WATCH NOW: Johnson column: A conversation with Tony Moore (Part 3)

A leader in the Kenosha community, Tony Moore has a compelling story of redemption and service.
In and out of prison from age 15 to 35, Moore turned his life around, got into recovery for substance abuse, earned two Master’s degrees and became a role model.
Now 61, today Moore is the founder and executive director of Birds of a Feather, a nonprofit that offers substance abuse counseling services for those who have low incomes and are underinsured. Moore also runs the group Moore & Associates, which works with the Department of Corrections to, as its website says, “prepare individuals to return to their home environments with a new understanding to handle life situations.”
In the sports world, Moore in 1998 began coaching the Jay-Bee Collision Repair Center basketball team, which dominated rec league tournaments for years, featuring some of the top hoops talent in the area. That team morphed into the Kenosha Ballers, a semi-pro outfit that competes in the National Professional Basketball Association.
In an effort to foster discussion around the Black Lives Matter movement and civil rights, I want to use this space to allow Black leaders in the community, specifically in sports, to lead a discussion. That discussion continues with Tony Moore.
It’s important to note here that the only words from me in these conversations are my questions and comments within the flow of our conversation. I have paraphrased my words for space and editing purposes. I wanted to convey as much of Moore’s thoughts as I could, not my own.
There are parts of this that may be uncomfortable to read, but the truth — raw and painful as it may be — should not be softened. This is the discussion. Make your own conclusions, but I implore you to at least listen.
What follows is Part 3 of our four-part conversation. Part 1 ran Sunday, Part 2 ran Monday and Part 4 runs Wednesday.
“George Floyd, because it was so blatantly in front of us and he (the police officer) looked so comfortable doing what he did, it tore open the wound for everybody. ... The wound is back open because of George Floyd and the media and the cameras and everything that we’re able to visualize now, so quickly, so dramatically around the world.
“We really ain’t nowhere, Mike. We’re just in our feelings. We haven’t made any strides as far as reconciling to each other. That’s still in the talk phase. Again, we’re going back to Martin Luther King. We should be beyond the talk phase. We should be way beyond the talk phase. We’re still talking about what racism is.”
“And at this point, Mike, it ain’t all on just white folks. This is on all folks, because our kids are going to live in this, not us. Our kids are going to live in the results of this. That’s what’s got to matter to everybody. The future of America. Black and white, Puerto Rican, Hispanics, Asians, Filipinos ... American. This is going to be their country. So if you don’t take that top lid off and say, ‘OK’ ... And, you know, too, Mike, giving up a spot that you reign supreme at for year after year in any country, any governmental country, (that demographic) is not going to like that.
“In my Master’s thesis program (predominantly African Americans) ... I told them, I said, ‘Look, we don’t even understand who’s really suffering in this change that you guys are saying that we need.’ Do you know the white man that’s 35 years old to 80 is suffering right now with the idea that he may lose his outstanding position in this country, with everything that everybody’s asking for us to do? Who’s going to counsel him to have him be all right with this change? He’s changing, too, because he’s had full reign for a long time with white privilege and white superiority, and now he’s seeing Affirmative Action taking that from him.
“We’re asking them to give up more, to step back, that he’s the cause of all of this, that he let this live on. Who’s going to counsel them guys? Who’s going to take care of them guys?”
“We have a capitalist system that says, ‘The rich get richer.’ So you have to go back and say, ‘OK, in a democracy, how do we change the system in order to include everybody at the same level and make a level playing field so that everybody has the opportunity to be whatever?’ That’s the key, because Washington opens up every morning and at the same time. Who turns the system on and off at night? Know what I mean? Our founding fathers put the system in place back in 1700, and that same system in Washington opens up and closes every single day, from HR to payroll to everything. Who runs that? Who actually runs that?”
