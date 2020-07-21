WATCH NOW: Johnson column: A conversation with Tony Moore (Part 3)

There are parts of this that may be uncomfortable to read, but the truth — raw and painful as it may be — should not be softened. This is the discussion. Make your own conclusions, but I implore you to at least listen.

What follows is Part 3 of our four-part conversation. Part 1 ran Sunday, Part 2 ran Monday and Part 4 runs Wednesday.

“George Floyd, because it was so blatantly in front of us and he (the police officer) looked so comfortable doing what he did, it tore open the wound for everybody. ... The wound is back open because of George Floyd and the media and the cameras and everything that we’re able to visualize now, so quickly, so dramatically around the world.

“We really ain’t nowhere, Mike. We’re just in our feelings. We haven’t made any strides as far as reconciling to each other. That’s still in the talk phase. Again, we’re going back to Martin Luther King. We should be beyond the talk phase. We should be way beyond the talk phase. We’re still talking about what racism is.”