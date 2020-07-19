WATCH NOW: Johnson column: A conversation with Tony Moore (Part 1)

There are just some people whose lives would make a compelling book.
Tony Moore, for me, is one of those people.
Moore suffered through the despair of addiction and imprisonment and rose from those ashes to become a community leader in Kenosha. He openly acknowledges and discusses the troubles of his past, but he’s overcome them to become an author of four books, a substance abuse counselor and a successful basketball coach.
In prison at age 15, Moore weaved in and out of incarceration until 1996, when he was released for the last time. He got his life together, confronted his addiction problems, earned two Master’s degrees and today has become what I think is one of the most remarkable redemptive stories in our county.
“In 1995, after 18 years of going in and out of jails and treatment facilities, I came to the realization that I was tired of wasting my life in jail and to drugs, vices, resentments and laziness,” Moore writes in his book, “My Designed Purpose: The Four Ps of Success.”
Now 61, Moore is the executive director of Birds of a Feather, a nonprofit that offers substance abuse counseling services for those who have low incomes and are underinsured. Moore also runs the group Moore & Associates, which works with the Department of Corrections to, as its website says, “prepare individuals to return to their home environments with a new understanding to handle life situations.”
In the sports world, Moore in 1998 began coaching the Jay-Bee Collision Repair Center basketball team, which dominated rec league tournaments for years, featuring some of the top hoops talent in the area. That team morphed into the Kenosha Ballers, a semi-pro outfit that competes in the National Professional Basketball Association.
I’ve met a lot of leaders in this community, but I doubt any have experienced the social and economic systems of this country from as many angles as Moore has. Which makes him a perfect source to broaden our perspective of the current Black Lives Matter movement and the larger march toward civil rights in general.
“I now have a dream that all men of color will teach the new generation of young men the heritage of our race,” Moore writes. “I want to teach all people the integrity of our ancestors.”
In the June 21 edition of the News, I wrote that I wanted to use this space to foster community discussion around BLM and civil rights, so that discussion continues here. As I wrote then, I don’t want that discussion to be led by me. What I say isn’t important.
Rather, I want to use this forum to let Black leaders in our community, specifically from the world of sports, educate us on what we so desperately need to hear right now. So the floor here is Tony Moore’s.
I began this discussion with a three-part conversation with Brandon Morris, the St. Joseph boys basketball coach and an important champion of youth education in Kenosha. That conversation ran in three parts, from June 21-23.
The conversation with Moore was enlightening, just as the conversation with Morris was, but it was also different. While Morris talked more about contemporary issues and what it’s like to be a Black man today, Moore gravitated more toward the root of the problem. Specifically, he talked a lot about slavery and its devastating residual effects and the damage it’s caused, even today.
Moore’s words forced me to think, to get outside my comfort zone. The topic obviously touched a nerve with him.
Moore said his parents were hard-working. The family moved from Coatopa, Ala., near the Mississippi border, where they saw the brutality of racism in the Deep South, to Waukegan, Ill., and then to Kenosha in the 1960s. Moore admitted he took the wrong path when he was young, straying into drugs and crime.
It’s important to note here that the only words from me in these conversations are my questions and comments within the flow of our conversation. I have paraphrased my words for space and editing purposes. I wanted to convey as much of Moore’s thoughts as I could, not my own.
There are parts of this that may be uncomfortable to read, but the truth — raw and painful as it may be — should not be softened. This is the discussion. Make your own conclusions, but I implore you to at least listen.
What follows is Part 1 of our four-part conversation. Part 2 will run Monday, Part 3 Tuesday and Part 4 Wednesday.
Mike Johnson: How did you change and evolve? You’re a success story, against a lot of odds. How did you overcome all of that?
Tony Moore: “My last year in prison, in 1995, my daughter came to prison. I hadn’t seen her in four years. She was eight years old. These little girls came with my sister, and my sister was taking care of them because of the life that I was living. They didn’t want my daughter (around me), so they took my daughter from my girlfriend at that time. She was willing to give her up, because she couldn’t raise the kid by herself.
“So I’m in prison, and this little girl that’s 12 years old, she asked me, ‘Dad, how come you can’t take care of me?’ It crushed me, Mike. It crushed me. Everything that I do as a man, everything I do as a hustler and a player and pimp, as a hardcore dude, was just wiped away when a branch of my tree spoke to the tree and said, ‘Tree, tell me how to be a tree.’ And I couldn’t tell her.
“So I made up my mind that if I ever got out of prison — because I was facing a lot of time — and I said, if I ever got out of prison, I was never, ever going to go back, and I was going to be what I was supposed to be for that little girl to have someone to call on when she needed. That was motivation, and then it took me into a whole other area of potential, finding my own potential.
“Man, that potential is what makes me who I am today. It made me love myself enough to take care of me so I could take care of her.”
MJ: I know you work with people who have been trapped in drug addiction and crime. One thing we hear a lot from the white community regarding Black Lives Matter, a typical deflection argument, for example, is, “Well, what about all the Black men that were murdered in Chicago?” That seems to be, for whatever reason, an argument used to deflect away from the BLM movement. What do you think about that? Why is it assumed that people like yourself and other leaders in the Black community somehow don’t care about Black on Black violence, or whatever you want to call it? If that was me saying that, and I’m not, what would you say to counter that?
TM: “I did that on Facebook to a group of folks who said, ‘What about the Black on Black crime?’ ... I understand. See, you have to deflect, because that means you have to look at yourself and change. To look at yourself and change means to say, ‘I was wrong.’ Caucasians ... need to say, ‘We were wrong in the way we built this country.’ ... It was wrong from the beginning.
“Your behavior made me kill my Black brothers, because I have to survive. I have to eat. I don’t care enough about me, so I can’t care enough about him. So everything that you have placed in order, everything that you have done year after year after year — from Year 1, when we went to Jamestown and you put us on auction blocks, when you broke away families, when you tore up the whole community and you made us do things...
“... A generation of people saw (that). A lot of the healing that they thought that we should automatically heal with because of litigation and laws, we were still injured when we were even freed in emancipation. Nobody dealt with our injuries. You take a Black man away from the land that he built and bring him somewhere that he doesn’t even know where to get started at, and you’re asking him to start where you’re at? Can’t do it. You can’t do it. So survival comes by ... doing anything necessary so that we can survive, because we’ve seen that it’s about blood and money.”
MJ: What you’re telling me, Tony, is that this history has never really been dealt with. And those scars and that pain just keep going from generation to generation, right?
TM: “Yes. I wrote a poem (recently) on Facebook, speaking to what you’re saying: ‘How do you not know that I’m injured? How do you not know when you walk with me, you were the one who was harming me, and you still don’t know I’m hurt? (Here, Moore’s voice rose and he got animated.) How is that possible, that you could walk generation after generation with me and then tell me that I’m not hurt?’
“And this is what every Black man, every true Black man that has a call(ing) on his life understands, and he can’t be the man that he needs to be to the family, because he’s still faced with that stigma. I can’t speak my mind on who I am as a Black man, because it’ll make you afraid. And that’s only me telling you that I hurt. It’s like telling a woman who’s been raped, ‘Stop it. Don’t tell nobody about it.’ You never would tell her that. You would tell her speak it out. She has a voice. ‘Get that stuff out of you so you can start healing.’
“Well, they tell us to pull ourselves up by the boot strap and shut up. ‘You’re free now.’ Same thing. (It’s) hypocritical. ... You’re telling me one thing, but then you’re telling me something else.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!