WATCH NOW: Indian Trail girls soccer team edges Tremper for first regional title in program history

What better place to take down a rival than on its home turf?
Not only did the third-seeded Indian Trail girls soccer team experience that treat Saturday night in a WIAA Division-1 regional final hosted by city rival and second-seeded Tremper at Ameche Field, it was the first time the Hawks have beaten the Trojans since the two started playing each other at the varsity level in 2013.
The teams tied in their lone regular-season match this year. Prior to last season being cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the rivals had met in four straight regional finals, all Tremper victories.
But this time was different, and the reward was the Hawks’ first regional championship in program history.
Indian Trail’s "Tour de Kenosha" continues Thursday night with a sectional semifinal matchup at top-seeded Bradford, which cruised past fourth-seeded Racine Park, 6-0, in a regional final earlier Saturday at Bradford Stadium. The winner advances to Saturday's sectional final, scheduled for Ameche Field, against either top-seeded and third-ranked Muskego or third-seeded Oak Creek with a trip to the State Tournament on the line.
Indian Trail coach Drew Baker could barely hold in his jubilation moments after Saturday's regional final match, which featured a loud, divided crowd and muggy summer temperatures.
"My three female assistants played at Tremper, Jeff (Laurent) and I coached at Tremper, we got our start, it’s the first time we’ve ever beaten Tremper," Baker said.
"We have girls that really want to play for one another, not that we haven’t in the past. Our success is the success of the team, not individual play. That makes them better through individual play. It never feels like a job with this group.”
Longtime Tremper coach Todd Hardy, meanwhile, said it was a great week of practice, but he credited Indian Trail’s defense and said the Hawks played smart soccer. Basically, the match's lone goal caromed off the crossbar before bouncing directly to Indian Trail junior Carissa Phillips, who capitalized with a swift kick.
"They (the Trojans) did everything we asked them to do, we outshot them five to one, theirs went in, ours didn’t," Hardy said. "I give the Indian Trail girls a ton of credit."
Hardy said Phillips had a breakaway for the goal and the Trojans didn’t recover quickly enough. Baker said it was excellent execution down the field by the Hawks.
Hardy also said Tremper sweeper Megan Jankowski left the game in the 15th minute, which hurt the defense.
"We got discombobulated, and that’s when they scored their goal," Hardy said.
For Baker, his team’s cohesiveness was evident throughout the game, including on the game-winner in the first half and with a lockdown defensive performance in the second half.
“We strung about 14 passes together, and with 1-2 touch soccer, we got it in,” Baker said of the goal. “We built it together. Everybody had a part in that goal.”
Indian Trail goalie Rebecca Hannaman, meanwhile, made a diving tackle to stop a scoring attempt in the 57th minute, and she snatched two more saves off penalty kicks in the second half, as Tremper was able to get close but couldn't finish the deal.
Indian Trail has had trouble scoring all season, so the Hawks relied on their defense again to emerge with the victory.
'Will never forget'
“It feels great,” Phillips said. “It was definitely a team effort. We were connecting our passes, and we weren’t just kicking it. And we were defending really well.
“It’s a memory all of us will never forget.”
Even though Bradford defeated Indian Trail, 5-0, in their lone regular-season match on May 27 at Bradford, Phillips feels confident the Hawks can beat the Red Devils this time, saying, “We’re a good team.”
Baker also believes his team can pull off the upset and create even more school history by advancing to the sectional final.
“Bradford is a very dangerous team, they have a lot of weapons,” he said. “This is so special, because we’re still playing. This is something we won’t forget.”