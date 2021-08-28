WATCH NOW: Indian Trail football team fights hard, comes up short in loss to Evanston (Ill.)

Even after a loss, Indian Trail football coach Paul Hoffman described his team's non-conference game against Evanston (Ill.) on Friday night as a "win-win" situation.
Indeed, there was really nothing for the Hawks to lose.
Against an Evanston squad that's in the 8-A classification of the IHSA — the biggest programs in the state — and ran a relentless up-tempo, no-huddle offense, Indian Trail valiantly tried to rally from a 20-0 halftime deficit before succumbing, 26-6, at Jaskwhich Stadium.
The Hawks finished their non-conference slate with a 1-1 mark, and now they'll start to play for keeps when the Southeast Conference schedule begins in Week 3 and games start counting for WIAA playoff eligibility. Indian Trail's first SEC opponent will be Franklin, once again a Division-1 state title favorite, on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.
And playing Evanston should only help the Hawks compete against Franklin and beyond. As Hoffman pointed out, the Wildkits played a spring schedule in 2021 after sitting out last fall due to the pandemic, and they had 25 contact days this summer per IHSA rules, compared to the five given by the WIAA.
"They've been playing since March," Hoffman said. "Their season was in the spring, and then they went right into their 25 days in the summer. So they went all summer. They've been playing football since March.
"So they're well-oiled, they've got their stuff together, and they've got good athletes. Evanston's not a small town. ... It's a win-win. Go play great competition, see where you stand. If you take it on the chin, you do."
Actually, Hoffman said he thought his team played better than it did in a 42-19 win at Madison La Follette in Week 1.
"We played tough," he said. "Twenty-six-6, that's what it was, but here's the thing: We lost 26-6 (Friday) night. We won last week, what was it, 42-19? I told the guys, we played better, I think, (Friday) night.
"We'll find out when we go see 'Mom' in the morning (Saturday), because the film's 'Mom.' We'll go talk to 'Mom' and we'll see it on film, but just on the hoof, I think we played better (Friday) night than we did last week."
Up-tempo attack
Indian Trail had to deal with an Evanston offense that practically sprinted to the line of scrimmage each play, burning maybe five seconds from the end of one play to the start of the next. The Hawks forced a turnover on downs after the Wildkits drove to the Indian Trail 18-yard line on the game's first possession, but Evanston scored touchdowns on its next two possessions and added two second-quarter field goals for the 20-0 halftime advantage.
It didn't help that Indian Trail's offense managed just one first down in the first half. Evanston ran 42 plays to the Hawks' 19 in the first half and started five of its first seven possessions at midfield or in Indian Trail territory.
"I think our defense did a tremendous job," Hoffman said. "Offensively, we gave them a couple short fields. That doesn't help. The whole first half, my Lord, we were on the wrong side of the 50. I tried to check to see if there was another side over there.
"But our defense did a good job of getting off the field. That up-tempo stuff, it's tough to duplicate in practice."
Indeed, although Evanston junior quarterback Dylan Groff totaled 137 yards passing and 134 yards rushing, mostly out of the read-option, Indian Trail limited the Wildkits to 363 total yards on a whopping 74 plays for the game, an average of 4.9 per play that forced Evanston to fight for every yard.
Indian Trail junior linebacker Luke Hogan led the way, grabbing an interception on a ball that Groff floated over the middle while being hit in the second quarter and recovering a fumble on his own 1 in the third quarter.
"We just wanted to shut them down, give our offense a chance to get back out on the field, keep going, maybe get us out (of) that hole that we put ourselves in," Hogan said of the Hawks' defensive effort.
That paid off in the third quarter after Evanston took its first drive of the second half to a second-and-goal at the Indian Trail 1. That's when senior running back Gio Milam-Pryor fumbled in a pile and Hogan came up with the lose ball for his second takeaway of the night and third already of the season.
Offense gets going
The Hawks' offense had managed just one first down to that point, but suddenly they ripped off three on consecutive plays. Sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen, who ran for 209 yards and four touchdowns in his varsity debut against La Follette, suddenly came alive, as did junior running back Justice Lovelace.
After a holding penalty had backed Indian Trail up 10 yards and created a second-and-20, Dagen found daylight up the the middle and busted contain out to his left, racing 65 yards down to the Evansville 4. Two plays plays later, Lovelace plowed into the end zone from the 1 to cap the 99-yard drive and pull the Hawks within 20-6 with 5 minutes, 28 seconds left in the third quarter.
Dagen ran for 115 of his 118 yards, on 17 carries, in the second half, while Lovelace finished with 70 rushing yards on 11 attempts.
"We made a few adjustments at halftime — and adjustments, I mean, if you're drawing it up in the dirt on Friday night, you've got issues," Hoffman said. "The call sheet's a menu. Really what it was was a couple things we wanted to hone in on."
A bad snap on Evanston's ensuing possession forced a short punt, and the Hawks began their next drive at midfield. They marched all the way to the Evanston 12, but on the last play of the third quarter, a miscommunication on a handoff led to a 5-yard loss.
The Hawks had overcome another holding penalty earlier on the drive, but the botched handoff was too much to overcome, and they turned the ball over on downs.
"We overcame it on the touchdown drive, but against a team like that, you cannot afford to hurt yourself," Hoffman said. "... Just got to get better."
From there, the Wildkits took over on their own 5 and went on a long drive that put the game away. Eschewing the no-huddle to run some clock, they marched 95 yards in 14 plays and 6:40 to ice the game on Milam-Pryor's 9-yard burst up the middle with 4:18 left.
Now, the "real" season awaits Indian Trail after the two non-conference tests.
"I think it's prepared us pretty well," Hogan said. "Evanston is a great team, La Follette was a great team. I feel like we can do (well) the rest of the season."
EVANSTON (ILL.) 26, INDIAN TRAIL 6
Evanston;14;6;0;6;—;26
Indian Trail;0;0;6;0;—;6
First Quarter
Ev—Gio Milam-Pryor 1 run (Ben Barney kick), 5:09.
Ev—Kamau Ransom 38 pass from Dylan Groff (Barney kick), 2:49.
Second Quarter
Ev—Barney FG 30, 9:43.
Ev—Barney FG 27, :00.
Third Quarter
IT—Justice Lovelace 1 run (run failed), 5:28.
Fourth Quarter
Ev—Milam-Pryor 9 run (kick failed), 4:18.
TEAM STATS
Ev;IT
First downs;21;8
Rushes-yards;44-226;34-192
Att.-Comp.-Int.;17-30-1;5-11-0
Passing yards;137;19
Punts-avg.;2-37.0;7-27.7
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;6-40;8-58
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING—Evanston: Groff 23-134, Milam-Pryor 16-74, Vorn Ellis 4-19, Team 1-(minus-1). Indian Trail: LJ Dagen 17-118, Lovelace 11-70, Dayton Dahlquist 1-6, Jamar Thompson 4-(minus-1), Aiden Burrell-Warfield 1-(minus-1).
PASSING—Evanston: Groff 17-30-1 137. Indian Trail: Dagen 5-10-0 19, Joe Casey 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING—Evanston: Ransom 5-80, Boaz Lieberman 4-28, Jaydon Griffith 3-16, Milam-Pryor 3-4, Jett Watson 1-5, Mark Canon Jr. 1-4. Indian Trail: Dahlquist 2-8, Alex Ballard 2-(minus-1), Burrell-Warfield 1-12.