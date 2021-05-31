WATCH NOW: Kingfish drop opener in front of big, lively crowd at Simmons Field

Yes, there were those at Simmons Field on Monday afternoon — players and coaches, mostly — who concerned themselves with the result of the Northwoods League season opener between the Kenosha Kingfish and the Rockford Rivets.
But, for one day at least, it didn't seem to matter much to the fans in attendance that the Kingfish were no-hit through seven innings in a 6-1 loss. There were another 71 games left after Monday to worry about hits and scores.
Just the fact that a full crowd was allowed to attend a game Monday meant enough, and Conor Caloia, the chief operating officer of Big Top Baseball, the parent company that owns the Kingfish, summed up the scene in eight perfect words.
"The energy at Simmons Field field is back," Caloia said.
Indeed it is.
In front of a what the franchise considers a "grandstand sellout" of 2,015, in which all of the non-group tickets are sold and two sections are limited by social distancing, Kingfish starter Brock Weirather delivered a strong start before the Rivets pulled away with some late runs to pad their lead.
'Close to normal'
But, again, it was a win for everyone that things at Simmons Field looked and felt the way they did for the team's first six seasons prior to the last one, when the team could only play the 26-game Kenosha Series in from of a crowd severely limited by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're close to normal," Caloia said. "We haven't been like this since 2019, so it's been over 700 days or something since we've been able to fill this place. It's great. It's your normal opening day, where there's a lot of good and then (there's) stuff to improve on for game two.
"... While last season we did the best we could with the situation, you couldn't match that energy with a reduced crowd. The energy's back. We just think this can be a great start to summer here at Simmons."
The weather did its part, too, which is always a huge factor for attendance around here this time of year. Fans were more than comfortable in the 70-something-degree temperatures, even though it was overcast.
"Traditionally, on opening day we don't do that well, because it's so early," Kingfish General Manager Ryne Goralski said. "People just don't know that we're playing, and the weather usually doesn't cooperate.
"We switched it to a 1:05 start this year, and that seems to have really helped. This is a really good crowd."
Weirather impressive
As for the game itself, Weirather, a right-hander out of NCAA Division III Grinnell (Iowa) College, did more than enough to keep the Kingfish in the game, allowing just an unearned run on two hits with a walk and nine strikeouts over six strong innings.
Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro, who began his second season with the team Monday, said Weirather mixed fastballs and change-ups for the first couple innings and then started using his breaking ball as the game went along.
"He gave us a great start," Porcaro said. "That was huge, especially opening day, you don't have all your arms here yet. Getting a good start like that really sets up for the rest of the week, because we really didn't have to use many guys after him. So we're not burning our arms too soon in the week.
"He just does a really good job of attacking the zone. He kind of slows you down, and then he'll speed you up."
Rockford scored its lone run off Weirather in the top of the fourth when Peter Fusek reached on an error, Wade Elliott tucked a double inside the left-field line to send Fusek to third and Dylan Robertson lifted a sacrifice fly to left to score Fusek.
Kenosha, meanwhile, did little offensively through seven innings against the Rivets' combo of right-hander Bryce Barnett and left-hander Keegan McCarty, gathering five walks but nothing else.
"You've got to tip your cap to the two guys they threw out there," Porcaro said. "They both did a really good job. They didn't really walk too many hitters after the second inning.
"On our side ... some of them, they haven't played a game in a few weeks, so just kind of getting your timing back, your feet underneath you, that type of thing. And then you've got the first-game jitters. You could see some nerves. It was a lot of the guys' first game in the Northwoods."
The Rivets broke things open off Kingfish reliever Randon Dauman (Saint Louis University) with a run in the top of the seventh and four more in the top of the eighth to extend their lead to 6-0.
Finally, Harry Deliyannis (Pomona-Pitzer) led off the bottom of the eighth with a base hit to center for the Kingfish to end the no-hit bid, then McKay Barney (Brigham Young) reached on an infield single to put runners on first and second. But McNeese State player and Central graduate Josh Leslie, who finished 0-for-4, struck out and Kirk Liebert hit into a 6-3 double play to end the threat.
Kenosha did get on the board, however, in the bottom of the ninth when Henry Kusiak (Missouri Southern State) belted a homer to left for the first round-tripper of the season at Simmons Field.
The teams are scheduled to play again Tuesday night at Rockford. And while Porcaro is certainly hoping his team plays better going forward, he too was aware of how special Monday's opener was.
"It was so nice to have that type of atmosphere," Porcaro said. "To have that type of crowd and liveliness without us really doing much on the field is pretty awesome.
"I can't wait to see what it's like when we're playing well."
There is plenty of time for that, but in the meantime, summer feels like it's off and running in Kenosha.
"There's certain things you do in summer, right?" Caloia said. "You didn't get to do those things in summer last year. To come back to Simmons Field, catch a Kingfish game, I hope it is a sense of return for the community back to the stuff that we enjoyed pre-pandemic."
As Goralski astutely noted, "It feels normal again, doesn't it?"