WATCH NOW: Kingfish drop opener in front of big, lively crowd at Simmons Field

Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro, who began his second season with the team Monday, said Weirather mixed fastballs and change-ups for the first couple innings and then started using his breaking ball as the game went along.

"He gave us a great start," Porcaro said. "That was huge, especially opening day, you don't have all your arms here yet. Getting a good start like that really sets up for the rest of the week, because we really didn't have to use many guys after him. So we're not burning our arms too soon in the week.

"He just does a really good job of attacking the zone. He kind of slows you down, and then he'll speed you up."

Rockford scored its lone run off Weirather in the top of the fourth when Peter Fusek reached on an error, Wade Elliott tucked a double inside the left-field line to send Fusek to third and Dylan Robertson lifted a sacrifice fly to left to score Fusek.

Kenosha, meanwhile, did little offensively through seven innings against the Rivets' combo of right-hander Bryce Barnett and left-hander Keegan McCarty, gathering five walks but nothing else.

"You've got to tip your cap to the two guys they threw out there," Porcaro said. "They both did a really good job. They didn't really walk too many hitters after the second inning.