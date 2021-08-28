WATCH NOW: Indian Trail football team fights hard, comes up short in loss to Evanston (Ill.)

Paul Hoffman Hoffman

"So they're well-oiled, they've got their stuff together, and they've got good athletes. Evanston's not a small town. ... It's a win-win. Go play great competition, see where you stand. If you take it on the chin, you do."

Actually, Hoffman said he thought his team played better than it did in a 42-19 win at Madison La Follette in Week 1.

"We played tough," he said. "Twenty-six-6, that's what it was, but here's the thing: We lost 26-6 (Friday) night. We won last week, what was it, 42-19? I told the guys, we played better, I think, (Friday) night.

"We'll find out when we go see 'Mom' in the morning (Saturday), because the film's 'Mom.' We'll go talk to 'Mom' and we'll see it on film, but just on the hoof, I think we played better (Friday) night than we did last week."

Up-tempo attack

Indian Trail had to deal with an Evanston offense that practically sprinted to the line of scrimmage each play, burning maybe five seconds from the end of one play to the start of the next. The Hawks forced a turnover on downs after the Wildkits drove to the Indian Trail 18-yard line on the game's first possession, but Evanston scored touchdowns on its next two possessions and added two second-quarter field goals for the 20-0 halftime advantage.