be under 10 turnovers. We've got to rebound the basketball. And I told them, 'Believe.'"
Everyone in the gym was believing in the second half. The strong contingent of Indian Trail fans — the enlarged and excited crowd made it seem almost like a normal playoff barnburner — was in full throat when senior guard Spencer Pocius swished a 3 from the top of the key to give the Hawks a stunning eight-point lead at 37-29 with about 13 minutes left in the game.
"We're just really trying to get the game moving, trying to do our best to manage the rest of the game and really finish it out," said Indian Trail senior forward Clayton Bishop, which finished with six points and three rebounds.
Foul trouble
But that's when the game turned, and it turned on a classic 50-50 block-charge call.
After senior big man Marcus Mbow scored on a reverse inside to make it 37-31, the Red Raiders called timeout with 12:39 left. On the next possession, Indian Trail junior center Bryce Wallace, playing with three fouls, drove to the basket, drew contact in the air and made the tough shot.
A whistle blew for an obvious foul, but which way it went kept the crowd breathless for a split second. It went as a charge, and instead of a chance at a three-point play, Wallace — who finished with eight points, six rebounds and six assists — picked up his fourth foul.
"It's a hit-or-miss call, and it went against us there," said Anderson, who made sure to stress that the officials did a "dynamite" job. "That would've put us up a few more. Maybe they feel pressure to come down and hurry and shoot quick shots.
"But they're extremely disciplined. You see the way they play. They're a very good team, obviously."
Indeed, Wauwatosa East's discipline started to pay dividends.
The Red Raiders, who also turned the ball over just eight times total and twice in the second half, are a battle-tested squad after surviving the gauntlet of the Greater Metro Conference to win a conference title. They stayed patient against the Hawks' zone and started to finally make some shots.
And soon after Wallace's fourth foul, Indian Trail senior forward Kameron Lee (six points) also picked up his fourth foul. So the 6-foot-5 Wallace and the 6-3 Lee, the only Hawks who could really combat the Red Raiders' size, both were out of the game with 10:14 to go.
Wauwatosa East, which grabbed 15 offensive rebounds overall, subsequently started to wear on Indian Trail with its size. The Red Raiders also made three 3-pointers during a game-changing 15-2 run, the last from senior guard Jay Hinson Jr. from the right corner for a 48-41 lead with 5:40 remaining.
"We tried to tell the guys to keep shooting," Wauwatosa East coach Tim Arndorfer said. "We just need one, right? We always talk about, get the lid off, and a couple more fell in the second half.
"That zone, we've had some great nights against it, and we've had some struggles against it."
Indian Trail didn't fall apart, though, pulling within one possession four times down the stretch, including at 52-50 on a nice feed from Pocius to Wallace, who slipped in from the baseline to score.
But the Red Raiders just kept executing, and they made it 54-50 when junior forward Leon Bond pounded home a thunderous dunk on a nice feed from senior forward Charles Alexander Singleton. Bond finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists, all team highs, while Singleton totaled 11 points and seven boards.
Bishop split a pair of free throws with 1:18 left to get the Hawks within one possession a final time at 54-51. But Singleton scored on a slicing drive through the defense and Andrews had a desperation 3 partially blocked to wrap things up, setting the Red Raiders (20-3) up with a home date Saturday against Franklin for a trip to the State Tournament.
Fast start
The Hawks came out blazing Thursday, running up a 10-1 lead as Andrews drilled a pair of 3s and the Red Raiders started cold.
Andrews, who hit the 3 at the buzzer to beat Bradford in the regional finals and send Indian Trail to sectionals, was spectacular all night. He scored 15 points and made four 3s in the first half, his fourth a bomb from the right wing that may have been beyond NBA range and gave the Hawks a 21-19 lead after the Red Raiders had battled back.
But Andrews' biggest contribution came in how he ran the offense in place of Stargell. He handled the ball virtually the entire game and was so good that Wauwatosa East had to come out of its 1-2-2 trap early because the Hawks were getting too many easy looks.
Anderson said Andrews played "the best floor game I've ever seen him play."
"Kyle was unbelievable tonight," Anderson said. "He was just unbelievable tonight. Didn't turn the ball over, shot good shots. He led us out there. He led the team out there."
Indian Trail led 28-27 at halftime and opened the second half with a 9-2 run to take its eight-point lead before Wauwatosa East rallied.
From a season that didn't start until early January, the Hawks finished 9-5 and won a regional title.
"Just thank you to everybody," Bishop said. "It was one last ride with our brothers. It was a great ride, and I can't be more grateful for it. Things didn't go our way, but we still have our heads high, and we're ready to move on."
WAUWATOSA EAST 57, INDIAN TRAIL 53
WIAA DIVISION-1 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
INDIAN TRAIL (9-4)
Wallace 3 2-4 8, Andrews 8 1-2 22, Lee 3 0-0 6, Bishop 2 2-5 6, Neuman 2 0-0 4, Wilhelmson 0 2-2 2, Pocius 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 7-13 53.
WAUWATOSA EAST (20-3)
Bond 4 5-8 13, Hinson Jr. 2 1-2 6, Singleton 5 0-0 11, Parzych 5 0-1 11, Thompson 1 0-0 3, Carey 2 0-0 6, Mbow 2 3-5 7. Totals 21 9-16 57.
Halftime—IT 28-27. 3-point goals—IT 6 (Andrews 5, Pocius), WE 6 (Carey 2, Hinson Jr., Singleton, Parzych, Thompson). Rebounds—IT 27 (Wallace 6), WE 37 (Bond 9). Assists—IT 12 (Wallace 6), WE 13 (Bond 4). Total fouls—IT 14, WE 10. Fouled out—Lee. Technicals—Parzych.