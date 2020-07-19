WATCH NOW: Johnson column: A conversation with Tony Moore (Part 1)

“... A generation of people saw (that). A lot of the healing that they thought that we should automatically heal with because of litigation and laws, we were still injured when we were even freed in emancipation. Nobody dealt with our injuries. You take a Black man away from the land that he built and bring him somewhere that he doesn’t even know where to get started at, and you’re asking him to start where you’re at? Can’t do it. You can’t do it. So survival comes by ... doing anything necessary so that we can survive, because we’ve seen that it’s about blood and money.”

MJ: What you’re telling me, Tony, is that this history has never really been dealt with. And those scars and that pain just keep going from generation to generation, right?

TM: “Yes. I wrote a poem (recently) on Facebook, speaking to what you’re saying: ‘How do you not know that I’m injured? How do you not know when you walk with me, you were the one who was harming me, and you still don’t know I’m hurt? (Here, Moore’s voice rose and he got animated.) How is that possible, that you could walk generation after generation with me and then tell me that I’m not hurt?’