WATCH NOW: Indian Trail girls soccer team edges Tremper for first regional title in program history

"My three female assistants played at Tremper, Jeff (Laurent) and I coached at Tremper, we got our start, it’s the first time we’ve ever beaten Tremper," Baker said.

"We have girls that really want to play for one another, not that we haven’t in the past. Our success is the success of the team, not individual play. That makes them better through individual play. It never feels like a job with this group.”

Longtime Tremper coach Todd Hardy, meanwhile, said it was a great week of practice, but he credited Indian Trail’s defense and said the Hawks played smart soccer. Basically, the match's lone goal caromed off the crossbar before bouncing directly to Indian Trail junior Carissa Phillips, who capitalized with a swift kick.

"They (the Trojans) did everything we asked them to do, we outshot them five to one, theirs went in, ours didn’t," Hardy said. "I give the Indian Trail girls a ton of credit."

Hardy said Phillips had a breakaway for the goal and the Trojans didn’t recover quickly enough. Baker said it was excellent execution down the field by the Hawks.

Hardy also said Tremper sweeper Megan Jankowski left the game in the 15th minute, which hurt the defense.