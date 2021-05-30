WATCH NOW: Kenosha Kingfish ready to bring some normal back as they embark on new season

For one, at least for the first part of the season, there will be two socially distanced sections at Simmons Field where there will be at least three seats between parties. Those sections will rotate each game.

“We just felt like if we had people out there that were still pensive about coming out to the ballpark and they still wanted that safety factor, we wanted to honor them and make sure that they had an area that they could come out and they’d still be socially distanced,” Malliet said.

Secondly, the team created a new Fish Bowl section out of a vast amount of space behind the outfield fence. The section, which will feature picnic tables, tents, foosball, an outdoor bowling alley and a new Leinie’s Lodge provided by C.J.W. Distributors, extends from behind the left-field fence next to the Bambino party boat all the way out to the scoreboard behind the center-field fence.

Basically, the goal is to spread out the capacity of Simmons Field. While full capacity remains at 3,218 when all group areas are filled, people will be more spread out.

“If you’re still uncomfortable with things, you can still come out to a ballgame and enjoy it,” Malliet said. “You can find a space that you’re separated. There’s going to be plenty of room for that this year.”