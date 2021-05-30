WATCH NOW: Kenosha Kingfish ready to bring some normal back as they embark on new season

New Kenosha Kingfish jerseys are hanging in the players’ lockers in the home clubhouse at Simmons Field. Everything is newly painted, sparkling new hats and helmets are laid out atop the lockers and new catcher’s gear is untouched and ready to absorb the annual beating of wild pitches and foul balls.
Everything at Simmons Field resembles what so many in Kenosha — and everywhere, really — are so badly ready for.
A fresh start.
On the surface, when the Kingfish begin their eighth season Monday at 1:05 p.m. against the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field on opening day for the Northwoods League, it’ll just be a wood-bat collegiate summer-league game.
But it’ll feel like so much more than that.
Over the last year-plus, Kenosha has endured the COVID-19 pandemic and last August burst into civil unrest that opened deep and painful wounds over racism and policing. A baseball game could never completely heal or solve those things, but this is an opening day that’s much needed here.
“Kenosha people are super proud of Kenosha,” first-year Kingfish General Manager Ryne Goralski said Thursday afternoon at Simmons Field during a rainy pause in what’s been otherwise warm spring weather lately.
“After everything that happened, COVID and then the civil unrest, we’re hoping that there’s like this sense of pride to put that ‘K’ back on their chest, or that hat, and get out to the park and represent the city. We’re hoping to be a healing part of this community and have baseball back in their lives, and normal life back.”
Full capacity
Normal. That’s something that last season wasn’t for the Kingfish.
Yes, the franchise was happy and grateful to get a 26-game Kenosha Series in at Simmons Field against the K-Town Bobbers, created for last summer only. It was better than nothing. But the crowds were severely limited, and the venerable old ballpark didn’t have the same lively feel as it did for the first six Kingfish seasons.
That should be back this summer.
“I think people are bursting at the seams,” said new Kingfish President Steve Malliet, who was named to the position in September. “I think they’re ready to get out. So this is going to be fun, even on Monday. I know it’s a holiday, but I still think people are going to come out of the woodwork on Monday and just get out if it’s a nice day and enjoy it.
“But I have that sense that people are ready to explode. And now with the mask mandate going away, that’s going to be another big thing.”
The team worked with Kenosha County Public Health and has attained the go-ahead for full capacity to return at Simmons Field. The Kingfish will also play a full 72-game NWL schedule again, 36 home and 36 away.
Malliet said there were two big factors that led to Kenosha County Public Health giving its approval for full capacity.
For one, at least for the first part of the season, there will be two socially distanced sections at Simmons Field where there will be at least three seats between parties. Those sections will rotate each game.
“We just felt like if we had people out there that were still pensive about coming out to the ballpark and they still wanted that safety factor, we wanted to honor them and make sure that they had an area that they could come out and they’d still be socially distanced,” Malliet said.
Secondly, the team created a new Fish Bowl section out of a vast amount of space behind the outfield fence. The section, which will feature picnic tables, tents, foosball, an outdoor bowling alley and a new Leinie’s Lodge provided by C.J.W. Distributors, extends from behind the left-field fence next to the Bambino party boat all the way out to the scoreboard behind the center-field fence.
Basically, the goal is to spread out the capacity of Simmons Field. While full capacity remains at 3,218 when all group areas are filled, people will be more spread out.
“If you’re still uncomfortable with things, you can still come out to a ballgame and enjoy it,” Malliet said. “You can find a space that you’re separated. There’s going to be plenty of room for that this year.”
Malliet also emphasized that Kingfish employees will repeatedly be sanitizing group areas, such as bathrooms, throughout each game.
Mask policy
As far as masks, Malliet and Goralski said the team is following the recommendations of Kenosha County Public Health and CDC guidelines.
Kenosha’s mask mandate expired on Thursday, so the team can’t enforce that people wear masks at Simmons Field. But it’s encouraging those who have not been vaccinated to wear masks and for everyone to wear them indoors and in common areas.
Malliet said that most of the team’s employees have been vaccinated.
“We’re going to take precautions,” he said. “Practically every 10 feet you step here, you’re going to see a little machine with hand sanitizer from Cintas. We’ve added all of those throughout the ballpark. We still order extra masks if people want to wear them. We still are taking precautions to make sure people feel safe when they come out to the ballpark.”
“... We want people to have a comfort level here. That’s why we have the socially distanced sections. And that’s why we do ask people, ‘Hey, be respectful.’ If you’re standing in line in the commons areas or inside, it’s always a good idea to wear a mask. We encourage people to do that. We can’t (make them), but we can encourage people to do the right thing.”
Additions and promotions
As usual, the Kingfish have a number of new promotions and additions coming to Simmons Field this summer.
Malliet singled out the addition to the concessions menu of the “Big Oinker” sandwich, which is being provided by Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly and includes a pig face for a brioche bun, a combined pound of pulled pork, bacon and ham and coleslaw, and is topped with sauce made by former Milwaukee Brewers star Gorman Thomas. There will also be a Seltzer Hut at the ballpark, a tip of the cap to the current popularity of hard seltzers.
Keeping the crowd entertained will be the combo of actor/stand-up comedian Marz Timms working as the ballpark’s emcee alongside veteran public-address announcer Steve Lynch. Timms has worked on many notable projects and at big-time venues.
“Having a professional comedian on the field, a stand-up comedian, who can ad-lib with the best of them — he’s a pro,” Malliet said. “So we’re very excited about that. It’s a rare opportunity for a collegiate wood-bat league to have a talent like that.”
And, of course, there’s the outdoor bowling alley.
“We’ve done some really exciting things,” Goralski said. “Jake McGhee (the first Kingfish general manager), when they first started this thing, and (Kingfish co-owners) Conor (Caloia) and Vern (Stenman) had crazy ideas, but we’ve just copied those for the last several years.
“So how do we change up the show? And we’ll have a ton of different things that we’re going to throw at everyone. It’s going to be exciting.”
Negro Leagues tribute
Of all the promotions, Malliet said nothing excites him more than Negro Leagues Tribute Nights, which will be every Friday this season.
The Kingfish players will wear authentic Milwaukee Bears uniforms to honor the Negro Leagues team that played in Milwaukee in 1923. The Bears jerseys were piled up on Malliet’s desk Thursday in all their old-school wool glory.
Negro Leagues Tribute Nights will honor the great history of the Negro Leagues and those who played in them, and Malliet hopes the tribute will further enhance the spirit of healing in the community.
“The Negro Leagues Tribute Nights for me are special, because of everything that people have gone through in the community this year,” he said. “That, in particular, working with the Negro Leagues Museum and American Family Insurance, it all came together at the right time. I think that’s going to be a special promotion this year for us. It’s a little piece of maybe the healing process that’s taking place right now.
“... We’re hoping to just bring some more awareness to light of the contributions these men made to the sport of baseball and to society in general. It’s going to be great to be a part of it.”
Legends Weekend
While the NWL regular season ends on Aug. 14, as the players have to return to their colleges, the Kingfish franchise is extending its summer festivities to the end of August.
The two-day Legends Weekend will be held Aug. 27-28, which will feature a home-run derby at the Kenosha harbor and a softball game at Simmons Field that will include numerous professional sports notables, including Baseball Hall-of-Famers and Brewers legends Paul Molitor and Rollie Fingers.
“I think that event’s going to be incredible once it happens,” Goralski said. “August is the best time of year in Kenosha. That’s why it’s unfortunate we end so early and the boys have to get back to college, because everyone comes at the end of August, because it’s just so perfect.”
Malliet said ticket sales for Legends Weekend have been superb, as have sales for the season as a whole. And that comes with the uncertainty that surrounded what the season would be right up to its doorstep.
“Just in the last few days, it’s been really taking off for us, big-time,” Malliet said. “Our group sales have been amazing. Going into this year, we were wondering what was going to happen with group sales. Companies were really reserved in the fall, but really, the last two months, the floodgates have opened up, and people are now booking their groups.”
Never has normal looked so good to Kenosha.
KENOSHA KINGFISH SCHEDULE
All home games at Simmons Field
MAY/JUNE
31—Rockford, 1:05 p.m. 1—at Rockford, 6:05 p.m. 2—at Kalamazoo, 6:35 p.m. 3—at Kalamazoo, 11:05 p.m. 4—Traverse City, 6:05 p.m. 5—Traverse City, 6:05 p.m. 6—at Fond du Lac, 1:05 p.m. 7—Fond du Lac, 6:05 p.m. 8—Madison, 6:05 p.m. 9—Madison, 6:05 p.m. 10—at Rockford, 6:05 p.m. 11—Rockford, 6:05 p.m. 12—Battle Creek, 6:05 p.m. 13—Battle Creek, 1:05 p.m. 14—Kalamazoo, 6:05 p.m. 15—Kalamazoo, 6:05 p.m. 17—at Kokomo, 6:30 p.m. 18—at Kokomo, 6:30 p.m. 19—Battle Creek, 6:05 p.m. 20—Battle Creek, 1:05 p.m. 21—at Traverse City, 6:35 p.m. 22—at Traverse City, 6:35 p.m. 23—at Battle Creek, 6:35 p.m. 24—at Battle Creek (DH), 1:05 and 6:35 p.m. 25—at Battle Creek, 6:35 p.m. 26—Kalamazoo, 6:05 p.m. 27—Kalamazoo, 1:05 p.m. 28—Traverse City, 6:05 p.m. 29—Traverse City, 6:05 p.m. 30—at Kokomo, 6:30 p.m.
JULY
1—at Kokomo, 6:30 p.m. 2—at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m. 3—at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m. 4—at Madison, 5:05 p.m. 5—at Madison, 1:05 p.m. 6—Rockford, 6:05 p.m. 7—Rockford, 6:05 p.m. 8—at Green Bay, 6:35 p.m. 9—at Green Bay, 6:35 p.m. 10—at Fond du Lac, 6:35 p.m. 11—Fond du Lac, 4 p.m. 12—at Battle Creek, 6:35 p.m. 13—at Battle Creek, 6:35 p.m. 14—Kokomo, 6:05 p.m. 15—Kokomo (DH), noon and 6 p.m. 16—Kokomo, 6:05 p.m. 17—Battle Creek, 6:05 p.m. 18—Battle Creek, 1:05 p.m. 19-21—All-Star Break. 22—at Rockford, 6:05 p.m. 23—at Rockford, 6:05 p.m. 24—Green Bay, 6:05 p.m. 25—Green Bay, 1:05 p.m. 26—at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m. 27—at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m. 29—Traverse City, 6:05 p.m. 30—Traverse City, 6:05 p.m. 31—Kalamazoo, 6:05 p.m.
AUGUST
1—Kalamazoo, 1:05 p.m. 2—Kokomo, 6:05 p.m. 3—Major League Dreams Showcase. 4—Kokomo, 6:05 p.m. 5—at Kalamazoo, 6:35 p.m. 6—at Kalamazoo, 6:35 p.m. 7—at Kalamazoo, 6:35 p.m. 8—at Kalamazoo, 1:35 p.m. 9—at Kokomo, 6:30 p.m. 10—at Kokomo, 6:30 p.m. 11—Rockford, 6:05 p.m. 12—Rockford, 6:05 p.m. 13—at Rockford, 6:05 p.m. 14—at Rockford, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 27-28—Legends Weekend at the Kenosha harbor and Simmons Field.