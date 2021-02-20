WATCH NOW: Kyle Andrews' 3-pointer at the buzzer sends Indian Trail boys to sectionals

Indian Trail senior guard Ezra Stargell inbounded from the side court to junior forward Bryce Wallace, who initially fumbled the ball near midcourt. Anderson said the Bradford defense had the play the Hawks wanted to run defended well, but Wallace didn't panic and recovered the ball.

He made a quick decision and fired a pass over to Andrews on the right wing. Young gambled a bit and jumped out at the ball, which eluded him. Staying composed with time running out, Andrews received the pass, set his feet and hit nothing but net as the buzzer sounded.

"This group, obviously a lot of seniors on the floor at the end there," Anderson said. "Their basketball IQs are pretty high. I'm just sitting on the sidelines gathering dust over there. Their basketball IQs are really high, and they're going to make big plays.

"He's going to knock that down a lot of the time. If he misses, it's still a great look ... but it happened to go in tonight. Super happy for him, because he's a hard worker. He works on his game all the time in the gym, shooting nonstop. I usually have to kick him out."

Instead, Andrews kicked Bradford — which had played terrific basketball down the stretch — out of the postseason, leaving the Red Devils to absorb the sting of the wrong side of a postseason buzzer-beater.