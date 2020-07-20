WATCH NOW: Johnson column: A conversation with Tony Moore (Part 2)

There are parts of this that may be uncomfortable to read, but the truth — raw and painful as it may be — should not be softened. This is the discussion. Make your own conclusions, but I implore you to at least listen.

“I was a drug addict, right? I’ve been a drug addict, a womanizer, you name it. Because of the injury I caused to so many people — in that life of stealing, robbing, cheating, all those things that I’ve done to set up my foundation, or establish my precedent as a drug addict and of a man as a drug addict — I had to become aware that there was a problem. When I became aware that there was a problem, I had to take accountability (for what) I played in the problem. Once I started realizing of how much I did is a problem, I was only able to create or change what I did. I couldn’t change what anybody else did. I had to accept that I had to change in order to not pick up drugs, alcohol, treat people bad no more.