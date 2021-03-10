WATCH NOW: Kenosha woman makes big splash on national powerlifting stage

It didn’t take long for 2012 Indian Trail graduate Gabriela Moffett to fall in love with all the benefits a consistent workout routine can bring.
Once she got into it, she was hooked.
From those modest beginnings at the Mount Sinai Gym in Racine, Moffett landed herself smack dab in the middle of the national powerlifting spotlight last month in Oklahoma City.
And she has a wheelbarrow full of hardware to prove it.
Moffett, who first competed with the Kenosha Special Olympics beginning in high school, entered the open division of the Natural Athlete Strength Association’s event and came home with five first-place trophies and one state record in the 114.5-pound weight class.
And if all that wasn’t quite enough, Moffett — who set a state record with a deadlift of 231 pounds — ended the weekend as one of 20 athletes selected nationally by the NASA as the Regional Lifter of the Year.
Moffett said she enjoyed the experience in Oklahoma City but added that she knew once she arrived at the competition, she also had to stay focused.
“I was nervous and excited, and then when I got there, I was so excited and hungry,” she said. “When you do powerlifting, you have to make sure you’re in the weight class you want to be in. You have to be on a certain diet and make sure you do the correct moves.”
Moffett competed in the bench press, curling and the deadlift. The other two events were a combination of two lifts and an overall weight total for all three.
“I like them all, because they are challenging,” Moffett said.
But Moffett, 29, also admitted it wasn’t love at first sight when she teamed with Mount Sinai Owner Alexander Ersing to begin training about three-and-a-half years ago.
“I know the first time I tried it, I didn’t care for it, but when I got into it, I really liked it a lot,” she said.
‘Had that spark’
Ersing, who offers free memberships at his gym to all interested in Special Olympics, couldn’t have been more proud of Moffett for not only her dedication, but just for what she accomplished.
“She always had that spark,” Ersing said. “Since I met her, she had that drive. There were never excuses. She was vey coachable. She listened to directions. She trusted in me, and I believed in her. It’s always been a great relationship.
“To see her reach that level is a great inspiration for all of us. To have somebody who is in Special Olympics and is not only dealing with day-to-day life and not give into that, it’s so inspiring. It’s just amazing. This is one of those powerful moments in life. Who am I to make excuses or obstacles when you have people like Gabi who just rise above?”
Ersing said he began the sponsorship program for Special Olympians as a way to provide those athletes with a positive, physical outlet, and Moffett was the first one to take him up on that offer.
Since then, the two have worked together three days a week in Racine — and his student continues to soak up every bit of knowledge she can.
“She stuck with me,” Ersing said. “Three days a week, she would come in. We would work on a lot of her compound movements, a lot of isolated movements, condition, just getting her a healthy release.
“I saw it early on that she was really dedicated. She rarely missed.”
Moffett said she now has a dedicated group of friends that join her in the gym, and having them with her makes an already great situation even better.
As they say, there’s strength in numbers.
“I was the only one until I got my friends involved,” Moffett said. “Now it’s like five of us. I really like it. We’re serious, but half the time, we’re so silly, and it’s good for anybody to do powerlifting.”
Modest beginning
Moffett’s entry into competitions started small, Ersing said, as he got the blessing from her dad, Rick, to enter one about a year into their training.
And that may have been the true hook that showed her what she could accomplish, Ersing said.
“We just took off from there,” he said. “She stuck with me. We worked through a couple different things that she got stuck with in her training. I helped clean up her diet a little bit. That was pretty much it.”
That small competition led to the national one last month, and not only was there the natural nerves that come on that stage, but Moffett had to venture to Oklahoma City without her coach.
Ersing said the timing just didn’t work out for him to make the 12-hour trip, so Rick Moffett filled in and they kept in constant communication throughout the competition.
And when all the results came in, there also were plenty of emotions when teacher and student spoke by telephone.
“It’s just such an inspiration,” Ersing said. “I teared up when I talked to her on the phone.”
An even bigger surprise came a day later when Moffett began sending her coach photographs of the trophies she was bringing home.
In one of those photographs, Ersing noticed the Regional Lifter of the Year hardware and had to relay to Moffett just what an accomplishment that truly was.
From a pool of more than 2,000 lifters, the field was broken down to 120 nominees, then to about 24 who were voted on by the NASA staff — putting Moffett into some extremely rare company.
“I was so excited for her,” Ersing said. “I could hear it in her voice. It was just a really powerful moment. I’m really proud of her as a coach to see her reach that level. ... I know how far I can take an athlete, but there’s only so much I can do. That other part is on them.
“She’s grown personally over these years of working with her. That character, that self-confidence, that belief, that hard work has all just matured. Especially with everything that’s going on (in the world), to have inspirational stories like this makes you look at life a little bit different. She’s just amazing. She deserves it. It’s just great to see.”
Beaming with pride
That growth has been evident to both Moffett’s parents. Her mother, Anne, who spoke proudly of a change she saw in her daughter even during the national competition.
“We are very proud,” Anne Moffett said. “I think what I was proudest of was not the fact that she placed so well, I was proudest of the fact that, even when she struggled with one of her earlier lifts and didn’t do as well as she wanted to, she overcame that, said, ‘I’ve got this,’ went ahead and broke a state record.
“... In the past, when she struggled with a lift, there was maybe not a complete meltdown, but being upset enough that it affected her following lifts. ... That was a huge growth thing for her. In that way, (lifting) has affected other areas. She’s not so easily defeated.”
Looking ahead, Moffett said she plans to continue training and competing with the plan of adding squats to her arsenal of lifts.
“I want to keep competing,” she said. “It takes three to six weeks for your body to adjust when you’ve just maxed out. You want to make sure you don’t jump into it right away. You want to take time to build that muscle.”
But when that time comes, it’s almost a certainty Moffett will keep reaching for new goals.
Based on what she’s already accomplished, the smart money wouldn’t be to bet against her.
