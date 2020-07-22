WATCH NOW: Johnson column: A conversation with Tony Moore (Part 4)

A leader in the Kenosha community, Tony Moore has a compelling story of redemption and service.
In and out of prison from age 15 to 35, Moore turned his life around, got into recovery for substance abuse and became a role model.
Now 61, today Moore is the founder and executive director of Birds of a Feather, a nonprofit that offers substance abuse counseling services for those who have low incomes and are underinsured. Moore also runs the group Moore & Associates, which works with the Department of Corrections to, as its website says, “prepare individuals to return to their home environments with a new understanding to handle life situations.”
In the sports world, Moore in 1998 began coaching the Jay-Bee Collision Repair Center basketball team, which dominated rec league tournaments for years, featuring some of the top hoops talent in the area. That team morphed into the Kenosha Ballers, a semi-pro outfit that competes in the National Professional Basketball Association.
In an effort to foster discussion around the Black Lives Matter movement and civil rights, I want to use this space to allow Black leaders in the community, specifically in sports, to lead a discussion. That discussion continues with Tony Moore.
It’s important to note here that the only words from me in these conversations are my questions and comments within the flow of our conversation. I have paraphrased my words for space and editing purposes. I wanted to convey as much of Moore’s thoughts as I could, not my own.
There are parts of this that may be uncomfortable to read, but the truth — raw and painful as it may be — should not be softened. This is the discussion. Make your own conclusions, but I implore you to at least listen.
What follows is Part 4 of our four-part conversation. Part 1 ran Sunday, Part 2 ran Monday and Part 3 ran Tuesday.
“... I’m 61. I’ve been here a long time. ... You’ve got to be very careful (when you speak out). Very careful. We lost two presidents because of it. You have to be careful how you speak out. I’m very careful in this community. I’ve got to be very careful what I live myself to, what I protest to, and all those kind of things. I know how volatile that is. I’d be a fool to go out there and protest, for what? That doesn’t make sense for me to go out there and protest, when I know the people are not on the same mind wave as I am.
“... I say the only way we heal it is we have to love. And first, love starts with loving yourself. And when you’re loving yourself, you’re not tearing up other peoples’ stuff. I don’t care how angry you get, you can’t use anger as an excuse to get what you want to get. I don’t believe in that. I believe in, you have to love yourself back to health, you have to be able to present yourself in a healthy way to someone and say, ‘You have to take the same accountability that I did. I had to love me. You’ve got to love you, so you can love me.’”
“When you have civil disobedience and you say, ‘OK, civil disobedience shows us the other person’s issue of anger.’ Like the dogs getting put on the rioters, the protestors back in the Martin Luther King days, the hoses and all that. It showed us, in Mississippi, anger toward people who were peacefully walking. So it brought out that in them. It brought that spirit out of them that, ‘We’re going to put you in jail, we’re going to beat you up. You can’t do this.’ Well, we’re not doing nothing but peacefully walking and sharing with you that we have to solve (the problem). That’s where you mount movement of the spirit. The spirit of love is the thing that will take the partition down. It will take the partition of the wall down between races. If you can love yourself and love yourself enough to love someone else and understand that, if they recognize and be accountable for what they did in the past, not knowing how it was going to damage a generation of people, then you have to accept that. Because love is what you have in you to accept it from other people.
“The folks that love me today, like you said earlier, had to learn to let me get that ability so that I can earn their trust. (So) they trust me ... from the next right thing. So now, as I practice and develop, I have made the mistakes over the past, but I have made very limited mistakes now, today, because I learned and I developed. We’ve got to develop as a country with love. We can’t make it, ‘I need to be superior to you, or you need to be superior to me.’ We need to be superior to each other.
“That’s how I view my basketball team. I think that’s why I win so much, because I don’t make it about being a coach. I make it about us, the team.”
“... What do you do to move forward? You’ve got to love yourself back to health. Just as in recovery you have to love yourself back to health, even in racism you have to have to love. In spite of who they are, to give them the message of love, you have to be loving yourself so that you don’t hurt anybody else.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!