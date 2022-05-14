WATCH NOW: Match Game Bowling Tournament: Kyle Zagar claims second Men's Division title on emotional night

The "Knucklehead" did it again.

And there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

When AJ Hedges, whose family has owned Surfside Bowl since 1998, presented Kyle Zagar on Friday night as the champion of the Men's Division in the 58th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament — the second time Zagar's won it, both at Surfside — Hedges reminded Zagar that his late father, Jim, liked to call him "Knucklehead."

"That's you," Hedges said.

That's when Hedges, and probably everyone else, started choking up.

Jim Hedges, who purchased Surfside with his wife, Ellen, close to 25 years ago now, died on March 7 at age 78. So the entire two weeks of the Match Game Tournament this year, with Surfside fittingly on the rotation to host it, were spent essentially as a loving tribute to Jim Hedges, and there were plenty of laughs and tears to be seen around Surfside.

So it was probably fitting that Zagar topped Rich Beltoya, who won the Senior Men's Division title on Thursday night and was bidding for the rare double, to add to the Men's title he won in 2018 at Surfside, the last time the tournament was held there.

Zagar, 25, said he and his family have long been close with the Hedges.

"There was one guy that called you 'Knucklehead,'" an emotional AJ Hedges told Zagar. "He would be very proud of you today. I'm very proud of you."

Zagar, whose brother, Ryan, won the Men's Division title last year but did not compete in it this year, recalled Friday growing up at Surfside.

"Jim was like a grandfather to me," Zagar said. "My dad (Matt, who finished third in the Senior Men's Division this year) bowled in this bowling alley for so long, and I came in here watching my dad as a little kid.

"Jim always had this one rule. He said he'll always let me practice, but as soon as he sees me monkeying around, the lanes come off. So I took that as, 'I'm not doing that, and I'm going to pursue my bowling game to try to get better,' because I didn't want to give up the free bowling. ... He treated me like he was family. He was always like a second grandfather to me.

"... There's just something about this bowling alley that I love."

Holding off Beltoya

Beltoya seemed to like it fine, too, these last two weeks and came into Friday leading the Men's Division by 50 points over Zagar, who was in second place, after Tuesday's first night of Men's finals.

Beltoya was also coming off a fantastic eight-game performance Thursday night, when he totaled a pinfall of 2,022 in wrapping up his fourth Senior Men's title, and was seeking to become the second-ever bowler in the tournament to win two titles in the same year, after Ed Seliga won both the Men's and Senior Men's titles in 2011.

Beltoya posted another strong eight-game pinfall Friday, this time of 1,957, but it wasn't enough to fend off Zagar, who racked up a pinfall of 2,055 in his eight matches Friday, an average of 256.88 per game.

"He bowled really well," Beltoya said. "He came out of the gate strong, and I was just so tired. But you've got to suck it up at that point. He bowled great. He bowled phenomenal."

After struggling to a 204 and a loss in his opening match Friday, Zagar got white-hot from there, firing consecutive games of 289, 244 and 299, all wins. He left only the 7-pin standing in his 299 game, but he still trailed Beltoya by 24 points after that match, 848-824, because Beltoya rolled a 290 in his fourth match, so Zagar gained just nine points on the lead.

But Friday's fifth match was when Zagar took the lead for good, as he won with a 264 and Beltoya lost with a 223, giving Zagar a 47-point lead, 918-871.

Bowlers were awarded 30 points for each match victory and either gained or lost a point for each pin over or under 200 in each game.

"I told myself going into (Friday), 'One shot at a time,'" said Zagar, a big, powerful left-hander. "Make sure everything's all in-sync, timing-wise. The first match didn't really go as planned, but then I said, 'It's not a sprint, it's a marathon, just do one shot at a time.'

"I caught a couple games that put me up there again, and I just made sure I didn't take my foot off the pedal."

Zagar also got a nice boost in the second-to-last match of the night, as he bowled a 229 to Beltoya's 227. But Beltoya lost his match to Joe Meier and Zagar won his against Jason Griffin, so Zagar gained 32 points on Beltoya going into their placement match, instead of just two.

That meant Beltoya trailed Zagar by 68 points going into the placement round, so Beltoya needed to beat Zagar by 39 pins to win the title. That wasn't likely to happen, and Zagar made sure of that by rolling a 258 to Beltoya's 218.

Zagar finished his two-night Men's Division run with a 16-match pinfall total of 4,013 and a record of 12-4 for 1,163 points, while Beltoya totaled a pinfall of 3,895 and a match record of 11-5 for 1,025 points to finish second.

"The kind of night that Rich had (Thursday), I knew he wasn't going to let down at all," Zagar said. "I knew he was tired going into (Friday), but I knew he was going to give it everything he's got. He did."

And while Beltoya finished just shy of matching Seliga's feat of winning a double-title, one title and a runner-up finish sure made for a fantastic week. Beltoya, who now has five total Match Game titles in his career, got a standing ovation from an appreciative crowd at Surfside as he wrapped up his tournament Friday.

"It was a great," Beltoya said. "What a great week. It was one of the (most) fun weeks. Kenosha is always fun. This is the tournament that everybody loves to come to and watch. Just a great time."

Betchkal third

Finishing third in the Men's Division field Friday was four-time Men's champion Ben Betchkal, who throws left-handed like Zagar and Beltoya, making it three southpaws atop the final Men's standings. Betchkal certainly made a move Friday, but there was just two much ground to make up, as he started the night in sixth place.

He finished with a pinfall of 1,989 and a match record of 9-7 for 927 points.

Griffin, meanwhile, finished fourth with a pinfall of 1,807 and a match record of 10-6 for 727 points, while Meier placed fifth with a pinfall of 1,971 and a match record of 9-7 for 715 points.

And so concluded the 58th annual Match Game Tournament, which was both memorable and bittersweet. After winning the Senior Men's title on Thursday night, Beltoya was succinct about what competing at Surfside meant to bowlers this year.

"I think it's just fitting to have it in the house that Jim Hedges used to own," Beltoya said. "It's an honor and a tribute to him."

58TH ANNUAL KENOSHA NEWS MATCH GAME BOWLING TOURNAMENT

At Surfside Bowl

MEN'S DIVISION

(FINAL)

Note: Scores reflect matches from second night of finals.

Bowler;Scores;Final pinfall;Final record;Final points

1. Kyle Zagar;204-289-244-299-264-268-229-258—2,055;4,013;12-4-0;1,163

2. Rich Beltoya;197-267-256-290-223-279-227-218—1,957;3,895;11-5-0;1,025

3. Ben Betchkal;236-264-216-226-290-254-275-228—1,989;3,857;9-7-0;927

4. Jason Griffin;279-227-235-257-228-224-155-202—1,807;3,627;10-6-0;727

5. Joe Meier;256-236-231-289-279-266-235-179—1,971;3,645;9-7-0;715

6. Kyle Peterson;232-215-186-253-240-226-215-279—1,846;3,689;7-9-0;699

7. Jacob Boresch;206-204-209-204-269-194-268-254—1,808;3,702;5-11-0;652

8. Gary Exner Jr.;256-227-221-266-246-238-192-154—1,800;3,616;7-9-0;626

9. Brian Kaddatz;257-225-233-205-241-235-256-233—1,885;3,504;9-6-1;589

10. Billy Harris;279-233-191-234-225-220-205-222—1,809;3,449;11-5-0;579

11. Chris Graham;258-239-199-204-252-257-278-213—1,900;3,559;6-10-0;539

12. Joel Oechler;213-228-228-220-205-202-198-211—1,705;3,433;8-8-0;473

13. Shane Axberg;185-160-243-210-258-218-214-203—1,691;3,430;8-8-0;470

14. Jason Weber;238-148-223-221-196-244-215-216—1,699;3,346;6-10-0;336

15. Dan Steimle;266-245-180-192-220-173-187-248—1,711;3,309;7-9-0;319

16. Dustin Jacoby;221-248-198-214-256-202-172-226—1,737;3,305;2-13-1;180

SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION

(FINAL)

Note: Scores reflect matches from second night of finals.

Bowler;Scores;Final pinfall;Final record;Final points

1. Rich Beltoya;268-256-279-300-225-200-238-256—2,022;4,050;11-5-0;1,180

2. Rich Larsen;198-222-213-235-248-235-238-247—1,836;3,830;11-5-0;960

3. Matt Zagar;215-214-258-184-257-247-225-267—1,867;3,736;11-5-0;956

4. Jeff Rampart;259-224-267-279-201-238-247-247—1,962;3,820;8-8-0;860

5. Gene Pobloski;232-234-218-254-238-235-267-231—1,909;3,731;7-8-1;756

6. Jerry Alter;234-234-218-254-238-235-267-231—1,851;3,612;10-5-1;727

7. Sean Mitchell;225-222-275-221-236-223-247-202—1,851;3,623;8-7-1;727

8. Steve Wittkowke;181-277-238-179-221-247-233-183—1,759;3,474;9-7-0;644

9. Dave Sjuggerud;207-246-215-238-244-223-188-194—1,755;3,552;6-10-0;532

10. Tim Ruelle;207-246-215-238-24-223-188-194—1,755;3,423;10-6-0;452

11. John Brooks;223-214-224-228-190-205-245-223—1,752;3,463;6-10-0;443

12. Joe Rimkus;205-184-247-255-257-247-203—1,853;3,453;5-10-1;418

13. Jerry Elsen;225-231-174-234-205-222-204-242—1,737;3,375;7-9-0;385

14. Dave Wildman;235-234-257-214-217-235-238-213—1,843;3,343;5-11-0;293

15. Todd Weber;205-202-224-220-205-177-208-267—1,708;3,362;2-14-0;222

16. AJ Hedges;208-146-222-152-169-167-173-0—1,237;3,071;7-9-0;81

WOMEN'S DIVISION

(FINAL)

Note: Scores reflect matches from second night of finals.

Bowler;Scores;Final pinfall;Final record;Final points

1. Angela Hanna;267-229-228-279-258—1,261;2,357;9-1-0;627

2. Courtney Wolf;259-192-278-214-279—1,222; 2,388;6-4-0;568

3. Allie Hedges;258-216-204-258-247—1,183;2,2,308;8-2-0;548

4. Kim Koch;217-212-268-226-223—1,146;2,153;5-5-0;303

5. Tammy Harris-Schmidtke;254-201-245-223-194—1,117;2,211;2-6-2;301

6. Savannah Gerou;234-230-206-259-214—1,143;2,132;5-4-1;297

7. Ashley Pobloski;203-201-194-191-222—1,011;2,067;4-5-1;202

8. Tracy Beltoya;218-216-182-195-189—1,000;2,055;4-6-0;175

9. Autumn Murawski;194-163-241-236-194—1,028;2,037;3-6-1;142

10. Megan George;257-213-225-215-168—1,078;2,068;1-8-113

SUPER SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION

(FINAL)

Note: Scores reflect matches from second night of finals.

Bowler;Scores;Final pinfall;Final record;Final points

1. Bruce Stebbins;280-224-197-205-256—1,162;2,178;7-2-1;403

2. Ed Seliga;214-207-238-268-226—1,153;2,186;6-4-0;366

3. Jerry Elsen;247-184-186-199-269—1,085;2,125;6-4-0;305

4. Mel Apilado;167-190-224-204-199—984;1,971;7-3-0;181

5. Al Wallat;235-214-179215-206—1,049;1,979;6-4-0;159

6. Tim Alfredson;202-192-203-189-180—966;1,962;6-4-0;142

7. Ken Woods;191-186-192-247-212—1,028;2,011;3-6-1;116

8. Dale Cramer;229-214-236-170-210—1,059;2,012;3-7-0;102

9. Al Markle;213-190-210-200-224—1,037;1,933;3-7-0;23

10. Lonnie McCrossen;240-195-170-189-171—9651,859;2-8-0;(minus-81)

