WATCH NOW: Kyle Andrews' 3-pointer at the buzzer sends Indian Trail boys to sectionals

Maybe the crowd was significantly restricted, the players were wearing masks and March Madness was pushed up to the third week in February.
But for one night at Indian Trail, the magic and excitement of postseason basketball was as normal as it's ever been.
In a frenzied finish to a crosstown classic that nobody will forget, for a lot of reasons, Indian Trail senior guard Kyle Andrews swished a 3-pointer from the right wing at the buzzer to deliver the Hawks a heart-stopping 67-66 win over Bradford in a WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional final.
Sure, there wasn't as much noise as there usually would be in a moment like that, but watching Andrews sprint down the other end of the court, not really sure what to do with himself, as his teammates chased him deliriously?
Now that was a sight worth seeing — unless, of course, you were on the Bradford side of things.
Andrews' 3 was his sixth and final one of the night, as all of his team-high 18 points came from behind the arc.
"I knew I was going to make it," a breathless Andrews said. "I just knew it. I knew I wasn't going to lose this game. I had to help my team win. I had to."
After Bradford junior guard Jalen Carlino snuck inside for a layup off a nice feed from sophomore guard Jamisen Young on Young's seventh assist, Indian Trail coach Al Anderson called timeout with 4.9 seconds left and the Hawks trailing, 66-64.
Indian Trail senior guard Ezra Stargell inbounded from the side court to junior forward Bryce Wallace, who initially fumbled the ball near midcourt. Anderson said the Bradford defense had the play the Hawks wanted to run defended well, but Wallace didn't panic and recovered the ball.
He made a quick decision and fired a pass over to Andrews on the right wing. Young gambled a bit and jumped out at the ball, which eluded him. Staying composed with time running out, Andrews received the pass, set his feet and hit nothing but net as the buzzer sounded.
"This group, obviously a lot of seniors on the floor at the end there," Anderson said. "Their basketball IQs are pretty high. I'm just sitting on the sidelines gathering dust over there. Their basketball IQs are really high, and they're going to make big plays.
"He's going to knock that down a lot of the time. If he misses, it's still a great look ... but it happened to go in tonight. Super happy for him, because he's a hard worker. He works on his game all the time in the gym, shooting nonstop. I usually have to kick him out."
Instead, Andrews kicked Bradford — which had played terrific basketball down the stretch — out of the postseason, leaving the Red Devils to absorb the sting of the wrong side of a postseason buzzer-beater.
"Hats off to him," Bradford coach Greg Leech said. "Tough shot to make. Tough shot, big game. It's tough for us. It's great to be on that end of a win, so congratulations to Al.
"(Andrews is) tough as nails. Way to knock down the 3. That's all I have to say."
Sectionals up next
Incredibly, Indian Trail had two one-point victories and a two-point win over Bradford this season. The Hawks improved to 9-4 and advanced to sectionals for the first time since 2015. The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday and the finals are set for Saturday.
The 16 teams left were to be re-seeded into four-team sectionals on Sunday — see the News later this week for a look at the pairings — and Anderson figured his team would get a No. 4 seed.
He wasn't too concerned about that after Saturday's thriller, though.
"I'm pretty sure we're going to have the four (seed)," Anderson said. "I don't have a leg to stand on, really, because we didn't play a lot of games and we didn't play a lot of teams, so it's hard to say.
"... We're most likely going to see the one seed (Thursday), which if you want to get (to the State Tournament), you've got to beat everyone, anyway."
Bradford, meanwhile, finished with an 8-7 record after its young roster started the season 1-5.
"They're unflappable, to be honest," Leech said of his youngsters. "They don't show emotion one way or the other. Sometimes it drives me crazy, and other times I love it.
"But they kept working hard and executed the game plans that we had, and we had some really nice wins. I'm going to remember the nice wins. We have a young group, and we gained a lot of experience this year."
Strong individual performances
Saturday's game certainly featured some notable individual performances.
For Indian Trail, Stargell scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half and totaled six assists, while Wallace — the only one who could match the Red Devils' interior size — was huge off the bench with 16 points and five rebounds.
For Bradford, senior guard Trey Jenkins had game highs with 19 points, including a remarkable 15-of-16 from the free-throw line, and 13 rebounds. Carlino matched Stargell, his counterpart at the point, with 12 second-half points of his 14 total, junior forward Keviyon Price totaled 18 points and six boards and Young added nine points to his assist total.
The game wasn't without some controversy, too.
For one, Carlino made a second-half jumper that caused some confusion on the scoreboard after it was officially ruled a two-pointer instead of a 3, which it appeared like it may have been.
For another, Indian Trail was called for 26 fouls, including a technical, and had two players foul out, as Bradford went 24-of-29 at the charity stripe.
Anderson was frustrated all night, but it wasn't something he wanted to focus on after the game.
"Hats off to Leech," he said. "He does an incredible job with that team. He does a great job with his team. They're always well-disciplined, well-coached, get good shots, and their defense is always real solid.
"It's a shame someone has to to lose like that."
Indian Trail was on the precipice of defeat, especially after the Hawks trailed by six at 62-56 with 2:22 remaining when Price made a pair of free throws to cap an 8-0 Bradford run.
But the Hawks fought back and tied the game on a putback by senior forward Kameron Lee, two Stargell free throws and a bucket by Wallace after a steal.
Price scored inside to give Bradford a 64-62 lead, then Andrews was whistled for an offensive foul. But with 32 seconds left, Andrews and senior guard Clayton Bishop pressured an inbounds pass in the backcourt, and Bishop converted a steal into a game-tying bucket to set up the finish.
"I always have trust in us that we're going to win," Andrews said. "It was defense and steals that got us back in the game.
"We just stayed together."
INDIAN TRAIL 67, BRADFORD 66
WIAA DIVISION-1 REGIONAL FINAL
BRADFORD (8-7)
Jenkins 2 15-16 19, Young 4 1-1 9, Lakes 3 0-1 6, Carlino 5 4-6 14, Price 7 4-5 18, Harvey 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 24-29 66.
INDIAN TRAIL (9-4)
Pocius 1 0-0 2, Bishop 4 0-0 8, Andrews 6 0-0 18, Stargell 5 3-5 15, Wallace 7 2-3 16, Lee 3 0-0 6, Wilhelmson 1 0-0 2, Neuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-8 67.
Halftime—Brad 30-26. 3-point goals—Brad 0, IT 8 (Andrews 6, Stargell 2). Rebounds—Brad 32 (Jenkins 13), IT 20 (Wallace 4). Assists—Brad 10 (Young 7), IT 14 (Stargell 6). Total fouls—Brad 10, IT 26. Fouled out—Neuman, Pocius. Technical—Lee.