WATCH NOW: Kenosha woman makes big splash on national powerlifting stage

“I was so excited for her,” Ersing said. “I could hear it in her voice. It was just a really powerful moment. I’m really proud of her as a coach to see her reach that level. ... I know how far I can take an athlete, but there’s only so much I can do. That other part is on them.

“She’s grown personally over these years of working with her. That character, that self-confidence, that belief, that hard work has all just matured. Especially with everything that’s going on (in the world), to have inspirational stories like this makes you look at life a little bit different. She’s just amazing. She deserves it. It’s just great to see.”

Beaming with pride

That growth has been evident to both Moffett’s parents. Her mother, Anne, who spoke proudly of a change she saw in her daughter even during the national competition.

“We are very proud,” Anne Moffett said. “I think what I was proudest of was not the fact that she placed so well, I was proudest of the fact that, even when she struggled with one of her earlier lifts and didn’t do as well as she wanted to, she overcame that, said, ‘I’ve got this,’ went ahead and broke a state record.