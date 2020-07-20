WATCH NOW: Johnson column: A conversation with Tony Moore (Part 2)

A leader in the Kenosha community, Tony Moore has a compelling story of redemption and service.
In and out of prison from age 15 to 35, Moore turned his life around, got into recovery for substance abuse, earned two Master’s degrees and became a role model.
Now 61, today Moore is the founder and executive director of Birds of a Feather, a nonprofit that offers substance abuse counseling services for those who have low incomes and are underinsured. Moore also runs the group Moore & Associates, which works with the Department of Corrections to, as its website says, “prepare individuals to return to their home environments with a new understanding to handle life situations.”
In the sports world, Moore in 1998 began coaching the Jay-Bee Collision Repair Center basketball team, which dominated rec league tournaments for years, featuring some of the top hoops talent in the area. That team morphed into the Kenosha Ballers, a semi-pro outfit that competes in the National Professional Basketball Association.
In an effort to foster discussion around the Black Lives Matter movement and civil rights, I want to use this space to allow Black leaders in the community, specifically in sports, to lead a discussion. That discussion continues with Tony Moore.
It’s important to note here that the only words from me in these conversations are my questions and comments within the flow of our conversation. I have paraphrased my words for space and editing purposes. I wanted to convey as much of Moore’s thoughts as I could, not my own.
There are parts of this that may be uncomfortable to read, but the truth — raw and painful as it may be — should not be softened. This is the discussion. Make your own conclusions, but I implore you to at least listen.
What follows is Part 2 of our four-part conversation. Part 1 ran Sunday, Part 3 runs Tuesday and Part 4 runs Wednesday.
“I was a drug addict, right? I’ve been a drug addict, a womanizer, you name it. Because of the injury I caused to so many people — in that life of stealing, robbing, cheating, all those things that I’ve done to set up my foundation, or establish my precedent as a drug addict and of a man as a drug addict — I had to become aware that there was a problem. When I became aware that there was a problem, I had to take accountability (for what) I played in the problem. Once I started realizing of how much I did is a problem, I was only able to create or change what I did. I couldn’t change what anybody else did. I had to accept that I had to change in order to not pick up drugs, alcohol, treat people bad no more.
“But I had to acknowledge that there was, first, a problem. White folks would need to go back to the beginning and apologize. Not to so much the Black man, to themselves. For allowing themselves to have to use slavery in the course of their history to build a country that now they still govern still like plantation owners.”
“That’s what the whole Civil Rights Movement was about, but the ball got dropped because what they did was they gave them a little bit of something to make them forget about all of it.”
“Even with (Colin) Kaepernick and all of them, that’s one issue in the problem. The problem stems back to, (it’s) ingrained in police of who you are. They talk a lot about white superiority, because of the slave piece. The slave piece had to give them that: ‘We had to be superior to put you as a slave. To think that you’re a slave, we had to have the mindset that’s taught that white superiority is par for the course.’ And you teach that to your kids, each generation. ‘... I’m white, I should have special privilege.’
“So when you grow up like that, you teach each generation of your children that, that piece is ingrained in them. You’ve got to ask them to recognize, ‘We’ve been taught wrong.’ You were taught wrong from the beginning.”
