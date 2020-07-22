WATCH NOW: Johnson column: A conversation with Tony Moore (Part 4)

“When you have civil disobedience and you say, ‘OK, civil disobedience shows us the other person’s issue of anger.’ Like the dogs getting put on the rioters, the protestors back in the Martin Luther King days, the hoses and all that. It showed us, in Mississippi, anger toward people who were peacefully walking. So it brought out that in them. It brought that spirit out of them that, ‘We’re going to put you in jail, we’re going to beat you up. You can’t do this.’ Well, we’re not doing nothing but peacefully walking and sharing with you that we have to solve (the problem). That’s where you mount movement of the spirit. The spirit of love is the thing that will take the partition down. It will take the partition of the wall down between races. If you can love yourself and love yourself enough to love someone else and understand that, if they recognize and be accountable for what they did in the past, not knowing how it was going to damage a generation of people, then you have to accept that. Because love is what you have in you to accept it from other people.